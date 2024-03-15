An ATM dispenses $20 U.S. banknotes. RiverNorthPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

As a younger investor, I especially appreciate the wisdom of more learned, world-renowned investors. Quotes from Peter Lynch are among my favorites. Best known as the former mutual fund manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, the fund generated 29.2% annual total returns under Lynch's management. For context, that's more than double the annual total returns that the S&P 500 index (SP500) delivered over that time.

One of my favorite quotes from Lynch that applies to my topic of conversation today is as follows:

It only takes a handful of big winners to make a lifetime of investing worthwhile.

Readers have probably heard many times about the powers of compounding. After all, doubling a $16,000 investment just six times is enough to become a millionaire, before accounting for taxes and inflation, of course.

The best example of compounding's magical powers in action during the span of my six-and-a-half-year investing career is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), my very first investment.

Over that time, I added several times. My overall position has produced 437% cumulative returns (before dividends). That's ironically in line with Mr. Lynch's 29.2% compound annual growth rate at Magellan (if only all my investments were this great).

In my prior article, I noted that I liked the company for its well-known brands, solid operating fundamentals, and robust balance sheet. When the high-end home furnishings and housewares retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings yesterday (March 13), my investment thesis was arguably vindicated.

A double-beat during the quarter was one positive development. If that wasn't enough, Williams-Sonoma announced a 25.6% hike in the quarterly dividend per share to $1.13 and a $1 billion share repurchase program. The news sent shares soaring 18%. This rally was so sharp that my single-day gains were 81% of my overall cost basis!

With that in mind, the breathtaking 58% rally versus the S&P's 14% since my last article gives me pause on adding here. Please allow me to dig into Williams-Sonoma's fourth-quarter operating results and valuation to explain why I'm downgrading to a hold rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

From a strictly immediate income standpoint, some investors probably won't like Williams-Sonoma's 1.6% dividend yield. It is below the sector median of 2.1% per Seeking Alpha's Quant System. However, the pace of the company's dividend growth is arguably second to none. Better yet, I believe generous dividend growth can continue. In my opinion, that makes up for the pedestrian starting yield.

Why am I confident that the payout can keep growing at an attractive rate?

Williams-Sonoma's 25% EPS payout ratio is comfortably less than the 60% that rating agencies desire for the industry. The company doesn't have a credit rating from S&P. But for its industry, rating agencies tend to prefer a 40% or better debt-to-capital ratio. Williams-Sonoma comes in a bit better at 36%.

For these reasons, Dividend Kings awards an effective A+ credit rating to the company. That suggests the risk of Williams-Sonoma going to zero over the coming 30 years is 0.6%. In other words, that implies the company would survive 166 out of 167 30-year simulations.

Williams-Sonoma's enviable brand reputation, omnichannel business model, and healthy financial positioning make its dividend reasonably safe in my view. According to the Zen Research Terminal, the likelihood of a dividend cut in the next average recession is 0.5%. Even in the next severe recession, that risk is 2%. For what it's worth, these are both the lowest allowed values in the Zen Research Terminal.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

As is often my sole gripe with tremendous businesses like Williams-Sonoma, I think the valuation has gotten ahead of itself with the recent rally. Adjusting for the new annualized dividend per share of $4.52 and a five-year average yield of 2.4%, shares could be worth $188 each (once updated in the Automated Investment Decision Score Tool spreadsheet).

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The company's 20-year normal P/E ratio of 16.5 could mean shares are worth $251 apiece, based on the $15.21 EPS estimate for fiscal year 2025 per FAST Graphs. This is especially true with its recent results against a tough backdrop.

Finally, the following inputs into the dividend discount model demonstrate shares to be worth $226 each: The new $4.52 annualized dividend per share, a 10% annual total return requirement, and an 8% annualized dividend growth rate. An 8% annualized dividend growth rate is on the high end of what I allow for the DDM. But as I'll discuss in the dividend section of the article, I believe Williams-Sonoma is worthy of a loftier expectation.

Averaging these out, I get a fair value of $222 a share. Relative to the $284 share price (as of March 14, 2024), the stock could be 28% overvalued.

If my fair value proves to be correct and Williams-Sonoma meets growth expectations, here are the annual total returns that could be in store for the next decade:

1.6% yield + 7.9% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - a 2.4% annual valuation multiple downside = 7.1% annual total return potential or a 99% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

A Great Fourth Quarter And Encouraging Guidance From Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

Williams-Sonoma's fiscal fourth quarter continued to show why I like it so much as a business. The company's net revenue dipped 7.1% over the year-ago period to almost $2.3 billion during the fiscal quarter. That was $50 million ahead of the analyst consensus for the fiscal quarter per Seeking Alpha.

