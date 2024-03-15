gorodenkoff

Amid a red-hot stock market, investors have rightfully expected perfection out of individual stocks in this Q4 earnings season. Any slippage versus expectations, or even beats that weren’t as big as hoped for, have produced giant negative swings in share price.

Such is the case for Asana (NYSE:ASAN), the project collaboration and workflow software company founded by Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook. Moskowitz’s star power hasn’t translated so well into his second venture, as Asana has routinely disappointed the stock market for years. The company slid more than 10% after reporting Q4 results and issuing its FY25 outlook, which calls for growth to decelerate to the ~10% range.

I covered Asana before earnings in February with a bullish rating. Now, after seeing the stock’s Q4 results, I’m downgrading my opinion on the company to neutral. I still firmly believe that the company is undervalued and is a potential takeover target, either by a larger portfolio software company that wants to add project management capabilities, or by a private equity firm. At the same time, however, execution has soured, and in a competitive market for this type of technology, it’s unclear whether Asana can sustain the momentum to drive meaningful sales growth.

When I consider Asana at $16, I see both opportunities and red flags for the company. The most meaningful catalysts I see on the positive side for Asana are:

Remote work will require more tools like Asana to coordinate across a distributed workforce. More and more companies are embracing a distributed working model, if not a fully remote one. With fewer in-person touchpoints, software tools become critical to keeping teams together and in sync.

Asana believes it has a $51 billion TAM by 2025 and is applicable to the global base of ~1.25 billion information workers. By that metric, Asana's current user base represents only <5% of the global eligible workforce. Huge gross margin profile. Asana's pro forma gross margins are in the ~90% range, making it one of the highest-margin software companies in the market. While the company isn't profitable today, that gross margin profile gives Asana plenty of leeway to scale profitably when it's larger, as nearly every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line.

At the same time, however, we have to be cognizant of a number of risks:

Revenue growth has slowed materially. Asana is projecting to only grow ~10% in FY25, which signals a poor market fit and competitive pressures for a company of its relatively small scale (~$700 million in expected revenue next year).

In a tough macro environment, many customers have cut their target spending on IT, and this is showing up in very poor net expansion rates for Asana, which relies on smaller customers expanding their usage in order to boost its overall profitability. Competition. Asana faces heavy competition from a number of vendors, including Atlassian’s (TEAM) Jira, Monday, Trello, Salesforce’s (CRM) Slack, and a number of other startup companies.

Valuation remains compelling: but, in my view, not enough to merit the risk. At current share prices near $16, Asana trades at a $3.64 billion market cap; and after netting off the $519.5 million of cash and $43.6 million of debt on Asana’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $3.16 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year, Asana is guiding to $716-$722 million in revenue, representing a growth range of just 10-11% y/y. Against the midpoint of these expectations, Asana trades at 4.4x EV/FY25 revenue. Back when Asana was growing in the high 20s/low 30s, a sub-5x forward revenue multiple for Asana made it look cheap. But as its growth has flattened out substantially over the past year, I no longer see Asana as purely a value engine.

All in all, with fundamentals souring and no clear catalysts to take Asana to the next level, I’m content to move to the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Asana's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Revenue grew only 14% y/y to $171.1 million, only slightly ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $168.0 million (+2% y/y). Importantly, note that growth decelerated sharply from 18% y/y growth in Q3; which, in turn, had decelerated from 20% y/y growth in Q2. The trend line is clear: a tough budget environment is putting heavy pressure on new deal closings.

It’s also impacting existing customers’ buying habits. Dollar-based net retention in the quarter was only “over 100%,” indicating there is nearly as much churn as there is expansion. The company is noting that “core customers” who spend more than $5,000 per year on the platform still report dollar-based net retention of 105%, slightly better than the company average. Customers spending more than $100,000 annually, meanwhile, have 115% net retention. This highlights that the problem is in the SMB space, a sentiment that has been widely shared across the sector. We note, however, that while many software companies have reported similar compression in expansion rates, many are still reporting total net retention rates in the 110% range and above (think Okta (OKTA), HubSpot (HUBS)).

Per President Anne Raimondi’s remarks on the Q3 earnings call surrounding the demand weakness:

As Dustin mentioned, during the quarter, we continued to feel the impact of the macroeconomic headwinds, increased budget scrutiny and reductions in headcount among our customers, especially in the technology vertical which has been a drag to our growth. However, across the business there are some early signs that hint at modest stabilization. As you have seen in the news, headcount reductions have continued but they are smaller this year in aggregate versus last year and we should be lapping the bulk of those renewals in the first half of the year. As we move upmarket and further up the approval chain to senior level decision makers, the deal cycles continue to be elongated, but the conversations reflect that work management is increasingly more strategic, especially in the largest enterprises. Sequential growth in new business appears to be stabilizing, especially for industries outside of technology and our sales force productivity continues to improve. We still have to lap the original headwinds impacting larger existing customers in the first half, but I am energized and optimistic about the full year and beyond. Our new product plans are driving up-tiering and AI is a primary focus for the largest customers. It's still very early, but we can definitely see that AI demand was accretive to growth even in the first quarter that it was available in our new tiers.”

The flip side here is profitability. Pro forma operating margins improved sixteen points y/y to -9.1%. The company has been focused on slimming down headcount and relocating to cheaper areas, recently opening an office location in Poland.

And as seen in the chart above, free cash flow burn in FY24 slimmed down to -$30 million, from a -$160 million burn in the prior year. We are concerned, however, that with lower revenue growth comes much more limited opportunities to scale operating margins going forward.

Key takeaways

With performance lagging and limited catalysts to cure Asana’s current issues, it’s best to retreat to the sidelines and wait for conditions to improve before buying back in. Asana’s multiples aren’t cheap enough to warrant a buy, so steer clear.