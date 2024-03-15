Tero Vesalainen

Introduction

It's been just over a year since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) rocked the entire banking sector, sparking fears of a potential chain reaction triggered by a widespread run on banks amid mounting unrealized losses on some banks’ balance sheets.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is one such bank that has significant unrealized losses in its portfolio. However, as I've explained in various articles (e.g. here and here), I considered this to be more of a theoretical risk than a practically relevant one, so I bought into the panic. The rapid implementation of the so-called Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) by the Federal Reserve was, in my view, the right thing to do and contributed significantly to avoiding a systemic shock. On the one hand, it provided banks with underwater securities in their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios with emergency liquidity and thus prevented a "forced seller" scenario as was the case with Silicon Valley Bank. On the other hand, it was a measure that was easily understood by the general public, thus boosting depositor confidence and consequently limiting the risk of bank runs.

USB stock has risen by almost 40% since its October low, when I wrote my last bullish note. The bank announced its full-year 2023 results on January 17, 2024 and released its 2023 10-K on February 20, giving investors new insights into its loan portfolio, charge-offs and, of course, unrealized losses. So in this article, I'd like to not only give an update on U.S. Bancorp's fundamentals, but also offer my thoughts on whether the stock is still a buy after the rally and amid a rebound in long-term interest rates (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Daily Treasury par yield curve rates from June 30, September 30, and December 29, 2023 and March 13, 2024 (own work, based on data from treasury.gov)

An Update On U.S. Bancorp's Deposits And Net Interest Income

In my view, the outflow of deposits due to safety concerns has never really been an issue at U.S. Bancorp. With consolidated total assets of over $650 billion, it is the fifth largest bank in the USA. More important than safety concerns-related deposit outflows were outflows due to potentially uncompetitive deposit rates. But even in this context, I have always believed that U.S. Bancorp is in an excellent position, primarily because of its high profitability, which gives it the flexibility to temporarily raise its deposit rates without risking a cost overrun. But it's also important to remember that, as a large bank, it can maintain comparatively lower interest rates (i.e. small banks have to pay a higher "risk premium").

Of course, this does not mean that USB is not feeling the effects of the current interest rate environment. Net interest income decreased by 3.0% quarter-over-quarter and 4.2% year-over-year in Q4 2023 and net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 23 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to higher funding costs.

Figure 2 shows the average total deposits during the quarter, suggesting that U.S. Bancorp was one of the beneficiaries of the March 2023 banking crisis. However, the sequential increase in deposits in Q1 2023 (and also in Q4 2022) is due to the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). Therefore, it is not possible to accurately compare the year-over-year deposit performance on a quarterly basis, for example, with Truist Financial Corp. (TFC, another bank I cover regularly), which has similarly high HTM losses on its balance sheet. That being said, when comparing the numbers after the consolidation of MUFG Union Bank, USB looks a little better than TFC, but that's not to say that TFC has issues with excessive outflows.

The year-end deposits at U.S. Bancorp of more than $512 billion are definitely a reassuring figure, as they are in line with the average deposits in the first quarter of 2023 and only 2.4% below the 2022 year-end level - after a year characterized by significant investment opportunities (stimulating outflows) and, of course, the banking crisis.

Figure 2: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Average total deposits during the quarter since Q1 2020 and 2023 year-end data (own work, based on company filings)

Continued Low Charge-Offs Confirm A Prudent Loan Portfolio

Figure 3 shows USB's net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans and compares it to the average for all commercial banks. While the ratio jumped in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023, it was well below the national average in Q4 2023. I am inclined to say that USB's loan portfolio is very healthy, but that's not really a big surprise considering how well the bank weathered the Great Recession. The loan volume trend is also healthy, as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 3: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Net charge-offs in percent of all loans, compared to the average for all commercial banks in the U.S. (own work, based on company filings and data from FRED - CORALACBN)

Figure 4: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Average loans and leases during the quarter (own work, based on company filings)

From an overarching perspective, I think charge-offs are still very low. We had a long period of very low or even zero interest rates, which fueled speculation, led to a misallocation of capital and drove investors further out the risk curve in the hunt for yield at almost any cost. The COVID-19 pandemic, more precisely the spike in liquidity and direct financial support for companies and private individuals, but also the temporary loan moratoria, were the main reasons why there was no significant increase in charge-offs (actually, the opposite was observed (Figure 5). The trend toward lower and lower charge-offs has obviously reversed, largely due to higher borrowing rates, high inflation and a tight commercial real estate (CRE) market. And while I don't want to come across as a proponent of higher loan defaults, I do think a certain baseline rate is healthy as it helps maintain a productive economy. I discussed this in great detail in my article on zombie companies, which can pose a systemic risk to the financial system if this "survival of the fittest" mechanism is switched off for a very long time.

Figure 5: Charge-off rate on all loans - CORALACBN - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Looking at CRE loans, I don't think USB's risk in this category is overly high, even though about two-thirds of them are floating rate loans, which are currently under above-average stress. The maturity profile is fairly balanced, and CRE loans totaled 14% of total loans at 2023 year-end, or $53.5 billion (Figure 6). However, potentially problematic office loans accounted for only $6.9 billion or around 1.9% of total loans (Figure 7).

Figure 6: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Loan portfolio distribution (own work, based on company filings)

Figure 7: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Commercial real estate portfolio breakdown (own work, based on company filings)

What To Make Of The Still Heavily Used Bank Term Funding Program?

