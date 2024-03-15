Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Williams-Sonoma: I'm Up 437% And Not Selling This Dividend Growth Machine

Mar. 15, 2024 8:00 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.48K Followers

Summary

  • Since my buy rating on Williams-Sonoma in November, shares have clobbered the S&P 500 index.
  • The company trounced the analyst consensus for net revenue and non-GAAP EPS in Q4.
  • WSM’s manageable dividend payout ratio and strong balance sheet support the recently announced 25.6% dividend hike.
  • The rally in Williams-Sonoma stock appears to have overextended the valuation.
  • I’m happy to keep holding onto this winner, but I’ll be patient and won’t add more WSM shares until a significant correction happens.

ATM Dispensing $20 Dollar Bills

An ATM dispenses $20 U.S. banknotes.

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

As a younger investor, I especially appreciate the wisdom of more learned, world-renowned investors. Quotes from Peter Lynch are among my favorites. Best known as the former mutual fund manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.48K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.