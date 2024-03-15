font83/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) have been a disappointing long-term performer, matching struggling European financials (EUFN) despite the London-listed giant earning the lion's share of its profit in Asia. Underperformance has been particularly stark compared to comparatively well-run regional banks like Singapore's 'Big Three', with that registering anywhere between around 60ppt and 180ppt over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

While this has raised plenty of questions regarding the value of its sprawling global footprint, I do think HSBC presents a more interesting narrative these days, with the bank finally earning nice returns at the business level while offering a positive differentiator in terms of above-average capital returns potential. Whether that will finally translate into a lengthy period of outperformance remains to be seen, but with the stock trading for just under tangible equity, I don't think the current valuation presents a major barrier to that endeavor.

Reaping The Rewards Of Higher Interest Rates

As a universal bank with $3t in assets and a plethora of international subsidiaries, HSBC is not the easiest bank to grapple with. However, for all its complexity, HSBC ultimately generates the bulk of its earnings from retail-facing and commercial banking activities in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Relatively low-risk residential mortgages in these markets also account for around 30% of total group lending.

The Hong Kong business is the largest part of the group. It is also the most profitable, thanks to ultra-cheap funding sources, reporting around $75b in customer non-interest-bearing demand deposits and a further $440b in interest-bearing demand deposits that cost just 0.9% last year.

These deposits are very nice to have in a positive interest rate environment. Last year, the net interest margin in the Hong Kong business was 27bps higher than in 2022 and 44bps higher than back in 2021 (when the benchmark rate was around 0.5%). With asset quality holding up well, this has sent earnings up sharply. Profit before tax attributable to the Hong Kong business was ~$16.2b last year, up around 25% year-on-year, despite the bank also booking a $3b write-down on its stake in China's Bank of Communications in Q4. With around $86b in period-end tangible equity, you can see how profitable this part of the business is for HSBC.

Though only around 20-25% of group PBT, HSBC's UK ring-fenced bank is actually a good allegory for the wider group. Like its parent, the story at HSBC UK Bank plc is nice on paper, with this subsidiary controlling around £100b in retail and commercial current account deposits as the U.K. banking market is relatively concentrated. However, for years it was arguably just about earning its cost of equity, averaging a RoTE of just over 9% between 2018 and 2021.

Higher rates and solid asset quality have transformed this business into a very nice earner, with PBT up 85% to $8.3b last year. While profit was admittedly flattered by a $1.5b gain on the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's UK business, which HSBC picked up for a nominal sum following SVB's collapse, this business would still have easily cleared a double-digit RoTE without this.

HSBC Return on Tangible Equity (Data Source: HSBC Annual Reports)

All told, this has transformed group-wide profitability, with HSBC generating a solid 14.6% RoTE last year versus the ~8% it averaged over the prior five years.

Gains Should Take Time To Dissipate

Most readers will be aware of the headwinds facing banks recently. Funding costs have increased, exacerbated by deposit migration into more expensive term accounts, while higher interest rates are having their intended effect of sapping demand for credit. HSBC is not immune from this. In Q4, underlying NIM fell around 3bps while loan balances fell around 2% on the same basis, ultimately resulting in stagnating underlying NII.

While this is a headwind, it is important to point out that the bank is still benefitting from higher interest rates on the whole. It is just that the gains have now fully accrued in terms of NII, NIM, and ultimately profitability. While HSBC's earnings power will eventually normalize lower, these gains will take some time to dissipate.

Helping matters is credit quality, which continues to appear more resilient than many would have anticipated. Even in what appeared to be more vulnerable markets such as the UK, delinquency rates remain quite benign.

HSBC UK Bank plc delinquency rates in select personal lending categories (Source: HSBC Q4 2023 Results Presentation)

Commercial real estate ("CRE") lending is an area of concern for many investors right now. While this encompasses an unhelpfully large variety of loan types, HSBC has seen some deterioration in asset quality here, specifically in mainland China where credit impaired loans have risen above 25% of gross loans from around 11% in mid-2022. While definitely something to watch, overall Stage 3 CRE loans were about flat at the group level last year, while the bank has also reduced CRE balances by around 1ppt to less than 9% of total customer loans.

HSBC global CRE exposure (Source: HSBC Q4 2023 Results Presentation)

Overall group-wide Stage 3 loans remain flat at around 2% of gross loans, while Stage 2 loans past due likewise remain flat. With that, management is still guiding for average through-the-cycle levels of provisioning expense this year, essentially matching the H2 2023 annualized run rate.

HSBC Quarterly ECL Charge (Source: HSBC Q4 2023 Results Presentation)

HSBC also has levers to pull in terms of protecting income, even if interest rates do fall as implied by the forward curve. One of these levers is the circa $480b structural hedge, which is functionally similar to a portfolio of fixed-income securities generating spread income. Maturities that are reinvested at prevailing yields will provide medium-term support to NII and NIM. I would also note that management has increased the volume and duration of the hedge, essentially capturing more of the current rate environment by lowering interest rate sensitivity.

In addition, the deposit migration that has hitherto been a headwind will have the reverse effect when rates fall, as the mix-shift that has occurred to date allows for more scope in reducing funding costs. While not fully offsetting the negative impact of lower rates, this too will help lower rate sensitivity.

To these points, I would add a couple of more. Firstly, HSBC is a universal bank and as such has a plethora of fee and commission income lines. These include asset management, custody services, capital raising services, and so on. A number of these businesses are arguably counter-cyclical in nature, again helping to dull the impact of lower interest rates.

The other point I would mention is that HSBC's sale of its Canadian business should close this year. Because the acquirer is leaning heavily on synergies to justify the deal price, HSBC looks to have secured a nice valuation for this business versus its current earnings power and book value, and this will result in a significant pre-tax gain assuming it goes through as expected. All told, RoTE should be very healthy again this year, barring a large deviation from consensus.

Attractive Distribution-Led Returns Potential

The above is important in the context of HSBC's current valuation. With the ADSs at $37.92, the stock trades for a little under 2023 year-end tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") after adjusting for the 1:5 ADR ratio (i.e. 1 ADS represents 5 ordinary shares). At this valuation and a mid-teens underlying RoTE as guided by management, HSBC would in effect be able to generate mid-teens returns for investors, all else equal.

As a result, capital returns potential appears attractive. The ordinary dividend is guided at 50% of net income this year, pointing to a high single-digit yield while still leaving significant scope for stock buybacks. Last year, HSBC announced $7b in share repurchases and reduced shares outstanding by around 4%. It should have scope to fund further meaningful buybacks from earnings this year, too.

On top, the Canada disposal will add to the bank's near-term distribution potential. A $0.21 per share ($1.05 per ADS) special dividend has already been telegraphed, but as this only accounts for around 40% of the resulting capital build, there is significant scope for additional buybacks.

All in all, I think HSBC can comfortably deliver an annualized mid-single-digit buyback yield over the next few years. If it can supplement that with modest underlying growth, its balance sheet could grow at a high single-digit annualized clip on a per-share basis. Over time, it would be prudent to assume earnings power will erode from these levels, so assuming no change from the current ~0.95x TBVPS valuation multiple seems reasonable. This still leaves high single-digits annualized from cash dividends, plus the same from balance sheet growth, pointing to attractive medium-term returns potential in aggregate. As such, I attach a 'Buy' rating to the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.