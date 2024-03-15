MCHI: Chinese Stocks Finally Get The Policy Green Light

Cn0ra/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a torrid few years to be a China investor and 2023 was no different, with the largest and most liquid vehicle, the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), suffering yet another year of negative returns. But the year of the dragon has started off with a bang, and if this year's 'two sessions' meeting was anything to go by, there's a much bigger appetite for policy support this time around.

To recap, Beijing has pegged its GDP growth target at "around 5.0%," which, unlike last year, won't have the benefit of a low base. Accompanying this was a deficit-to-GDP ratio target of 3.0%; this may not seem all that aggressive at first glance, but including the issuances of ultra-long-term government special bonds, the implied targeted deficit ratio is closer to the high-single-digits %. Also, positive was the consumer inflation (CPI) target of ~3%, which, in the context of flattish to negative prints in recent months, points to a fair bit of room for easing to hit an implied +7-8% nominal GDP growth target (vs. +4.6% in 2023).

News flow post-meeting further supports the case for Beijing doing a lot more this year to stimulate growth. On the monetary side, China's central bank governor has stressed that there's still "ample room" for more rate reductions - having just cut its benchmark mortgage rate by a record amount last month. On the fiscal side, there have been reports of a big $27bn fundraising effort by the "National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund" in response to US chip sanctions. Even equity valuations, which have historically been low on the policy support consideration list, look poised to receive stock-buying support from the "national team," essentially creating a 'floor' value for benchmark indices.

As for equity fundamentals, they tick all the right boxes. Consensus earnings per share growth estimates have been on a downward revision trend for a while now but have begun stabilizing in the low to mid-teens % through 2024/2025. At a relatively low ~9x forward earnings currently, investors aren't paying very much for this growth at all. Having initially turned cautious on China before the big selloff pre-Lunar New Year, I see a much better risk/reward today, particularly with the backing of a new policy support pipeline.

MCHI Overview - The Largest And Most Liquid China Vehicle

iShares' MSCI China ETF tracks the capitalization-weighted MSCI China Index, a basket of Chinese stocks spanning both onshore (A-shares) and offshore listings (H-shares, US-listed ADRs, etc.). Its breadth is a key differentiator relative to comparable China ETFs like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which concentrates heavily on Chinese megacaps. Meanwhile, State Street's (STT) SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) goes in the other direction, with twice the number of onshore and offshore listings within its portfolio.

MCHI is also the largest and most liquid vehicle on the market - it currently manages $5.2bn of assets and offers a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 3bps (vs ~4bps for FXI and 15bps for GXC). While GXC matches MCHI's competitive 59bps expense ratio (FXI is far behind here at ~74bps), MCHI still comes out ahead. Only Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) (see recent coverage here) beats out MCHI on overall cost with an industry-leading 0.2% expense ratio, though investors moving large volumes will want to be careful, as FLCH doesn't have anywhere near MCHI's depth of liquidity.

Like other comparable China funds, MCHI's sector allocation is focused on Consumer Discretionary (29.8%) and Communication Services (19.8%), with the main difference being the respective sector weightings. Financials, one of the more resilient sectors amid last year's underperformance, is another staple holding at 16.8%. Only three other sectors cross the 5% threshold - Information Technology (6.2%), Industrials (5.2%), and Consumer Staples (5.2%).

The MCHI single-stock positioning is unsurprisingly in line with its consumer and communication services-heavy sector makeup (note that most of China's 'big tech' names are officially classified within these two sectors). Its most prominent holdings are Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group (BABA) at 13.2% and 8.4%, respectively. The next largest consumer/tech names, like PDD Holdings (PDD), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and NetEase (NTES), contribute much smaller 3.8%, 3.3%, and 2.3% allocations, respectively. Also notable are major bank holdings like China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY). On the whole, the breadth of the MCHI portfolio, across 661 holdings, keeps the fund's single-stock exposure fairly well spread out.

MCHI Performance - Recent Drawdowns Aside, It's Hard To Ignore The Value

The fund ended 2023 on another low note, declining -11.1% for the year. This drawdown did, however, also come on the heels of two consecutive years of 22-23% declines, no doubt contributing to the extreme investor pessimism on Chinese equities today. Note that even after stocks rebounded post-Chinese New Year, MCHI's total returns are still flat for the year. And zooming out, the fund has returned +0.4% annualized over the last ten years, implying near zero shareholder value creation.

On a relative basis, though, MCHI's approach has outperformed comparable China funds like FXI (-1.6%) and has just about kept pace with more diversified options like GXC (+0.8%). When you also factor in MCHI's liquidity advantages and its narrow tracking error vs. its benchmark, it's clear why this fund remains the go-to vehicle for China exposure.

The semi-annual distribution may seem very solid at 3.6% on a trailing twelve-month basis, this falls to 2.1% on a 30-day SEC basis, so I wouldn't own it solely for the income. It's also worth noting that MCHI's key holdings are deploying capital into buybacks instead of dividends, partly due to pressure from Beijing but also in recognition of the undervalued nature of Chinese stocks right now.

For context, MSCI China, the index that MCHI tracks, has been de-rated to a historically low ~9x forward earnings multiple. Contrast that with earnings growth currently projected to run at a very achievable low to mid-teens % pace (after +12% growth in 2023), and you have all the signs of a 'deep value' situation here. Unlike last year, though, Beijing has stepped up its policy efforts this time around, creating an attractive tactical setup for MCHI into the year of the dragon.

Chinese Stocks Finally Get The Policy Green Light

Given the catalyst-rich policy support pipeline now in place, consensus EPS growth for Chinese large-caps may actually prove conservative this time around, particularly with the earnings revision trend showing signs of broad stabilization year-to-date. The valuation side also screens very favorably at the current ~9x forward P/E (vs. low to mid-teens EPS growth), reflecting rather extreme investor pessimism here.

Of all the options available, the Chinese large-cap, consumer/tech-focused MCHI, the largest and most liquid US-listed vehicle, makes a lot of sense to play a tactical rebound, in my view. Not only for its outsized exposure to corporate buybacks (led by China's 'big tech' names, are currently running at a multi-year high) but also purchases by state/state-linked funds (i.e., the "national team"), which have shown a preference for deploying capital into large-cap ETFs. Having fallen well short of its post-COVID rebound promise last year, 2024 may finally be the year we see a much-awaited Chinese recovery.