Andrew Burton

LiveWire's (NYSE:LVWR) fourth quarter revenue jumped on the back of the launch of the less expensive Del Mar motorcycle. STACYC sales continue to wane, though, and LiveWire's 2024 guidance implies fairly modest growth going forward. This is not surprising, as LiveWire's products appear to have narrow appeal. In addition, data from Harley-Davidson (HOG) suggests that potential customers could be under financial strain.

Despite the fairly modest outlook, LiveWire retains an extremely elevated valuation, and analyst growth expectations are well beyond anything LiveWire is likely to achieve. This situation could cause significant downside at some point, but LiveWire's stock remains closely held with limited turnover, restricting price discovery.

Market

While LiveWire's growth continues to disappoint, the company appears to be facing a soft demand environment, as purchases of premium discretionary products have been impacted by interest rates. Harley-Davidson has also suggested that consumer confidence and affordability concerns are impacting demand. Harley-Davidson's financial services business is showing signs of consumer strain, with its retail credit loss ratio at 3% in 2023, up from 1.9% in 2022.

Figure 1: Harley-Davidson Credit Loss Ratio (source: Created by author using data from Harley-Davidson)

LiveWire

LiveWire has been selling electric motorcycles for a number of years now, and yet has only been able to generate modest revenue with limited growth. The company's strategy is to progressively introduce less expensive bikes with broader appeal, and the Del Mar is the first major step in this direction. LiveWire's share price, and analyst projections, suggest that this will be an enormous success.

I question whether this is actually the case though. LiveWire has been selling a handful of units, even though the prices of its more expensive models are within reach for potentially millions of buyers. Even Ferrari manages to sell close to 10,000 units annually. Rather than having an affordability problem, it appears that LiveWire's products have limited appeal.

LiveWire is now producing the S2 Del Mar, the first model built on the company's S2 platform. While LiveWire has suggested that the response to the product has been positive, there is no evidence of the surge in demand needed to support the share price.

Unit sales were up 21% in 2023, which primarily came on the back of the Del Mar in the fourth quarter. LiveWire has more orders in hand than shipments so far, and Harley-Davidson has suggested that the ramp up of in-house production has been a bottleneck. The S2 powertrain is now being produced at Harley-Davidson’s facility in Wisconsin, with assembly of the Del Mar occurring in Pennsylvania.

Empirical data suggests that demand for transportation in developed countries is generally inelastic, meaning a decrease in price should be expected to lower revenue. I would expect demand for electric motorcycles to be more elastic as they are a newer product, and prices are generally higher, but it is unlikely that introducing lower price models will accelerate growth to the extent already priced into LiveWire's stock.

Figure 2: LiveWire Planned Products (source: LiveWire)

Financial Analysis

Revenue was 15 million USD in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 64% YoY, driven in large part by Del Mar sales, which began shipping in the third quarter. LiveWire sold 514 electric motorcycles in Q4 and shipped 482 Del Mars. STACYC volumes were up in Q4 2023 compared to 2022, although revenue was down due to product mix and pricing.

LiveWire is currently expecting 1,000 to 1,500 electric motorcycle unit sales in 2024. Assuming that STACYC revenue remains constant and that the Del Mar dominates sales, this will likely result in something like 40-50 million USD revenue in 2024, an 18% increase at the midpoint.

Figure 3: LiveWire Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

LiveWire's operating loss was 35 million USD in the fourth quarter. Operating profit margin improved on the back of electric motorcycle sales volumes though. LiveWire is currently anticipating a 115-125 million USD operating loss in 2024, indicating fairly modest operating leverage going forward. This is not surprising, as the company is still focused on product innovation and still has limited scale.

Figure 4: LiveWire Margins (source: Created by author using data from LiveWire)

Analysts are estimating over 200 million USD revenue in 2024, which seems highly unrealistic at this point. LiveWire will probably generate 50-60 million USD in 2024 and will likely be lucky to exceed 100 million USD revenue in 2025. This situation is not surprising, though, as LiveWire's sales have long been expected to ramp dramatically. For example, at the end of 2022, LiveWire was anticipating 750-2,000 unit sales in 2023. LiveWire was also projecting roughly unit sales of 15,000 in 2024 at the time it went public, a figure that has now dropped to 1,500.

Table 1: LiveWire Analyst Revenue Estimates (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

LiveWire only has a nominal amount of debt and over 150 million USD of cash and cash equivalents. This cash will not last forever, though, and likely won't be sufficient for LiveWire to reach breakeven. Given LiveWire's close relationship with Harley-Davidson, this should be a manageable situation.

Conclusion

Despite falling well short of expectations since becoming a public company in 2022, LiveWire's share price has held up reasonably well and the company still has a 1.5 billion USD enterprise value. The introduction of the Del Mar, and in coming years other bikes on the S2 platform, should create growth, but it likely won't be the order of magnitude increase expected by analysts. At some point, LiveWire's lack of progress will begin to matter, but the stocks low liquidity and unjustified optimism may mean this is still some time away.