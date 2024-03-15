naveebird/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "ten-bagger," which is essentially an investment that appreciates in value ten times its initial purchase price.

If you look up the term "ten-bagger" online, you find all sorts of websites and articles that promise you to help find the next ten-bagger.

What's so interesting about ten-baggers is that the duration plays an important part.

After all, even an investment that returns 1% per year is a ten-bagger after 231 years. The problem is that this would require multiple generations to hold on to this investment. It would also lose value unless we assume that it's 1% after inflation.

As we can see below, the higher the rate of return, the faster we get to 10x our money. That's obvious.

A return of 25% makes it possible to 10x one's investment after just ten years.

With that in mind, it's not very easy to find these investments.

Bitcoin comes to mind. The same goes for some high-flying tech stocks in recent years.

The problem with finding 25% annual return stocks is that investors enter an environment of many pitfalls. After all, so many young companies fail.

Looking for aggressive growth often results in buying stocks with poor returns. At least, that's from my experience of observing investors since 2011.

So, while I consistently look for market-beating dividend growth stocks, my goal is to find the middle ground. The sweet spot, so to speak.

One of them is Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), a company that has returned more than 12% annually over the past 20 years.

As we can see below:

SNA has turned $10,000 into roughly $148,000 during this period. This includes dividends.

Even excluding dividends, it has turned $10,000 into more than $90,000.

Bear in mind that SNA is not a high-tech company. It's a consistent dividend grower in the industrial space. Nothing fancy.

My most recent article on the company was written on July 4, 2023, when I gave the stock a Hold rating. Since then, shares have returned 5.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 11 points.

Moreover, as we have seen a lot of new economic data flood the market since then, it's time to take a closer look at the company's fantastic resilience which has caused me to turn Bullish.

With that said, in this article, I'll walk you through this stock and explain what I'm making of the risk/reward going forward.

So, let's get to it!

Boring But Powerful!

I like boring companies.

When I say "boring," I mean companies that will likely still be in a very good spot 10-20 years from now as they produce something or deliver a service that is protected against disruption.

Snap-on is a company that was founded more than 100 years ago, in 1920.

To paraphrase its 10-K, the company is a leader in innovation, manufacturing, and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions that are sold to professional customers.

The company operates through a large network of franchisee vans, direct sales, and distributor channels.

Additionally, Snap-on provides financing programs to support product sales and its franchise business. This franchise business covers more than 130 countries. However, most of its sales are generated in the United States, where it generated 72 cents of every revenue dollar last year.

USD in Million 2022 Weight 2023 Weight United States 3,465 71.6% 3,664 71.7% Europe 723 14.9% 761 14.9% All Other 654 13.5% 683 13.4% Click to enlarge

With regard to its customer base, I just mentioned that most of its customers are "professionals."

Professions include commercial and industrial clients, professional vehicle repair technicians, independent service and repair shops, and OEM dealership service centers.

While it is highly unlikely that technicians buy their own tools where I live in Western Europe, it happens a lot in other nations.

Although this may be a bit weird to some, the company is doing it highly successfully.

Even better, people seem to like their products. The other day, I found this thread online, which included a lot of users who made the case that Snap-on tools are of better quality and worth the money.

It also needs to be said that selling tools to mechanics is a good business to be in, as the average age of a passenger car in the United States is 13.6 years.

That's up from 10.5 years in 2010 and less than 8.5 years in 1996.

Cars are expensive, inflation is elevated, and technology has gotten better.

This is a fantastic environment to be a car mechanic or a company that sells equipment.

In general, SNA has done a great job growing its business. While every single recession since at least 1990 has resulted in a short-term revenue decline, the company has very consistent revenue growth.

Even better, since 2010, the company has also consistently grown its margins.

This has provided the company with a lot of room to boost its dividend.

SNA currently pays $1.86 per share per quarter in dividends. This translates to a yield of 2.5%.

