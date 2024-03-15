skynesher

The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in a variety of different types of commercial real estate. The company's website describes it thusly:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust, with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation. NXDT seeks to achieve this objective by investing across various commercial real estate property types and across the capital structure, including but not limited to mortgage debt, mezzanine debt and common and preferred equity. Target underlying property types include but are not limited to industrial, hospitality, net lease, retail, office, storage, and healthcare and, to the extent currently owned, multifamily and single-family rentals. NXDT also may, to a limited extent, hold, acquire, or transact in certain non-real estate securities.

This description will likely make many readers believe that this real estate investment trust is closer to a closed-end fund than what we would ordinarily expect from a real estate company. In fact, the company was formerly called the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, and I discussed it here on Seeking Alpha a few years ago. A real estate investment trust is a closed-end fund at its core, it just invests in specialized assets instead of stocks and bonds. There are also some taxation differences, and a real estate investment trust is able to employ much more leverage than most closed-end funds. As we will see over the course of this article, though, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is not a typical real estate investment trust.

The real estate sector as a whole has not done particularly well in the capital markets since the Federal Reserve reversed its longstanding loose monetary policy in 2022. However, the problems for certain sectors of the real estate market extend back to the pandemic and the remote work environment that became very popular at that time. As such, we would probably not expect the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to have delivered a great performance over the past few years. The shareholder motion to convert the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund into a real estate investment trust took place on August 28, 2021, although it took the fund a bit longer to change its name and formally complete the conversion process. However, we can assume that the market would have started valuing it as a real estate investment trust around that date. The shares of the company are down a whopping 59.65% since that date:

Seeking Alpha

We can clearly see that the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust not only substantially underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) but also underperformed the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), which tracks an index of American real estate investment trusts. Thus, we cannot blame the fund's poor performance solely on the real estate sector. With that said, it appears that the company was performing relatively in line with the broader real estate sector until mid-July 2023 when the share price started to decline rapidly. This was also around the time that the bond market and certain other high-yielding assets (such as utilities) started to rapidly decline in price as well, which cannot be a coincidence. As such, we should probably investigate the trust further to see if this decline was warranted.

At any rate, the fact that the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has been substantially underperforming the comparable indices is likely to turn off just about any potential investor. The company does have a whopping 12.20% yield, which helps to reduce the aversion that some investors might feel, but a high yield is rarely good if the company cannot sustain it. The poor performance of the company's shares in the market suggests that many market participants believe that this is likely to be the case.

About The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

As stated in the introduction, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in a variety of real estate assets. The fact that the company has an external manager might be something that many investors find unattractive. In fact, a simple review of articles about other real estate investment trusts here at Seeking Alpha suggests that many people prefer internal management for the real estate companies that they include in their portfolios. An article at Motley Fool sums this up nicely:

Real Estate Investment Trusts, known as REITs, are a favorite investment vehicle for real estate investors around the world. REITs can be structured with either an external, third-party manager or an internal, employed manager. Externally managed REITs are considered more efficient and simpler in their organization, but manager fee structures can create conflicts of interest and corporate governance problems. Internally managed REITs have less conflicts of interest and are generally thought to be a more shareholder-friendly structure.

In the case of the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, the external manager is NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. This external manager is a subsidiary of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. which also advises the other three NexPoint real-estate-related entities:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

NexPoint Hospitality Trust (NHT.U:CA)

This is not exactly something that is unusual when a single firm has a number of related entities. The external advisor is able to provide the advantage of scale and may be able to save costs compared to if all four of the entities were managed internally. After all, there is no need to hire people to perform duplicate functions that would be necessary if each of the entities were managed individually. However, it is possible that the fact that there is an external manager is at least partially responsible for the underperformance of the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. After all, all three of the domestically traded NexPoint entities have underperformed the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF since the start of 2022:

Seeking Alpha

Equity Residential (EQR), which invests in multifamily properties much like the NexPoint Residential Trust, is only down 30.49% over the same period. As we can see, both the NexPoint Residential Trust and the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust are down much more than that. This suggests that the poor performance of the NexPoint companies is not due solely to weakness in the real estate market as a whole.

As mentioned in the introduction, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust does not simply buy buildings and lease them out to tenants as most real estate trusts do. Indeed, the company operates almost like a closed-end fund that happens to own a few buildings outright.

For some reason, the company has only released results through the second quarter of 2023. As we can see here, the third-quarter 2023 and the full-year 2023 results are not available on the company's website:

NexPoint

This is, to put it mildly, problematic as it is the middle of March 2024 when I am writing this article, yet the real estate investment trust has not made available any information about its performance for the second half of 2023. This means that the fund's latest information provided to investors is now nine months old. This certainly reduces my confidence in the company's management below where it was previously, especially since the company in the past has released its quarterly numbers about six weeks after the end of the calendar quarter.

With that said, in the first half of 2023, only 35.5% of the company's revenue came from directly held real estate. The majority of its revenue came from a combination of debt and equity securities:

NexPoint

The trust's financial statements confirm this. For the first half of 2023, the trust had rental income totaling $10.137 million but dividend and interest income of $18.578 million. This is a very different revenue profile than most real estate investment trusts possess.

