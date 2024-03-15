Meta, Salesforce, Booking Holdings: Top Dividend Growth Stocks Today

Richard Drury

I love dividends.

I also love secular growth stories.

Thankfully, there are a select few stocks in the market that allow me to have both.

In recent months, several well-regarded growth stocks have initiated dividends, making that list a bit longer.

So today, I wanted to compare these companies - Meta Platforms (META), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Salesforce (CRM) - to my other high-conviction double-digit dividend growth plays.

Sleeping Well At Night As Dividends Compound

If I had a dollar for every time someone suggested that a younger person like me (I turned 34 earlier in the year) shouldn't own dividend stocks, I'd be retired already.

I've been managing a dividend growth portfolio for over a decade now…and yet, despite the naysayers' negative opinions of the strategy, I've managed to outperform the broader market consistently.

Why is that?

Simply put, by focusing on dividend growth stocks, I own the highest quality companies in the world... and quality, over the long term, tends to generate outperformance.

What's more, because of these high-quality holdings, I don't make many of the mistakes that lead retail investors to underperform.

My dividend growth focus inspires me to own stocks, not trade them.

I sleep well at night with my dividend-centric portfolio because I know that these companies are working 24/7 to generate massive profits…and all I have to do to receive my small portion of them is to stay disciplined and patient.

My portfolio literally makes me money while I sleep. And that's great because according to Warren Buffett, that's what it takes to reach financial freedom.

Regarding retirement, Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die."

Knowing this, I rarely fall prey to fear and greed.

I rarely sell low or buy high because doing so would be counterproductive, with regard to building out my income stream.

Human nature causes people to make those mistakes (buying high and selling low) all of the time.

But, a passive income focus inspires me to do just the opposite…

Buying high would result in relatively lower yields on cost than buying low.

And selling low makes it very difficult to bolster my passive income stream (because of the high current yields attached to those shares).

On the other hand, it's easy to use active management to boost passive income when I sell high and use the proceeds to buy something else that is out of favor.

I'm hyper-focused on the compounding process of my passive income stream because that's what I'm basing my early retirement plans on.

I plan to retire as soon as possible so that I can spend more time with my family and dedicate more energy to my passions. My passive income stream is the foundation of that plan. But, I'm not just focused on dividend yield...

As someone who plans to retire early and, therefore, needs their money to work effectively for them for decades, dividend growth is much more important to me.

My retirement plan revolves around spending my passive income but never touching my invested principal.

I don't subscribe to the "4% rule" or the "die with nothing" mindset.

I plan on creating a dividend machine that pays me for the rest of my life.

Ideally, I'll continue to build my invested capital base throughout retirement by reinvesting excess dividends (I don't plan on pulling the plug on my active income until there's a 10-20% margin of safety between my passive income stream and my expected lifestyle expenses).

When I die, I hope to pass along a massive dividend machine to my kids (and their kids) as a legacy, which will hopefully give my life a further sense of meaning and purpose while also setting up future generations of Wards for success.

Sure, I'll have a withdrawal rate throughout retirement, but my plan doesn't involve selling shares to raise capital. Instead, I'll rely on passive income so that I don't slowly, but surely, erode away my asset base over the years (and God willing, decades).

Simply put, I don't want to have to worry about running out of money in retirement.

If I'm never eroding away my share count of blue-chip companies, then I'll never have to worry about running out of assets to sell.

This is why I gravitated towards the dividend growth strategy all those years ago.

Building a passive income stream that grows in a reliable and predictable fashion - at a rate that exceeds inflation - is paramount to my plan's success.

With that being said, I spend most of my time (and allocate most of my invested capital) towards high-growth companies that reliably compound their earnings, cash flows, and dividends.

Therefore, In recent months, when several high-quality growth stocks initiated dividends, I quickly moved into those names.

I bought shares of all 3 of META, BKNG, and CRM after their dividend announcements because from a fundamental standpoint, I believe that they have the potential to become great dividend growers over the long term.

And therefore, in this piece, I wanted to compare these new entrants into the dividend growth space to some of their very high-quality brethren to get a sense of where they stack up, moving forward.

Establishing A High-Quality Dividend Growth Baseline

All three of these new dividend payers have low yields at the moment.

Meta: 0.40%

Booking: 1.00%

Salesforce: 0.52%

But that's okay because if they compound their dividends at a 10-15% rate over the next 5-10 years (which I think is possible given high earnings growth prospects and very low payout ratios), then anyone who bought shares today will be extremely happy that they did.

With these yields in mind, when thinking about buying shares of these new dividend payers, I compared them to some of my highest conviction dividend growth stocks with similarly low yields, such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Intuit (INTU), Moody's (MCO), etc.

Quality always comes first to me when buying shares. But, I don't ignore valuation.

Generally speaking, I want to allocate money towards the highest quality companies that I can find trading with the most attractive valuations.

