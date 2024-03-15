Krzysztof12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I own a small stake in the Portuguese Grocer Jerónimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) (OTCPK:JRONF). I've been updating on this particular company a few times over the past year, but the company has nonetheless underperformed since my latest article which I published all the way back in October, seeing slight negative RoR during a time when the market is up double digits. Not the best performance.

Bothersome? A bit. Worrying or downright terrifying? Absolutely not. All of my investments are made with certain timeframes and safety parameters in mind, and out of the companies I invest in, none of them are as fundamentally safe as two categories - grocers and utilities.

Why grocers and utilities?

Because these sectors, perhaps including telecommunications and certain RE sectors, are some of the most consumer defensive sectors out there. They represent things that people are always going to need, as long our society looks the way that it does.

Jerónimo Martins is a Portuguese-based corporate group operating in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors. The company owns market-leading among market-leading brands and operations, including Pingo Doce and Biedronka (Source), and despite many of the challenges faced by this company, I would argue it's probably not the safest grocer around, I will still say that this company is an investable business.

In my last article, which you can find here, I shifted my rating to a "Buy" for the business. I maintain this rating here despite underperformance, and I will show you why.

Jerónimo Martins - Why this company's future is as sunny as Portugal's

We've seen a few months of rather questionable development for some businesses, and I would say Jerónimo Martins is one of them. Despite the company seeing some pressures, I would not be fundamentally worried about this company in the long term. The latest set of results we have to look at are the full-year results - so let's look at those.

Jerónimo Martins IR (Jerónimo Martins IR)

The full year was not a bad year at all. Jerónimo Martins recorded a 20.6% YoY sales increase, with good performance from the Colombian branch, but good results really showing across the board. This is despite an overall economic slowdown, with customers, especially in this company's geographies, being far more price-sensitive than before.

Food inflation rates have gone down slowly, with sales growth a key priority for the company. Most of the reported sales growth is not volume, but price/mix. The company also recorded a 17% increase in EBITDA, but a decline in margin of 22 bps. Net debt remains conservative, and the most significant increase is the number of stores, which is up by 448 since last year.

The company remains at a cash position of over €1.2B.

A good and quite telling picture is the company's longer-term inflation trends. Especially, Colombia's inflation has really tapered off in the last few months.

Jerónimo Martins IR (Jerónimo Martins IR)

The company stores that have opened are also not just some M&A, with almost 500 stores - and with a large number of refurbished stores in the mix as well.

Jerónimo Martins IR (Jerónimo Martins IR)

This last period has been a period characterized by market share gains for Jerónimo Martins. The company's various brands and stores have been able to capture share by battling inflation and offering a better shopping experience. The company also was able to grow through the addition of higher e-commerce, which now represents circa 17% of company sales (Source: Jerónimo Martins IR). Pingo Doce is a good example of some of the gains, with a strong pricing and promotions policy.

Jerónimo Martins IR (Jerónimo Martins IR)

At the same time, the company is pressured by volume pressure. While many of its promotions and other marketing are working, inflation is showing in volume pressure as consumers are becoming more and more cost-aware.

The company's main EBITDA contribution for this year was clearly Biedronka. Most of the other segments saw positive contributions as well, but that contribution was very limited. Biedronka saw a positive ~€240 EBITDA contribution alone, which was integral in the €2.1B FY23 result.

Unfortunately, the margin was down in most of the individual segments.

Jerónimo Martins IR (Jerónimo Martins IR)

So, in closing, the company's main commitment is offering great prices to its consumers in all regions where it is active. Store renovations and new stores were on the list for the company. Jerónimo Martins views the company as facing, to use the company's own words, an "extremely challenging context" for 2024. This is due to complex geopolitical factors.

However, the company can act from a position of strength. Jerónimo Martins has prepared for this situation for a number of years. The company is also putting another €1.2B for expansion into Slovakia, with further preparations being made for other capital expenditures.

Jerónimo Martins is not a margin leader in this segment. Its geographical exposure also means that the company operates in one of the riskier mixes I invest in. The exposure, especially to Colombia, is one of the riskier plays the company does.

However, the company is at the same time a grocer - basic products in the consumer defensive sector. Even in a more volatile geography (by which I mean that operations in nations with more emerging market tendencies, thus higher inflation such as Colombia, Portugal and Poland, are more volatile than operations in Germany and France), these companies have a sort of "basic" safety, similar to utilities and telcos. The way that I handle this uncertainty and risk, resulting in lower margins, is to discount this company at a proper, risk-conservative level.

Despite everything that I've said here and the negativity that can be said, I still believe this company to be incredibly investable.

The company's dividend yield is less than 3.5% here. It also has less than 2.5% net margins in its current business model, which is less than what I typically look for - but it's still a grocer in some very good markets (Colombia isn't a bad market, if a risky one, once the company gets this under control).

Because the company's yield is below average for what other European grocers offer, I would characterize it as not being the most attractive investment in this sector. It all depends on what you expect out of the company - because like other grocers, Jerónimo Martins is expected to see significant future growth (not necessarily from volume increase, but due to price/mix) in terms of both volume and earnings, averaging at about 6-7% per year for the next couple of years - at least as analysts are currently forecasting it (Source: FactSet/F.A.S.T graphs)

Jerónimo Martins's native symbol, if you can trade it, is JMT on the Lisbon stock market. I would say you should if you want to invest - JRONY is a bit too thinly traded.

