The BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) invests across a portfolio of global energy stocks through a closed-end fund structure. The attraction here is the actively managed strategy that offers a 6.2% yield and monthly distribution, and favorably outperforming benchmarks over the past year.

We've covered BGR previously going back to 2020 when we called it our "top pick" for exposure to a rebound in the sector, while taking a more cautious view with a hold rating in 2022 ahead of a volatile period that year.

Today's update turns bullish again, eyeing a new wave of momentum into oil stocks that have rallied to start 2024. Notably, the price of oil is approaching a 5-month-high, and we see room for more upside amid a backdrop of stronger-than-expected economic conditions. BGR is well-positioned to capture these trends and continue to deliver positive total returns.

Data by YCharts

What is the BGR CEF?

BGR has a stated investment objective to provide total return through a combination of income and long-term capital appreciation. Focusing on stocks in the "energy and the natural resources industry", the exposure here is unlevered, primarily in oil & gas companies covering exploration and production activities, distribution, or related downstream activities.

The fund also utilizes options writing as part of the portfolio management process. On this point, 33% of the $400 million in net assets are covered by written call options, contributing to generating regular income as part of the portfolio management process.

BGR stands out compared to most other energy-sector CEFs in that it does not include master limited partnerships (MLPs) typically recognized for their high yields, instead concentrating more on upstream large-cap players.

While technically a global fund, 72% of holdings are U.S. companies and another 14% are from Canadian names. Without tracking any particular index, each investment is at the discretion of the portfolio management team.

source: BlackRock

BGR Portfolio

Going through the current holdings, there are not many surprises with global majors well-represented. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is the largest allocation with a 16% weighting, followed by Shell PLC ADR (SHEL) at 11% and Chevron Corp. (CVX) at 9%.

We find some overlap here in the stocks covered with the passively indexed iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) which we believe works as a suitable benchmark but note the key differences.

In this case, BGR features a more concentrated portfolio with just 28 holdings compared to 52 in IXC. BGR is an actively managed CEF that includes the use of options, while IXC is a more vanilla ETF.

Maybe the biggest difference is with BGR's 6.2% yield, which is nearly twice the 3.3%. At the same time, BGR is the more expensive fund with a 1.38% expense ratio, while IXC comes in at just 0.44%.

For reference, around 50% of BGR's 2023 distribution was in the form of a return of capital (ROC), which is untaxed but works to reduce the shareholder's cost basis. Some investors seek out this ROC dynamic as part of a tax efficiency strategy.

Seeking Alpha

At the NAV level, BGR with a 12.3% total return over the past year has outperformed the 11.7% gain from IXC. While an objectively small difference, we believe that spread reflects the value added from the active management and the fund's team skill of security selection. That said, the performance record is more mixed, with BGR underperforming over longer timeframes.

The point here is not to say BGR is definitively "better" than IXC, or even the U.S.-focused Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), but maintains some merits right now, particularly for income-focused investors through the monthly payout.

Importantly, we find that BGR is trading at a -13% discount to NAV, which is historically widespread relative to its decade average closer to 9%. The interpretation here is that BGR is undervalued, and the potential that this spread narrows would drive an incremental shareholder return at the fund price level going forward.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For BGR?

Compared to the period of record gains for oil stocks between 2021 and 2022, the last year has been defined by a wider range of volatility with the price of oil pressured by a combination of macro factors including high interest rates, a climbing Dollar, and concerns over the pace of economic activity.

Fast forward, the story into 2024 has been the otherwise resilient global economy, with the strength of consumers largely outperforming expectations. Indeed, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has cited strong economic growth as driving higher oil demand this year.

There is also a component of tighter supply conditions, with reports of crude and gasoline inventory draws in the United States. The trends here help explain what has been a near 20% rally in the price of WTI crude oil (USO) from a low in December to a current level approaching $80bbl.

source: finviz

In our view, the macro backdrop here considering ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, alongside energy market fundamentals, can support higher prices. We expect that a run in WTI crude oil above $80 would set the stage for a stronger breakout to potentially retest the highs of 2023 above $90bbl.

Naturally, this setup is favorable to energy names and the stocks within the BGR portfolio. From the price chart, the fund remains below its 52-week high around $13.50 which we see as the first upside target.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We believe oil stocks remain in the early stages of what could evolve into a new bull market for the energy sector. While there are more aggressive funds and compelling individual stocks that could outperform to the upside, we like BGR for its balanced profile with high-quality diversified exposure to global energy leaders.

The fund can work as an anchor to a broader portfolio energy strategy with a compelling income component. In terms of risks, the possibility of a more concerning deterioration in the global economy would likely undermine energy demand trends and pressure sentiment toward oil stocks.