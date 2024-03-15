Szepy

Rallying stock markets around the world and a stabilizing bond market are tailwinds for asset managers. What's more, while capital market activity has been weak, there is optimism on Wall Street that dealmaking and private equity trends may improve in the second half of 2024.

I reiterate my buy rating on Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). I see more upside ahead, though shares are not a steal of a deal anymore. Furthermore, price action remains healthy, as the peak from a few years ago could be in play soon.

According to Bank of America Global Research, Carlyle is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world and its business spans three segments - global private equity, global credit, and global investment solutions. It has offices worldwide and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

CG's Q4 2023 report featured a solid bottom-line beat and impressive top-line results. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 topped the consensus earnings estimate of $0.78 while revenue rose 29% from year-ago levels. The asset management firm recorded record AUM as of the end of last year as operating leverage is seen as high amid rebounding financial markets and a set of capital market conditions that, as of right now, are still weak, but are seen as improving as 2024 progresses.

The firm is buying back stock, though there is a high share-based comp going on with CG, and fee-related earnings should improve. A CEO change will hopefully bring about growth tailwinds in the private equity space. Finally, investors should appreciate CG's high dividend yield, currently above 3%.

CG: Earnings Summary & Outlook

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising sharply this year after a tough stretch in capital markets and asset management from 2022 through much of last year. Non-GAAP earnings are forecast to rise through 2025, though at a slower pace, The current consensus outlook, per Seeking Alpha, shows $3.91 of current FY operating EPS and $4.54 in the out year. Revenue growth is expected to be stout over the quarters ahead. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise at a fast pace, making for a potentially higher yield.

Carlyle: Earnings, Dividend, Valuation Forecasts

On valuation, if we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 and apply the stock's 5-year average earnings multiple of 12.8, then shares should trade near $54, making the stock just modestly undervalued today.

CG: Still Inexpensive on Earnings

Compared to its peers, CG features a weak valuation grade, but that is largely because of poor sales ratios - and revenue is expected to jump significantly over the coming periods considering the firm's ample amount of dry powder and improved capital market conditions. And while the growth factor grade is likewise weak, solid EPS advancement this year and next are hopeful signs. Profitability trends have been weak, but share-price momentum is just about the best you will find in markets today. EPS revisions have been mixed despite a string of bottom-line beats lately.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Thursday, May 2, BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

Carlyle has been a massive winner since it notched a low near $27 last November. With shares returning nearly 100% to holders in barely more than four months, the capital market's stock has moved closer to its late 2021 peak just shy of $61. The path toward a new high may take a while, however. Notice in the chart below that CG has printed bearish RSI divergence since the end of 2023. A series of lower highs in the RSI momentum oscillator has paired with an ongoing rally in shares. That is a yellow flat, no doubt, but with a rising long-term 200-day moving average and a near-term 50dma that is above the 200dma, the trend clearly favors the bulls today.

I see support in the low $40s - that's where an earnings-related price gap is seen. There is another layer of potential support at the January low and July 2023 peak between $37 and $38. The next obvious resistance point is the $60.62 all-time high.

Overall, the trend is positive, but weakening RSI momentum is a concern.

CG: Bullish Price Uptrend, Lower RSI Trends

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on Carlyle. With record AUM and the prospects for improved capital market activity later this year, the company should be positioned well. Moreover, the technical chart is generally favorable despite some momentum risks.