As you may understand, the company is primarily a value play. And the fact that the company has gone down in the last few months makes it more attractive from a valuation perspective. What we see here is actually a double-digit upside, in accordance with the following.

Jerónimo Martins - The company's upside is compelling at this point

Jerónimo Martins is a company that typically, despite the risk profile, trades at an average of about 18-20x P/E normalized, historically speaking. The company now trades at around 15.5x normalized. (Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Simply put, that means the following.

If you believe that the company forecasts are even close to accurate, then you could expect double-digit rates of RoR on an annualized basis, even if you only forecast at around a 15.5x forward P/E, which would make it around 10% per year, up to a 19.9x P/E which would make it look like this. This is going by only the historical and the current analyst forecasts from Factset.

Jerónimo Martins Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

As you can see, this results in a significant potential upside for the company, at least in a premiumized sort of context, market-beating upside. But is this likely for a company in this risk/reward context?

I would personally be careful, giving the company the sort of upside presented at a 19-20x P/E - it might not hold in the future. Instead, out of companies that I invest in this sector, such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) (OTCPK:AXFOY), or Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), I would view Jerónimo Martins as meriting the lowest valuation for a grocer, justified by the company's riskier sort of geographic exposure. Ahold Delhaize only has exposure to NA/Europe. Jerónimo Martins is the only company with exposure to SA/riskier geographies like this.

My own PT in my previous article was around €22/share. This represents the 16-17x P/E for this year and where I believe where the company could, and should go based on discounting the company 10-15% compared to the broader analyst targets (see the S&P Global target averages later in the article) based on a higher-than-average exposure to inflation/deflation and a lower-than-sector operating margin (Source: GuruFocus). I consider this 16-17x to be a good target for the company - it's below the aforementioned two, but still with respect to the company's conservative nature.

This also means that the company's current native share price, close to €19/share, is one I consider "too cheap" for this business.

When it comes to S&P Global analysts, these consider Jerónimo Martins to be a "BUY". I say that because the company has a €24.8 average share price from an average of 21 analysts, with 13 out of 21 considering the company a "BUY" or an "Outperform" rating here. The company's low-end target from S&P Global is €18.5, and the highest currently considered by one of these analysts is €29/share (Source: S&P Global/TIKR.com), which corresponds to the P/E range that I consider likely, but with a weighting towards that aforementioned 16-18x P/E, depending on the exact future nature of EPS growth here.

The company has the potential to both "go down", below €19/share, but also the potential to go "up".

Likely catalysts for such an upward movement would be margin and top-line improvements similar to the ones we've seen in parts of 2023. I would also consider increased stability in the emerging market segments, especially in inflation such as in Colombia, being further catalysts for increases in earnings. Consumer confidence in the economy and being willing to spend money on higher-quality groceries.

Concerns are whether we'll see actual deflation in the company's pricing. That would obviously hurt the company's results. Management does not rule out the potential of deflation in certain geographies (Source: 4Q23 earnings Call, Jerónimo Martins), but does not believe it to be likely as a sort of general trend - neither do I believe this to be a likely scenario - for the entirety of the coming fiscal.

What becomes clear to me, however, is that due to the company's different exposure mix, inflation/deflation is a bigger component of the valuation than it is for the aforementioned peers. You can see this specifically in the company's main markets - Portugal, Poland, and Colombia, which compared to more central European nations are showing inflation numbers of above 20% for food specifically, and double digits or close to double digits for CPI. When this turns in geographies like these, deflation has the potential to lead to shrinking profit margins, unemployment, and other effects which in turn affect purchasing power, leading to even lower sales. Also, Colombia is already reporting a risk of a recession due to high inflation (Source).

Because of this, I've considered actually reducing my price target here - but in the end, I stick to my €22/share at this time, and look forward to reading 1Q24.

To clarify, I consider Jerónimo Martins not to be worth 19-20x P/E due to the near-term uncertainty of exact growth rates and inflation/deflation, but I consider the company attractive at a 16-17x P/E. These considerations are based on analyst estimates and my own growth estimates of 4-7% per year. Because of inflation-related issues, I expect the growth rate for the company to be potentially 10-20% lower (Jerónimo Martins has a 50% historical chance of negatively missing stated estimates and forecasts even with a 10% margin of error), but I also believe the company may outperform - as it does beat estimate 33% of the time (Source: FactSet), explaining the 7% annualized EPS growth rate estimate.

This is, as I mentioned in the article, a company that can be considered uncharacteristically volatile for its operations - groceries - which otherwise should provide it more stability. That is the reason for my targets for the business.

Thesis

Jerónimo Martins is a company I do want to own, and now own - and I managed to get in at €19-€20/share. The higher-than-average forecast uncertainty currently remains, but I do believe that at around €19-20/share, you can buy this with double-digit upside due to the potential premium.

I want 15% or above out of the investments that I put my money in, on an annual basis. It's now high enough.

I stick to my PT of €22/share and a "BUY" rating here. I, therefore, stick to my rating in terms of a positive stance. I would call the company "cheap" below €20/share, which means that as am I writing the article, I consider the company cheap as it trades close to €19/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

