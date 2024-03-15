Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortinet: A Long Runway Of Growth Across SASE, SASO, And Beyond

Mar. 15, 2024 6:13 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock
Convequity profile picture
Convequity
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fortinet's divergent SASE strategy makes it the most adaptive vendor in the future evolution of networking and network security.
  • In fact, we have actually created a variant of SASE, called SASO, to better represent FTNT's ability in converged networking & security. We also believe SASO will gradually subsume.
  • SASE or SASO is just the 'first mile' within the broader networking landscape. We explain the Company's growth opportunities in the middle and last miles, too.
  • Relatively, we believe FTNT's valuation looks attractive if investors can see beyond the NTM guidance. Our deeper valuation also suggests a ~50% upside for a $100 PT.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Asymmetric Tech Investments. Learn More »

Fortinet headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

The SASE and Fortinet Backstory

Since Gartner unveiled SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) in 2019, the concept has dominated networking and network security. Immediately following Gartner's new concept, vendors from both networking and network security made a beeline to promote themselves as native SASE

Become a member of Asymmetric Tech Investments to gain a unique information edge to maximize long-term returns in the tech sector.  

This article was written by

Convequity profile picture
Convequity
3.45K Followers

Long-time tech investors with special interests in cybersecurity and cloud-related stocks. Recently we decided to turn our passion into an equity research business called Convequity. We combine quantitative and qualitative methods to gain a deep understanding of a company's business, products, and markets, and the stock's intrinsic valuation. Our process aids us to identify companies in-process of developing wide and sustainable moats with the promise of exceptional long-term returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTNT, PANW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.