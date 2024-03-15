Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp: Excessive Premium To Tangible Equity, Growing Loan Loss Risks, And Precarious Deposits

Mar. 15, 2024 12:12 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.28K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp's EPS has fallen as expected, with a significant drop in income and a loss in stock value since I covered it last January.
  • The bank is facing challenges in deposit growth and may need to raise savings account rates, leading to a decline in net interest income.
  • The bank's leverage, exposure to high-risk assets, and unrealized losses pose significant risks to its liquidity and equity value.
  • As excess financial system liquidity dries up later this year, I anticipate most large banks will see sharp NIM declines.
  • USB's more significant exposure to commercial property loans may be an issue if nonperformance figures continue to rise.

US Bank ATM and branch

Sundry Photography

Over a year ago, I published "U.S. Bancorp: Net Interest Margin Compression Could Quickly Erase Profits This Year." At that time, I had a bearish view on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) under the view that its

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.28K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.