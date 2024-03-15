Andrzej Rostek

When I first saw the AdCom briefing documents for Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Carvykti, I thought the stock would surely plunge. But that is not what happened and there was only a slight dip followed by a recovery to recent highs.

I was previously bullish on Legend and Carvykti’s growth prospects and the stock is up approximately 40% since my first article in October 2022 and down slightly since my last update in August 2023 where I highlighted Carvykti’s commercial progress and the company and partner J&J working to address the supply issues.

The AdCom meeting is today, March 15, and will discuss the CARTITUDE-4 data used by Legend and J&J to support a sBLA application to expand the use of Carvykti, and I do not see how it can go well for the stock considering the contents of the documents, the FDA’s concerns, and the commercial implications.

The FDA’s concerns about increased rates of early deaths and the carved-out data for earlier lines of therapy for multiple myeloma patients make me far less bullish on Carvykti’s long-term growth prospects, and I no longer foresee significant use in earlier lines of therapy where most of the upside for Legend shares would come from. And while I am acknowledging Carvykti could still do well and reach blockbuster sales, I no longer see significant upside from current levels as Legend is already a $12 billion+ market cap company and as it splits the profits with partner J&J. As such, I am downgrading Legend to neutral/hold.

Increased rate of early deaths in CARTITUDE-4 could reduce the use of Carvykti in later lines of multiple myeloma

One of the concerns laid out by the FDA in the AdCom briefing documents is the increased rate of early deaths in the CARTITUDE-4 trial of Carvykti in second line+ multiple myeloma patients compared to the control arm and that “it is unclear whether the overall benefit-risk assessment is favorable; specifically, whether additional data is needed to support such an assessment.”

This concern is displayed in the tables below, with Hazard Ratios (‘HR’) above 1.0 pointing to an increased risk of death on Carvykti compared to the control arm in the study.

FDA AdCom briefing documents FDA AdCom briefing documents

The administration process for Carvykti is onerous compared to the control arm, as patients need to receive lymphodepleting chemotherapy before receiving Carvykti. This is the process that kills the patient’s remaining T cells to make room for the engineered T cells in Carvykti and increases the safety risks and could cause side effects.

Whatever the reason for the increased early deaths for patients receiving Carvykti, it is a concern even for patients receiving Carvykti in the later lines of therapy, and it could negatively impact the product’s growth trajectory in the existing approved indication.

Carved out data in earlier lines of multiple myeloma point to much lower potential in earlier lines of multiple myeloma

One of the important long-term growth drivers for Carvykti is its potential expansion into earlier lines of therapy, including first line use. Based on the data carved-out by the FDA from the CARTITUDE-4 trial in earlier lines of multiple myeloma, and the above-mentioned increased rates of early deaths on Carvykti, I believe Carvykti’s potential for earlier line use is substantially reduced.

The FDA’s post-hoc analysis shows overlapping overall survival curves in multiple myeloma patients with two or three prior lines of therapy (left side of the picture below) in the first 12 months, followed by an advantage of Carvykti later. And the overall survival curve of Carvykti is mostly worse compared to the control arm in patients with one prior line of therapy (right side of the picture below). These data offer negative read-through for Carvykti's overall survival data in earlier lines of multiple myeloma.

FDA AdCom briefing documents

One additional risk for Carvykti and CAR-T cell therapies overall is the development of secondary malignancies that was recently highlighted by the FDA and included in the labels of all CAR-T cell therapies.

Revenue growth still constrained by supply issues

Legend missed Q4 2023 EPS and revenue estimates, but it is likely that collaboration revenue beyond the profit share with J&J was included in the analyst consensus. Otherwise, there were no major surprises in the earnings report. Carvykti net sales grew modestly over the previous quarter to $159 million as Legend and J&J continue to work on supply constraints.

Legend Biotech earnings reports

The two companies expect a ramp in capacity to support up a capacity of up to 10,000 doses of Carvykti by the end of 2025, or revenue capacity of approximately $4 billion based on the estimated net price of Carvykti of approximately $400,000 per patient.

The company ended 2023 with $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents, and it estimates this will be sufficient to fund the company through the end of 2025, and we should expect at least one more capital raise before the company can reach cash flow breakeven.

Potential upside drivers beyond Carvykti

Legend has an early-stage pipeline beyond Carvykti that could drive long-term upside for the stock. The two early-stage programs are LB1908 which is targeting CLDN18.2 and LB2101 which is targeting DLL-3. These two targets are among the most sought after in the industry today, and it is early to know what their clinical and commercial potential is.

Current valuation demands strong execution and growth

Legend's $12 billion market cap requires strong growth of Carvykti and multibillion annual sales, considering it splits the profits and losses with Johnson & Johnson (50:50 outside of China and 70:30 in Legend's favor in China). I previously expected Carvykti to exceed $5 billion in global peak sales and, now, the best I expect it to do is up to $4 billion, predominantly based on the use in later lines of multiple myeloma. Applying a $3 billion (base case) to $4 billion (bullish case) revenue range to my standard earnings-based valuation model results in a valuation range of $45 to $62 per share.

Author's estimates

Additional upside could come from the rest of the pipeline but it is still unproven, and it is too early to assign value to these candidates.

Conclusion

The FDA AdCom documents shed a negative light on the data Carvykti generated in the CARTITUDE-4 trial, and I foresee a more difficult path for the product in earlier lines of therapy in multiple myeloma. And while I still believe Carvykti is likely to become a blockbuster drug, I no longer see Legend Biotech as attractive at current levels.