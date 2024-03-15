Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: A Long-Term Winner Amidst Short-Term Hype

ValueAnalyst
Summary

  • TSMC stock has been breaking records due to strong demand for chips and positive investor sentiment in the semiconductor sector.
  • The company's fundamentals, however, have shown zero growth in revenue and a drop in net income.
  • TSMC's long-term prospects remain compelling due to its technological leadership, relationships with major tech players, and opportunities in AI and high-performance computing.
Taiwan Semiconductor"s Morris Chang Speaks At Forum

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) is one of the world's undisputed leaders in the semiconductor foundry business. This behemoth specializes in the fabrication of cutting-edge integrated circuits, serving as the backbone for many of the tech giants we use daily. TSMC's clients

You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

