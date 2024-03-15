Alistair Berg

There's an old adage on Wall Street that as the brokers go, so too does the market. This makes some sense. As custodians grow, it suggests there are more investors putting money to work and allocating in various asset classes. I don't know just how true this adage holds today, but it is worth looking into the industry for opportunities given how markets have generally been since the start of last year (with the exception of small-caps and emerging markets, of course). One ETF that tracks this part of the marketplace is the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Managed by State Street Global Advisors, a leader in asset management, the KCE ETF was established on November 8, 2005, with the aim of seeking to track the overall return performance seen in the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. This particular index is representative of the capital markets portion of the broader S&P Total Market Index, which itself is an indicator of the wide-ranging U.S. equity market.

In its operation, KCE utilizes a representative sampling methodology combined with an equal-weight strategy, trying to accurately reflect the performance of the index by investing in a representative cross-section of the index components. The ETF offers investors exposure to a variety of sub-sectors within the capital markets sector of the S&P TMI, such as Asset Management & Custody Banks, Diversified Capital Markets, Financial Exchanges & Data, plus Investment Banking & Brokerage.

The fund allows investors the opportunity to undertake strategic or tactical positions with a greater degree of specificity than what is typical in conventional sector-based investing. KCE allows for a tailored approach to portfolio exposure, aligning with the individual investment goals and risk preferences of investors.

Key Features Of KCE

KCE is characterized by a low-cost structure, with an annual gross expense ratio of 0.35%. This makes it one of the more cost-effective options in the Financials ETFs category. KCE had total assets under management of approximately $397 million.

KCE adopts an equal-weighted investment approach, meaning it invests an approximately equal amount in each holding. This approach helps to ensure that the performance of the ETF is not overly influenced by a small number of large-cap stocks. It also provides the potential for unconcentrated industry exposure across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

The ETF offers a 30-day SEC yield of 2.21% and its estimated 3-5 year EPS growth stands at 15.14%. The ETF's Price/Earnings Ratio FY1 was 16.20, and the Price/Book Ratio was 2.70. The fund comprises 63 holdings with an average market capitalization of around $29 billion.

Top Holdings Of KCE

The top positions are familiar names. Coinbase is at the top given just how strong the stock has performed on the back of the crypto run alongside Bitcoin ETF launches. The equal weighting approach though keeps this stock from being too large of a position as it rebalances.

ssga.com

This is a well-diversified industry ETF overall.

Sector Composition Of KCE

The ETF has its highest sector allocation towards Asset Management & Custody Banks (44.49%), followed by Investment Banking & Brokerage (32.56%), and Financial Exchanges & Data (22.95%).

The sector composition of KCE provides investors with a well-diversified exposure to different sub-sectors within the capital markets industry. This can help to mitigate sector-specific risks and enhance the potential for portfolio returns.

Peer Comparison

When it comes to peer comparison, one of the most comparable ETFs to KCE is the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). IAI also provides exposure to the U.S. capital markets sector but adopts a market-cap-weighted investment approach. This leads to a higher concentration in a few large-cap stocks, which has been a detriment to IAI, as we can see from the price ratio of KCE to IAI.

StockCharts.com

In contrast, KCE's equal-weighted approach results in a more balanced and diversified portfolio. Furthermore, while IAI has a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.40%, KCE stands out with its lower expense ratio of 0.35%.

Pros And Cons Of Investing In KCE

Investing in KCE offers several advantages. Firstly, the ETF provides diversified exposure to the U.S. capital markets sector, which can enhance portfolio returns and reduce risk. Secondly, the ETF's equal-weighted approach ensures that the performance of the fund is not overly influenced by a small number of large-cap stocks. Lastly, KCE's low expense ratio makes it a cost-effective investment option.

However, investing in KCE also carries certain risks. The fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, market fluctuations, and the inherent risks associated with investing in securities markets. Additionally, geopolitical events could disrupt securities markets and adversely affect global economies and markets, which could impact the fund's performance.

Conclusion: Is KCE A Good Investment?

This is a good fund. I like the space overall and think it's poised to continue to do well. It appears to be a better choice than IAI and has less company-specific risk than other sector and industry funds out there.