I will only touch on this aspect very briefly, mainly because I have covered the recent surge in "emergency lending" in another article. In short, the sharp increase in the utilization of the BTFP coincided with a divergence between the rate the Federal Reserve pays on reserve balances (the IORB rate) and the rate charged for advances under the BTFP. Banks recognized this arbitrage opportunity, as shown in Figure 8, and effectively secured a risk-free return for up to one year (according to the program terms). However, the Federal Reserve noticed this unintended use and intervened by announcing an interest rate floor equal to the prevailing IORB rate on January 24.

Figure 8: Theoretical arbitrage opportunity after borrowing under the BTFP and depositing at the IORB rate – green indicates arbitrage potential (own work, based on data federalreserve.gov)

In my view, a very slow decline of the outstanding advancements is to be expected, mainly due to the maximum permitted term of one year. No new loans are issued under the BTFP since after March 11, 2024, but I highly doubt that banks will repay the loans early - especially if they have successfully secured an arbitrage profit. Interested investors can track the utilization of the BTFP on a weekly basis here - the outstanding advances since mid-December 2023 are shown in Figure 9.

Figure 9: Utilization of the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program – Wednesday level (own work, based on data from federalreserve.gov)

Turning to U.S. Bancorp, it is quite possible that management also took advantage of this short window of opportunity, but even if this was the case, the positive impact on the bottom line is unlikely to be material. Even assuming that USB had pledged its entire HTM portfolio ($84 billion at year-end), this would only have resulted in net interest income of around $500 million or 3.1% of 2023 net interest income. Given the current total amount of advances of $163.3 billion, this is highly unrealistic, and keep in mind that this thought experiment assumes that the bank pledged its securities at exactly the right time when the spread was at its highest (about 65 basis points, recall Figure 8). In my view, it is more realistic that USB's arbitrage gain from exploiting the now-discontinued BTFP is significantly less than 1% of its typical annual net interest income.

However, I maintain that the continued high utilization of the BTFP is not an indicator of stress. If we also consider the Discount Window (a very important stabilization and risk management policy tool, blue bars in Figure 10), it becomes clear that U.S. banks are not scrambling for liquidity:

Figure 10: Total borrowings of depository institutions from the Federal Reserve, including advances under the BTFP (own work, based on data from FRED – TOTBORR – and federalreserve.gov)

Finally, the decline in long-term interest rates at 2023 year-end resulted in a smaller discrepancy between the book value and market value of U.S. Bancorp's HTM securities. The potential mark-to-market loss declined to 27% of tangible equity at year-end, which is 16 percentage points less than at the end of the third quarter (when interest rates peaked) and 7 percentage points less than at 2022 year-end (Figure 11). I maintain that the unrealized HTM portfolio losses are more of a theoretical risk than a practically relevant risk on U.S. Bancorp's balance sheet.

Figure 11: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Potential impact of the sale of all HTM assets on tangible equity (own work, based on company filings)

Conclusion – And Is USB Stock Still A Good Buy One Year After The Drama?

In my view, U.S. Bancorp has once again delivered solid results in what has undoubtedly been (and continues to be) a challenging environment. Deposits remain solid and the year-over-year decline in net interest income is definitely not a concern. I appreciate the prudent approach of U.S. Bancorp's management, and would not over-interpret the still sizable unrealized HTM portfolio losses as an indication of inappropriate risk taking.

U.S. Bancorp is extremely well diversified and has only a small (and appropriately provisioned) exposure to CRE loans. In addition to its loan portfolio, the company generates significant income from its mortgage banking, wealth management, custodian and payment services businesses. In my view, the company operates in a particularly interesting size category - as the fifth largest bank in the U.S., it benefits from significant scale, cross-selling opportunities and ample customer confidence ("too big to fail") while avoiding the regulatory burden associated with a global systemically important bank (G-SIB).

It is therefore not surprising that USB stock is now back to its pre-crisis level. However, it is still far from expensive, as Figure 12 shows. At a price of $42.5, the stock is trading at what I consider to be a fair value. The price-to-book ratio (P/B) and price-to-tangible book ratio (P/TB, i.e. after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets) are currently 1.2x and 1.8x respectively. However, if we look at the longer-term average valuation, U.S. Bancorp stock actually still appears quite cheap. The average P/B ratio over the last ten years is 1.8, meaning that the shares are trading at a theoretical discount of around 33%.

Figure 12: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Current and historical price-to-book and price-to-tangible-book valuations (own work, based on company filings and quarter-average share price data)

The current dividend yield of 4.6% also indicates that USB shares are still undervalued. The five-year average dividend yield is 3.9% and the ten-year average is 3.3%. Figure 13 shows that investors looking for income can still benefit from a very attractive starting dividend yield by historical standards. However, the risk-free interest rate should also be taken into account (red line in Figure 13). That being said, and despite rather compelling bond yields these days, I prefer to invest in dividend stocks, mainly because real purchasing power preservation is only possible through growing dividends and I also don't like that bonds suffer from reinvestment risk (see this article).

Figure 13: U.S. Bancorp (USB): Historical and current dividend yield, compared to the yield on 30-year Treasuries (own work)

However, considering the challenges of the banking sector, the limited room for growth and the tough (and growing) competition from tech companies (pure-play fintechs or big tech companies entering the fintech space), I don't think the long-term average valuation in terms of P/B, P/TB, and dividend yield (also against the backdrop of higher risk-free rates) is a fair comparison. Between March and October 2023, USB stock was definitely a great deal (dividend yield of 6%+), but today I find it difficult to add to my position. However, if I were looking to gain exposure to the U.S. banking sector with a focus on limited risk and stable dividend income, I think USB stock is worth a close look and possibly a small starting position.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.