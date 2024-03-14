Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 11:37 PM ETaTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Call Start: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:43 PM ET

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

March 14, 2024, 17:00 ET

Company Participants

Ashlee Dunston - Director, IR & Corporate Communications

Sanjay Shukla - President, CEO & Director

Jill Broadfoot - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Robert LeBoyer - Noble Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the aTyr Pharma fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. It is now my pleasure to hand the conference call over to Ashlee Dunston, aTyr's Director of Investor Relations and Public Affairs. Ms. Dunston, you may begin.

Ashlee Dunston

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss aTyr's fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results and corporate updates. We are joined today by Dr. Sanjay Shukla, our President and CEO, and Ms. Jill Broadfoot, our CFO.

On the call, Sanjay will provide an update on our corporate strategy, including our clinical program for Efzofitimod and research and discovery program. Jill will review our financial results and our current financial position before handing it back to Sanjay to open the call up for any questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management and responses to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About LIFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIFE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.