Some may be wondering why I would be celebrating a drop in net revenue. That's a valid question, so let me explain.

In my view, the American economy overall tends to be holding up reasonably well in light of what's been thrown at it. That's not to say that everything is perfect, but things aren't as bad as many of the sensational headlines would suggest. U.S. Q4 nonfarm productivity was up 3.2% sequentially versus the 3.1% consensus according to Seeking Alpha.

But to be fair, a recent Marquette Law School poll found a sizable majority (65%) of Americans felt like the economy was doing not so good or poor per Poynter. All the while, inflation has dipped from a peak of around 9% in June 2022 to around 3% in February 2024.

The issue that many will point out is that although inflation is decelerating, wage growth has not kept pace for most people. This concern has led some consumers to pull back on spending that can be categorized as more discretionary.

That's why Williams-Sonoma's comparable brand revenue was down 6.8% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Even so, it's important to point out that this is only because growth in years past was so strong. The bar was so high that Williams-Sonoma's comparable brand revenue growth had to temporarily invert to the negative.

The positive sign is that its 4-year comps are still up a blistering 29.1%, with this recent cool-off included. I would argue this is a testament to the power of the company's brands, including the eponymous Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm.

Another uplifting factor is that Williams-Sonoma's operating margin improved to 20.1% during the fiscal fourth quarter. In a difficult operating environment, this was better than the 19.2% operating margin posted in the year-ago period.

Along with a 3.1% reduction in the outstanding share count, that's how the company generated $5.44 in diluted EPS. This was 3% higher year-over-year and $0.28 ahead of the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha. That's to say, diluted EPS swung to slight growth relative to the consensus of a slight decline.

Moving forward, the outlook is just as encouraging. Improved U.S. productivity means that wage growth is better positioned to outpace inflation in the quarters to come. This should translate into an improvement in operating fundamentals for the company. That's why I believe the outlook of -3% to 3% net revenue growth from Williams-Sonoma is realistic guidance for fiscal year 2025.

The company's disciplined cost management is also expected to persist. This could lead operating margin to improve from 16.4% in fiscal year 2024 to a midpoint of 16.7% (16.5% to 16.8%) in fiscal year 2025. Thus, this is why I also agree with the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for diluted EPS to grow by 2.4% to $15.21 in fiscal year 2025.

Williams-Sonoma is also a financial fortress. The company had nearly $1.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Against no long-term debt, that's a sizable cash position for an $18 billion market capitalization (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from here).

WSM Is A Free Cash Flow Monster

From the Q2 2019 dividend to the upcoming Q2 2024 dividend, Williams-Sonoma's quarterly dividend per share has soared 135.4% in just five years. For perspective, that's an 18.7% compound annual growth rate.

Outsized dividend growth is showing no signs of ending, either. That's because, in 2023, Williams-Sonoma put up nearly $1.5 billion in free cash flow. Compared to $232.5 million in dividends paid out, this is just a 15.6% free cash flow payout ratio. Even throwing in $313 million of share repurchases, the company retained around $900 million in excess free cash flow (info according to Williams-Sonoma's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

This is why I'm so confident that Williams-Sonoma can keep handing out these eye-popping raises in the years to come.

Risks To Consider

Williams-Sonoma is operating at a high level, but still faces risks that are worth noting.

Just as I noted in my previous article, the company is subject to economic ebb and flow. If the U.S. economy takes a turn for the worse, Williams-Sonoma's future growth could be temporarily pressured.

The company also faces the risk of brand impairment. If Williams-Sonoma was plagued by a notable event such as a major cyber breach, that could hurt its competitive position. This would be via negative press, a loss of customer trust (and probably customers), and lawsuits. If severe enough, that could be enough to unravel the investment thesis.

Summary: I'm Hanging Onto My Fourth-Largest Holding - WSM Stock

Comprising 2.4% of my 99 stock portfolio, Williams-Sonoma is my fourth-largest holding. Due to the brand reputation, operating fundamentals, balance sheet, and low payout ratio, I feel very comfortable with this weighting for my portfolio.

However, I don't see the valuation as compelling here. Until I see shares retreat to my average fair value estimate of around $222, I will merely be holding. Ideally, I would like to see shares dip to a more desirable share price of around $210 before adding. This would provide a 2.2% yield and 7.9% annual earnings growth potential. Without considering valuation multiple expansion, that would provide a more realistic path to the 10% annual total returns that I target on new money.