One big thing that I noticed from the results is that the company's profit margin is incredibly slim. For the second quarter of 2023, the company had a total revenue of $13.880 million but $13.853 million in expenses. For the first half of 2023, the trust had total revenue of $28.746 million and expenses of $26.391 million:

Q2 2023 H1 2023 Revenue $13,880 $28,746 Operating Expenses $13,853 $26,391 Operating Income $27 $2,355 Operating Margin 0.19% 8.19% Click to enlarge

These are very slim margins, and in fact they were not even sufficient to cover the company's interest expenses. For the second quarter, the company had total interest expense of $3.762 million and for the first half of 2023, the trust had total interest expenses of $7.224 million. This could certainly explain why the trust's performance in the market has been so terrible recently.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust invests its assets in a variety of different types of real estate. This could be beneficial in today's environment, considering that the fundamentals for the different types of real estate vary quite a bit right now. First, here is a breakdown of the company's portfolio by real estate type:

NexPoint

As we can see, the majority of the company's net asset value consists of residential and self-storage properties. As of the date of the latest available financial report, the trust had 46.46% of its assets invested in residential properties, along with 19.87% of its assets invested in self-storage properties. This gives the company a total of 66.33% of its assets invested in the two types. This is good news, as residential properties in particular have generally held up a bit better than certain other kinds of real estate since the pandemic. After all, residential rents (shelter costs) have been rising much more rapidly than broader prices over the past year:

Trading Economics

The most recent inflation report states that rental prices increased by 5.744% year-over-year in February 2024. That was the lowest year-over-year rate in the past twelve months, but it is still higher than headline inflation. This strongly suggests that demand for residential properties remains very strong despite rising prices. Indeed, I have heard from private landlords in some areas that they receive multiple applications for every property that they put up for rent. Overall, this is a very different situation than the incredibly high vacancy rates that have persisted in the commercial office space market ever since the pandemic. I explained the problems in commercial office space in a recent article.

Rental real estate is frequently valued based on the amount of rental profit that can be obtained from it. As rents are increasing, theoretically residential real estate prices should be at worst staying stable, although if we value them using a discounted cash flow method, then they are probably rising in many markets. The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust uses a discounted cash flow method as well as capitalization rates to arrive at the value that it uses for its properties when calculating the net asset value:

NexPoint

As residential real estate accounts for the largest individual position in the trust's portfolio, we can probably assume that the value of its properties is at least holding steady. The commercial real estate position is still going to be a drag, but that is a smaller percentage of the trust's total portfolio.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of real estate investment trusts like the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is that these entities tend to have somewhat higher yields than most of the rest of the market. Consider the following:

Index ETF Current Yield S&P 500 Index (SPY) 1.29% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF 2.80% iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) 3.71% Click to enlarge

One big reason for this is that real estate investment trusts are required by law to pay out nearly all of their profits to their shareholders in the form of dividends. This is very different from ordinary corporations that typically retain a significant proportion of their profits to invest in their operations. The market takes this into account when valuing the shares issued by real estate investment trusts, and typically values them so that they have higher yields than ordinary corporations.

The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is no exception to this, as it currently boasts a whopping 12.20% yield. This is obviously substantially above the market average for real estate investment trusts, and it is a direct result of the steep decline that the share price has experienced over the past several months. As I have pointed out in previous articles, any time that we see a dividend that so substantially exceeds the market average as this one does, it is a sign that the market expects that the company will have to cut its distribution. However, so far, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has maintained its dividend at $0.15 per quarter:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the trust has not significantly altered its dividend since it converted into a real estate investment trust in late 2021. Thus, at least so far, the market's concerns appear to be unfounded.

However, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As investors who are considering purchasing shares of the company today, we are much more interested in whether or not the trust can afford to sustain its dividend going forward and not what it has done in the past. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut that reduces our incomes and almost certainly causes the company's share price to decline. Let us investigate the company's ability to afford its current dividend.

The usual way that we determine the ability of a real estate investment trust to cover its dividend is by looking at its funds from operations. This is a non-GAAP figure that is used by real estate trusts that theoretically provides a measurement of their repeatable cash flow (i.e., it excludes one-time inflows of cash, such as from the sale of a property).

Unfortunately, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust does not look particularly good here. For the first half of 2023, the trust reported negative funds from operations of $28.811 million. It had negative funds from operations during both of the first two quarters of that year:

NexPoint

The trust even had negative adjusted funds from operations during both quarters, which is not good to see.

Clearly, the market has a point about the dividend possibly being unsustainable. The operating and interest expenses of the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust are far too high for a business of this type. The company is bleeding money and appears unable to sustain any dividend at all, let alone the one that it is currently paying out.

Valuation

As mentioned in the introduction, real estate investment trusts are basically just specialized closed-end funds. As such, they can be valued based on their net asset value.

As of June 30, 2023, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a net asset value of 888.2 million. The trust's market cap is $236.10 million, which puts it at a 73.42% discount on net asset value. That is an enormous discount to net asset value, and while many real estate investment trusts are trading at discounts right now, that is far above the average for the industry. This suggests that the market has little faith in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is something of a strange real estate investment trust. It derives more revenue from its stock and bond portfolio than it does from rents on its property, almost like it cannot decide if it wants to be a real estate company or a closed-end fund. The company is also not very transparent with its investors, as it never publicly released results for either the third or fourth quarters of 2023. In fact, there has been no news from this company at all other than quarterly dividend announcements for the past seven months.

I am almost torn about the rating to assign to this company. The fact that the company is bleeding money and lacks transparency strongly suggests that it be avoided. As such, it would not be a good idea to purchase shares right now, despite the large discount. Investors who already have shares might just want to hang onto their positions since most of the likely damage has been done, and selling would mean locking in those losses. There is a very real risk that a dividend cut may be on the horizon, but it is difficult to know without updated financials from the company.