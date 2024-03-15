Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock Resources: Ace In The Hole

Long Player
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Comstock Resources operates in a "swing basin" with low location costs, giving them a competitive advantage over latecomers to the Haynesville Basin.
  • The rig count in the Haynesville dry gas production is declining. The rig count will continue to decline until natural gas prices recover.
  • CRK has a strong profitability cycle due to its early acquisition of acreage at low prices.
  • The rig count decline cycle is at least more than halfway and likely near its end at this point.
  • The pricing cycle of natural gas will change as more export capacity comes online in 2024 and 2025 to force North America to join the usually stronger world natural gas pricing market.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is in a "swing basin". Those kinds of basins are generally the higher cost but still competitive dry gas-producing basins. That means the basin is generally the first to idle rigs whenever costs are unfavorable. But

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player
Long Player
21.03K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

