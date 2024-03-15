Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Bancorp Stock: Still A Good Buy A Year After The Crash?

Mar. 15, 2024 8:30 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • It has been a year since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which rocked the entire banking sector and presented astute investors with excellent opportunities.
  • U.S. Bancorp, one of the more prudently managed large banks in the U.S., has recovered nicely, which begs the question, is USB stock still a good deal?
  • In this update, I take a look at USB's performance in 2023, which was definitely a challenging year in light of the sharply risen interest rates and deteriorated depositor confidence.
  • I'll also put U.S. Bancorp's CRE portfolio in context and share my views on its risk and the still heavily used Bank Term Funding Program.
  • Finally, I'll give a valuation update and explain why I'm not currently adding to my position, but still think USB stock is worth a good look.
The tower building and skyscraper of US Bank in Downtown LA. The company is the 7th largest bank in the United States.

Tero Vesalainen

Introduction

It's been just over a year since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) rocked the entire banking sector, sparking fears of a potential chain reaction triggered by a widespread run on banks amid mounting unrealized losses on

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