And that's what the spreadsheets below will attempt to find.

To be clear here, these spreadsheets won't represent an apples to apples comparison from a sector/industry perspective.

Honestly, industry/sector allocation isn't one of my highest priorities. Fundamentals and dividend safety/growth prospects trump that from an asset allocation standpoint every time.

So, in his report, I'll be comparing the fundamental data, dividend data, and valuation data from META, BKNG, and CRM to a handful of my other high-conviction dividend growth stocks to see which names I should be allocating capital towards as cash comes available to invest.

Shareholder Returns Data

Every stock is on this list for a reason…they're fantastically generous companies.

Company (Ticker) Dividend Yield 2023 Increase 2024 Increase/Estimate 5-year DGR Annual Increase streak Forward Payout Ratio S&P Credit Rating Buyback Effectiveness MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 1.13% 10.4% 15.90% 22.04% 9 years 43.10% BBB- Retired 11.1% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Microsoft (MSFT) 0.72% 10.3% 10-13% 10.20% 19 years 25.80% AAA Retired 3.8% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Moody's (MCO) 0.87% 10.0% 10.40% 11.67% 14 years 32% BBB+ Retired 5.2% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Visa (V) 0.73% 15.6% 13-16% 16.09% 15 years 20.90% AA- Retired 9.8% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Mastercard (MA) 0.56% 15.8% 14-17% 17.02% 12 years 18.30% A+ Retired 9.6% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years ASML Holding (ASML) 0.66% n/a 10%+ 31.06% 0 years 32% n/a Retired 7.5% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Intuit (INTU) 0.54% 15.4% 12-15% 14.33% 13 years 21.90% A- During the past 5 years, outstanding shares have increased by 7.2% Costco (COST) 0.55% 13.3% 10-13% 12.34% 20 years 25.70% A+ During the past 5 years, outstanding shares have increased by 0.2% Broadcom (AVGO) 1.63% 14.1% 10-13% 19.25% 14 years 44.80% BBB Retired 0.9% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Eli Lilly (LLY) 0.69% 15.0% 15-18% 14.99% 10 years 41.70% A+ Retired 13.0% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Elevance Health (ELV) 1.29% 15.60% 10.10% 14.76% 12 years 17.6% A Retired 10.6% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 1.33% 10% 24.80% 17.08% 10 years 38.2% n/a Retired 18.6% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Meta Platforms (META) 0.40% n/a n/a n/a 1 year 9.9% AA- Retired 9.8% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Booking Holdings (BKNG) 1.00% n/a n/a n/a 1 year 20.0% A- Retired 25% of outstanding shares during the last 5 years Salesforce (CRM) 0.52% n/a n/a n/a 1 year 16.4% A+ During the past 5 years, outstanding shares have increased by 25% Click to enlarge

As you can see, they all have a habit of providing double-digit dividend growth. Most of them have tremendous balance sheets. They all have low payout ratios. And all but 3 have effectively used share repurchase programs to shrink their outstanding share count during the past 5 years.

Most of these companies are already all on long dividend increase streaks and because of the strength of their businesses, cash flows, balance sheets, and the dedication that they've shown towards rewarding their shareholders, I believe that each of these companies has what it takes to become a dividend aristocrat one day.

Simply put, there's very little to dislike when looking at this data.

And while I don't own all of these companies, I think that this is a good set of stocks to use when establishing a blue-chip dividend growth baseline for the new entrants into the space.

If Meta, Booking, and Salesforce can stand up against these types of stocks, from a fundamental growth and a valuation standpoint... well, they're sure to be wonderful long-term investments.

Fundamental Growth Data

Those shareholder returns don't happen by accident.

They're sustainable because of the strong sales, earnings, and cash flow growth that these companies generate.

Outside of Domino's and Moody's, all of the companies on this list have $100b+ market caps.

That's not an accident, either.

Shareholders flock towards wonderful companies like this…and rightfully so.

Looking at the recent bottom-line results that these names have produced, it's no wonder that they're popular investments.

What's more, they all have double-digit forward EPS growth prospects as well (according to consensus estimates).

When I talk about sleeping well at night when owning compounders, these are the types of stocks that I'm talking about.

I don't have to worry about whether or not I bought at the perfect price when earnings are growing this fast.

I also don't have to worry about short-term share price volatility.

Simply put, in a couple of years, the fair values (and very likely, their share prices) of these stocks will be much higher than they are today because of their rapidly compounding profits.

