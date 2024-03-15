Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Philip Morris Delivers On Its Smokeless Transition

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) investors have seen PM continue its consolidation zone over the past two years, even when adjusted for dividends. Therefore, I assessed that the market has remained tentative about Philip Morris's robust performance in reduced-risk products. Despite that, its solid performance suggests the company's execution risks relating to the transition from its combustible product categories should be reduced.

However, PM is also valued at a marked premium against its tobacco peers, suggesting the market has likely priced in its portfolio strength. Accordingly, PM is valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.6x, well above its peers' median of 7.2x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

PM posted a 1Y total return of 2.05%, slightly above Altria (MO) stock's 1.71%. It has also gained nearly 4.5% since my previous bullish update but underperformed the S&P 500's (SPX) (SPY) almost 15% upside. Therefore, I assessed tobacco investors might be concerned over whether Philip Morris's forward growth rates could slow after a solid performance in FY23.

Philip Morris reported its fourth-quarter earnings release in early February 2024. It has become increasingly clear that PM has made significant strides in its bid to become the leading reduced-risk products player in the market.

Accordingly, Philip Morris highlighted that its newer products accounted for almost 40% of its net revenue in Q4. Furthermore, the company also attributed the surge in gross profit contribution from these categories to 40% in the recently reported quarter. Notably, Philip Morris expects robust performance from its reduced-risk categories to be maintained in 2024. The company formulated its 2024 outlook based on its 15% midpoint volume growth projections for its HTU products. In addition, it also expects nicotine pouch shipments to reach about 520M units in 2024.

PM's Earnings Guidance Is Robust

Consequently, I gleaned that the company has executed tremendously well, bolstering the market's confidence in assigning PM a premium valuation multiple. Philip Morris's 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of between $6.43 and $6.55 suggests a midpoint growth rate of 8%. However, analysts' estimates of a 6% increase indicate uncertainties over Philip Morris's growth drivers in 2024. Management articulated that Philip Morris's pricing actions in 2024 might not be as aggressive as the 9% increase it undertook in 2023. As a result, the company expects the decision to "impact revenue growth in the combustible business." Notwithstanding the caution, Philip Morris has likely already factored the impact into its 2024 guidance. Therefore, PM could still surprise Wall Street if its reduced-risk categories can continue outperforming in 2024.

There are sufficient reasons to be optimistic. Philip Morris's Zyn nicotine pouches notched a 78% volume growth in the US in Q4, reaching 116.3M units. Therefore, Philip Morris has made critical gains in the US market, establishing it as a key growth vector. The anticipated launch of IQOS in the US is expected to lead to heavier marketing investments, affecting its near-term margins. Despite that, Philip Morris is well-positioned to make solid gains, as IQOS users increased to 28.6M in 2023, up nearly 15%. Hence, I assessed PM deserves its premium multiple, as it makes significant progress toward its long-term goal of attributing two-thirds of its revenue to smokeless products by 2030.

Is PM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PM price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

PM's price chart suggests stronger buying momentum seems to have returned, but the stock continues to face resistance at the $100 level (adjusted for dividends).

I assessed PM's low-$90s levels to continue offering robust support, given its relatively solid forward dividend yield of 5.6%. With the Fed expected to reduce interest rates sometime this year, income investors looking for a solid big tobacco company that has executed well in its smokeless transition might find PM attractive.

Consequently, I view the levels closer to $90 as still appealing for investors to add exposure.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

