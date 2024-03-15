new look casting

Introduction

In a previous article, I discussed Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR), an intriguing company that owns and operates jackup drilling rigs for shallow-water operations. I emphasized the robust fundamentals of the jackup market and how Borr Drilling stands to benefit from the ongoing bull market.

The recent surge in jackup rates is a result of various factors both on the demand and supply sides. On the demand side, the demand for shallow-water drilling is strong, particularly from NOCs in the Middle East, due to the fact that shallow water represents one of the largest and most economical untapped oil resources still available. On the supply side, supply is projected to remain constrained, due to an aging global fleet and a record-low orderbook (around 4% as of February 2023). This provides Borr Drilling with a competitive advantage. Their modern jackups, with an average fleet age of just 6 years, can command higher rates compared to their competitors. The premium is substantial and is driven not only by efficiency and cost savings but also by technical reasons (some projects specifically demand the advanced capabilities of modern drillers).

In my previous article, I adopted a cautious stance, noting that the inflection point had already passed. As a result, future returns are more likely to come in the form of dividends rather than share appreciation. However, the recently released financial results for Q4 2023 have prompted me to reassess my thesis. Strong commentary from management and improved guidance for the new year have reinforced my confidence. Given the company's prospects, I believe the current valuation is unreasonably low. After a robust year for tankers, offshore drilling could be the sector to watch in 2024.

Saudi Aramco Announcement Does Not Change The Fundamentals

The recent sell-off triggered by Saudi Aramco's decision to lower its oil capacity target has created an opportunity for long-term investors to increase their exposure at a discounted price. In late January, Saudi Aramco announced that it would not pursue its plan to increase maximum sustainable production capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million by 2027. This announcement had a significant impact on the offshore drilling market, causing a decline in equity valuations, including Borr.

Data by YCharts

As many analysts have highlighted, I believe that this drop in valuation is unjustified based on the fundamentals. The market is currently tight, and any excess capacity released by Aramco will likely be absorbed elsewhere. Utilization levels, as shown in the visualization, are already above 90% and continue to rise, especially for more modern rigs.

Company's Presentation

In support of this perspective, here is a statement from Borr's CEO Patrick Schorn during the Q4 conference call:

It is quite clear that even with non-pursuing 13 million barrels but staying at 12 million barrels, the amount of work and the amount of wells that need to be drilled is still extraordinarily large, that requires a tremendous amount of rigs on land as well as offshore [...] I think that it is possible that some rigs at a certain moment, roll off contract and are possibly not getting their contracts renewed. That's absolutely possible. And it is clear that the decision criteria that Aramco in general uses are performance, safety and costs. So I think that all of these things are understood. It is possible that they call some of these rigs but I think that, that is not going to be tremendous amount. And if there is some rigs that are coming out from the description that Bruno gave of the market, these rigs are going to be absorbed quite easily.

A Superior Business Model

It's important to note that Borr's earnings are subject to much less volatility compared to other sectors such as tankers. While tanker companies often experience significant fluctuations in earnings from quarter to quarter, offshore drilling companies tend to exhibit more stable trends. This can be attributed to the longer duration of contracts, with Borr averaging around 1.7 years.

Currently, the trend is quite evident. Jackup dayrates have witnessed a steady increase, starting from approximately $85k at the beginning of 2022, rising to $100k per day at the start of 2023, and reaching around $170k in recent months. Some rigs operating in harsh environments even report rates nearing $200k per day. Based on past cycles, as the utilization level approaches 100%, dayrates are projected to exceed $200k and could potentially climb as high as $250-300k per day.

Here is another relevant comment regarding the future trajectory of dayrates from the conference call:

[...] it's fair to say that our offers continue to push on the upside and frequently are getting very close to the higher end of the hundreds and not too far shy of the $200,000 a day. I think in the second half of the year, as a lot of these tenders come to the market, that's when we expect a higher acceleration but it continues to move in the right direction. I mean as an average, we were at $161,000 during last year. This beginning of the year, we are at $166,000. And as Patrick highlighted, this is not hanging on one fixture and neither hanging in one region. It's been a development that is happening across the globe, which is very positive to see.

The increase in dayrates is significantly impacting the financial results of drilling companies. However, due to the time lag, the latest financial statements do not yet fully reflect this new reality. Legacy contracts need to expire to make room for contracts at much higher rates.

For instance, as of the end of Q3, Borr Drilling had already secured contracts for 84% of its 2024 days at $132k per day, 60% of 2025 at $135k per day, and 8% of 2026 at $134k per day. By the end of Q4, Borr Drilling had contracted 87% of its 2024 days at $135k per day, 64% of 2025 at $135k per day, and 8% of 2026 at $134k per day. So, within one quarter, the situation did not change significantly. It will take until 2026 for Borr Drilling to fully realize its earning potential.

A Look Into The Future

In Q4, the company recorded $106 million in adjusted EBITDA, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter. For the full year 2023, Borr Drilling generated over $350 million in EBITDA. To provide some context, Borr currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion, with a debt of around $2 billion.

Company's Presentation

The company is guiding for $500 million in EBITDA for 2024. It's worth noting that since 87% of days are already contracted at $135k per day, the average for 2024 is not expected to differ significantly. With dayrates currently nearing $200k per day, a rough estimate would suggest EBITDA of around $750 million in 2026.

Company's Presentation

After accounting for $150 million in debt repayment and an additional $100 million to cover capital expenditures and income tax expenses, there would be approximately $500 million remaining for dividends. Based on current prices, this would result in an almost 30% yield.

Conclusion

Saudi Aramco's announcement has triggered a sell-off in the jackup space, but it has not fundamentally altered the fundamentals. The market for jackup rigs remains highly constrained. With a limited number of newbuilds and an aging fleet, the market balance is expected to shift into a deficit of 4-9 rigs within the next 24 months. As the utilization level nears 100%, rates are likely to respond in a non-linear manner. This situation gives me confidence in the continued upward trend of Borr's earnings, as rates rise and legacy contracts expire.

Company's Presentation

The company is positioned exceptionally well to capitalize on this favorable situation. It anticipates the delivery of two highly advanced newbuilds between 2024 and early 2025, which have already garnered significant interest. Additionally, Borr has taken measures to streamline its debt structure, unlocking dividend payments to shareholders. The current dividend yield of 1.52% is a backward-looking figure and does not reflect the company's much greater earning potential over the next two years. Based on current prices, I estimate a forward dividend yield of approximately 20% for 2025 and potentially nearing 30% for 2026.