Company (Ticker) Market Cap 2023 EPS Growth Consensus 2024 EPS Growth Est. Consensus 2025 EPS Growth Est. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) $44.8 billion 18% 10% 15.0% Microsoft (MSFT) $3.09 trillion 7% 19% 14.0% Moody's (MCO) $71.0 billion 16% 7.0% 16.0% Visa (V) 570.4 billion 17% 13.0% 13.0% Mastercard (MA) $441.4 billion 15% 18.0% 16.0% ASML Holding (ASML) $383.3 billion 41% -6.0% 51.0% Intuit (INTU) $185.5 billion 22% 14.0% 15% Costco (COST) $326.8 billion 8% 12.0% 9.0% Broadcom (AVGO) $598.7 billion 12% 11.0% 22.0% Eli Lilly (LLY) $679.6 billion -20% 97.0% 45.0% Elevance Health (ELV) $117.6 billion 14% 12.0% 12.0% Domino's Pizza (DPZ) $15.8 billion 17% 8.0% 12.0% Meta Platforms (META) $1.27 trillion 73% 35.0% 15.0% Booking Holdings (BKNG) $119.6 billion 52% 15.0% 17.0% Salesforce (CRM) $279.4 billion 57% 18.0% 14.0% Click to enlarge

And at the bottom of the table, you'll notice that some of the very best growth figures and prospects come from the newest dividend payers.

When some people hear that a tech stock like Meta is starting to pay a dividend, they assume that that growth story is over.

Well, not according to consensus estimates.

On the contrary, it appears that these companies have more cash/cash flows than they know what to do with and therefore, it's time to begin returning some of that money to shareholders.

I love it.

Valuation Data

As I've said many times before…quality metrics are just one side of the stock buying equation.

They're always the first thing that I look at. And I've come to the conclusion that I'm never going to sacrifice quality for value when picking stocks. But, that doesn't mean that I'll blindly buy equities, ignoring their cash flow multiples outright.

For a quite relative valuation comparison here, I added in the blended, forward, and historical average price-to-earnings multiples from all of these companies into a table for readers to use to get a basic gauge of the discounts (or lack thereof) being offered here.

Company (Ticker) Blended P/E ratio Forward P/E ratio 5-year average P/E Ratio 10-year average P/E Ratio MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 41.1x 38.1x 44.9x 35.5x Microsoft (MSFT) 37.5x 31.2x 31.2x 24.7x Moody's (MCO) 38.7x 36.7x 29.2x 25.1x Visa (V) 30.6x 28.6x 31.7x 28.6x Mastercard (MA) 37.3x 32.7x 32.6x 36.3x ASML Holding (ASML) 45.9x 48.3x 38.0x 33.0x Intuit (INTU) 42.3x 40.4x 37.9x 33.4x Costco (COST) 48.9x 46.3x 37.3x 32.1x Broadcom (AVGO) 29.4x 27.5x 15.5x 15.1x Eli Lilly (LLY) 100.3x 60.7x 24.8x 28.8x Elevance Health (ELV) 14.9x 13.6x 16.4x 14.8x Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 30.4x 28.6x 30.2x 30.8x Meta Platforms (META) 31.4x 24.8x 24.3x 32.1x Booking Holdings (BKNG) 22.3x 20.0x 27.7x 25.2x Salesforce (CRM) 36.6x 31.5x 46x 67.4x Click to enlarge

As you can see, many of these companies are currently trading at a premium to their historical averages.

At a very high level, when doing a quick screen for value, I like to compare companies' forward P/E ratios to their 10-year averages.

I tend to use the 10-year averages when looking at historical comparisons because as you can see above, 5-year average valuation multiples are heightened because of the post-COVID rally.

About half of these compares are trading at a discount to that figure.

All 3 of the new dividend payers fall into that relatively cheap category.

I also like to look at PEG ratios, especially when analyzing high-growth stocks like this.

With that being said, when I look at the data in the second and third tables together, all 3 of the new stocks look attractive.

I feel very comfortable buying 20x forward for BKNG shares, 25x forward for META shares, and 30x forward for CRM shares.

In recent months, I've bought META shares at $476.04, $469.09, 487.93, and $483.80.

After its most recent quarter, I added to my CRM position in a major way at $305.37.

Overall, looking at this list, I'd be happy to buy shares of Visa, Elevance Health, Meta, Salesforce, and Booking Holdings at today's prices.

Mastercard and Microsoft aren't far off from the price points that I'd be happy to pay.

But to me, the best value of the bunch is BKNG shares.

I've bought BKNG shares several times recently as well, at $3,500.11, $3,506.59, and, 3505.37.

Looking at the chart below, you'll see that these shares have rarely dipped below that 20x threshold for long.

I recently covered my bullish outlook on BKNG shares in this article.

And Dividend Kings members know that I've been buying these shares aggressively since the dividend announcement because I think the risk/reward here is very attractive.

What's more, BKNG offers a 1% yield, which is above average when looking at these high-growth stocks.

And, it trades at a significant discount to its high-dividend growth peers.

What's not to like about a company growing at a 15%+ rate with a 20x forward P/E ratio?

To me, that's a great recipe for success, which is why BKNG is now one of my largest positions.

