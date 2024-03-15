Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PBOC Held Rates Steady In March

Summary

  • The PBOC held the 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate at 2.5% in March.
  • The PBOC remains on a dovish tilt, but depreciation pressure on the RMB limits room for monetary easing in China before global central banks start to cut rates.
  • The PBOC will likely time its rate cuts carefully to support a broader supportive policy push in the upcoming months.

People"s Bank of China (PBC)

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Lynn Song

PBOC stood pat in March

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the 1-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate unchanged at 2.5%, in line with expectations. Typically, the MLF decision is a precursor for the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) decision