The most recent dividend hike was 14.8% on November 2, which is in line with the five-year CAGR of 14.5%.

Even better, the company has hiked its dividend for 14 consecutive years and maintains a sub-40% payout ratio, which bodes well for dividend safety.

As we can see below, the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard shows that the company scores very high on safety, growth, and consistency.

It also helps that the company has a balance sheet with a rating of A- and a 4Q23 free cash flow conversion rate of 114%, which is a sign of high-quality earnings.

Now, with that in mind, cyclical industries are not doing very well right now.

Using the data below, the ISM Manufacturing Index fell again in February, as it remains unable to enter expansion territory. Generally speaking, this does not bode well for demand in the industrial sector.

The good news is that SNA continues to do well.

Surprising Strength & Valuation

Last month, the company reported its quarterly numbers.

The company reported net sales of roughly $1.20 billion. That's 3.5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

According to the company, growth was primarily driven by a 2.2% organic sales gain.

These numbers are visible in the overview below.

Moreover, despite a very small decline in the gross margin to 48.3%, operating expenses as a percentage of net sales improved. This led to 4% higher operating earnings (before financial services).

What's interesting is that the company noted that the automotive repair sector remains a key focus, with continued demand driven by the need for dealership upgrades and the increasing complexity of modern vehicles.

This is on top of the aforementioned fact that the cars on the road are increasingly old.

Moreover, the company noted that independent repair shops also showed strong demand. This was driven by growth in repair demand, rising wages, and an increasing number of technicians.

However, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty have negatively impacted demand. This makes sense, as the company is highly correlated to economic cycles and declines in the ISM Manufacturing Index.

Despite these headwinds, SNA is attractively valued.

Using the data in the chart below:

Despite weakness in certain areas, SNA is expected to avoid EPS contraction, potentially growing earnings per share by 2% this year. After that, analysts expect 7% growth in both 2025 and 2026.

SNA currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 15.7x. This is below its long-term normalized multiple of 17.2x.

Combining its normalized P/E multiple with its dividend and expected EPS growth, we get a theoretical annual return of 10%.

While this is a purely theoretical return, it does indicate a high likelihood that Snap-on is in a good spot to maintain elevated long-term returns, which explains the Buy rating.

We also see that since 2020, SNA has outperformed its industrial sector peers, as seen in the SNA/Industrial ETF (XLI) total return ratio in the chart below. I expect this to continue, mainly fueled by secular demand growth.

The only reason I'm not buying the company is the fact that I have close to 50% industrial exposure. I'm not looking to expand cyclical industrial exposure by adding new companies, at least not for the time being.

Takeaway

In light of our quest for ten-baggers, I've seen too many people make costly mistakes, as looking for aggressive returns is often a way to step into pitfalls.

That's why I seek the middle ground, by favoring sturdy, long-term performers like Snap-on.

With consistent revenue growth, rising dividends, and a resilient business model, Snap-on is a perfect example of the power of steady, reliable investments.

Despite economic uncertainties, its attractive valuation suggests the potential for sustained returns.

While the stock may not be a ten-bagger over the next 2-3 years, I have little doubt that it could do it again over the next 20-25 years.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Steady Performer : Snap-on has consistently grown its revenue and margins, which provides a stable foundation for long-term returns.

: Snap-on has consistently grown its revenue and margins, which provides a stable foundation for long-term returns. Dividend Growth : With a track record of 14 consecutive years of dividend hikes and a sub-40% payout ratio, SNA offers reliable income and dividend safety.

: With a track record of 14 consecutive years of dividend hikes and a sub-40% payout ratio, SNA offers reliable income and dividend safety. Resilience in Cyclical Markets : Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, SNA has shown resilience, as it benefits from secular trends like increasingly complex and old cars.

: Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, SNA has shown resilience, as it benefits from secular trends like increasingly complex and old cars. Attractive Valuation: Trading below its long-term normalized P/E ratio, SNA presents an opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Cons: