Rush Enterprises: Looks Undervalued Based On Normalized Free Cash Flow

Mar. 15, 2024 1:59 AM ETRush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Stock
Horizon Capital
Summary

  • Rush Enterprises is an underappreciated compounder. The company has gained share in the truck sales and parts industries over the past few decades at a high rate of return.
  • I expect this to continue, as the factors that allowed this to happen will not disappear anytime soon.
  • Investors should consider normalized cycle FCF when looking at Rush. Only looking at a single year of FCF would give an inaccurate picture of the company's true earnings power.
  • I estimate RUSHA is trading around 12x normalized earnings for this cycle. Using a 15-20x multiple, I see a case for the stock to trade between $60 and $80.
Modern Truck Line-up in Dealership

buzbuzzer/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview

In my opinion, Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) doesn’t get enough praise or attention from investors. This is a business that has been around since the 60s, has been public since 1996 and over the last 20 or so years, the

I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in RUSHA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

