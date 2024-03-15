Pixelimage

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has re-rated to net asset value, which diminishes the potential for incremental valuation upside, in my view.

The business development company reported very solid fourth quarter results that showed that Carlyle Secured Lending continued to out-earn its dividend with NII, and it just raised its regular dividend by 8%.

With positive business developments now fully reflected in the stock price, I don’t think that Carlyle Secured Lending has much gas left in the tank as far as its appreciation potential is concerned. Thus, with the stock selling close to net asset value, I am modifying my stock classification to Hold.

My Rating History

In October, I recommended passive income investors to Buy the drop in Carlyle Secured Lending, as CGBD was trading at an exaggerated 18% discount to the last reported net asset value.

Taking into account the stock’s re-rating to net asset value, the valuation reflects no substantial margin of safety and floating-rate BDCs might also rotate out of favor with passive income investors in the latter half of the year.

Portfolio Review, 99% Floating-Rate Exposure Leading To NII Tailwinds

Carlyle Secured Lending is a First Lien-centric BDC with a large debt investment portfolio. At the end of the fourth quarter, the BDC had a 71% allocation to First Liens, a 10% allocation to Second Liens and another 19% allocation to Equity and Investment Funds. The portfolio included 128 investments that produced a weighted average yield of 12.7% (at cost).

Investments Overview (Carlyle Secured Lending)

From an origination angle, the fourth quarter was not a particularly great quarter for Carlyle Secured Lending because of a high rate of loan repayments that led to the fourth consecutive quarter of negative new investment activity.

The BDC originated $76.9 million in new loans in 4Q-23, the largest amount of any quarter in 2023, but repayments of $96.9 million more than offset new investment funding.

As a consequence, the BDC’s portfolio value declined every quarter in 2023 to $1.84 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Origination Activity Detail (Carlyle Secured Lending)

Carlyle Secured Lending’s NII in 4Q-23 was boosted by higher short-term interest rates, which triggered a 15% YoY increase in NII to $28.2 million. This growth in NII was exclusively driven by higher interest income, which rose 11% YoY to $52.1 million.

With interest rates unlikely to go up in 2024, I think that the BDC will find it much more challenging to grow its income from its floating-rate loans this year.

Net Investment Income (Carlyle Secured Lending)

Dividend Pay-Out Ratio, 8% Dividend Raise

Carlyle Secured Lending has considerable excess dividend coverage that is the result of a largely floating-rate oriented debt investment portfolio. In the fourth quarter, the BDC produced NII of $0.56 per share, which was up 17% YoY, thanks to tailwinds provided by the central bank.

The dividend pay-out ratio in the fourth quarter was just 66% on a regular dividend basis. Including special dividends, Carlyle Secured Lending had a pay-out ratio of 79% in 4Q-23. The low pay-out ratio in 2023 already suggested that Carlyle Secured Lending had room for a dividend raise as well: The BDC raised its regular dividend at the end of February by 8%, from $0.37 per share to $0.40 per share.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Probably Fully Re-Rated

Considering that the stock of Carlyle Secured Lending has re-rated close to net asset value, I think that the BDC does not have a lot of gas left in the tank to re-rate higher.

My thinking is that companies with large floating-rate debt portfolios are starring down the barrel of lower NII growth once short-term interest rates are sliding, which is widely anticipated to the case in the latter half of the year.

Carlyle Secured Lending’s NAV as of December 31, 2023, was $16.99 per share. Unless a BDC has very weak dividend coverage (raising the odds of a dividend cut), I think that NAV is a fair approximation of intrinsic value. The present valuation implies a 0.97x net asset value.

Similarly-positioned BDCs with large floating-rate portfolio, like Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC), sell at comparable net asset value multiples, which I think affirms my assumption that fully floating-rate positioned BDCs will have to deal with a more challenging valuation environment in 2024.

Data by YCharts

What Might Go Wrong With The Investment Thesis

My modified stock classification to Hold should be seen in the context of me scaling back my exposure to floating-rate positioned BDCs as I see headwinds for investment income growth in a low rate environment.

The last inflation numbers showed 3.2% inflation growth in February, which might cause the central bank to backpedal a little bit with regard to rate cuts. A higher-for-longer rate environment would certainly help Carlyle Secured Lending’s aggressive floating-rate posture.

My Conclusion

I recommended Carlyle Secured Lending to passive income investors in October when the stock was selling at an exaggerated 18% discount to net asset value. This discount has almost completely disappeared as the BDC reported strong business results in the third and fourth quarter.

The BDC is 99% floating-rate positioned, which I think will lead to weaker NII growth in 2024 as short-term interest rates unlikely to go higher from here.

Originations were also a bit weak, as repayments in a high-rate environment create a challenging setup for companies that provide debt capital to their portfolio companies.

Thus, I think that the upside is quite constrained, though I think that the BDC is worth holding for its well-covered 10% dividend yield.