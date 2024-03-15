February Portfolio: Dividends, Buys, And Sells

da-kuk

February saw forward progress in meeting my 2024 goals that I wrote about in my 2023 review. As a recap, there are a few things I'm working to achieve in 2024 as I reconfigure and clean up my portfolio while also continuing to have quality dividend growth and a diverse portfolio.

1. Maximize contributions - until I can comfortably live off of dividends with a margin of safety, I need to continue to contribute to my retirement and joint brokerage accounts. My wife and I plan on maximizing our Roth contributions this year while also contributing to my 401k through work

2. Clean up a cluttered portfolio - Over the years I have accumulated a handful of shares in dozens of companies. Having only a few hundred dollars (or even less in some cases!) is extremely inefficient for my portfolio in terms of how I spend my time researching and tracking. To combat this, I am taking a few steps this year to clean up my portfolio.

First I am taking a look at every position under $1400 and deciding to either eliminate it completely or buy more of it to make it into a core position. One step that I take is that if the purpose of the holding for my portfolio is dividend growth, I make sure that the dividend is keeping up with inflation and if I'd be better off just holding an index fund. Furthermore, I am not immune to the greed of chasing high yields. These securities may have a place in my portfolio, but I need to take an in-depth look into each one and determine if I should buy more or sell. At the end of the year, I had 31 companies or funds worth less than $1400 and this month I made a number of moves that I'll detail below to simplify my portfolio.

Dividend income

February saw dividend income of $639.36, representing a growth of 13.3% year over year, which is a result I'm very happy with. This gain comes from a combination of reinvestment, increased dividends being issued by companies, and new money being added to my accounts.

Ultimately, most of my income in retirement will come from my portfolio, so it is important that I can scale this number up over time while providing a sustainable payout that will last for (hopefully many) decades of life after work.

This income should also comfortably replace the income from my primary job while providing a cushion for unexpected costs like home repairs and planned expenses like cruises in the sunnier parts of the world, giving back to my community, and spending generously on my family. I have not replaced my salary yet, so the search for yield and growth will continue.

Personal dividend spreadsheet

Diving deeper, this month's dividend income came from a variety of companies and industries, but was dominated by Procter & Gamble (PG). PG is my oldest and largest holding that was initially where I socked away my college savings during high school. I was lucky to be able to pay for most of my college through scholarships, internships, and summer work, which allowed me to keep PG as a nice foundation to my portfolio at a young age.

Because it was and is such a dominant payer in my portfolio, I have had reinvestments turned off for a few years now as I instead reinvest the dividend income into other payers. While it is still over half of this month's income, it has become a more modest payer when looking at the portfolio as a whole.

Personal dividend spreadsheet

Dividend increases

Compounding my dividend income through reinvestment and companies increasing their payouts are important for my portfolio to have accelerating income. Of the stocks that I hold, February saw the following companies increasing their dividends:

Canadian National Railway (CNI) - 7% increase

Coca-Cola (KO) - 5.4% increase

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) - 5.1% increase

Home Depot (HD) - 7.7% increase

Cisco (CSCO) - 2.6% increase

Lamar Advertising (LAMR) - 4% increase

Xcel Energy (XEL) - 5% increase

Church & Dwight (CHD) - 4.1% increase

I love to see the increases roll in month after month, and February was a real treat with some solid increases from diverse industries. I am especially happy that many of the increases came from "boring" industries like railroads, soda, and utilities that combined with their yield offer some nice year-over-year growth when reinvested.

Buys and Sells

February was a pivotal month in cleaning up my portfolio and eliminating smaller positions. Overall, I am working to simplify my portfolio so that my core holdings are higher quality or funds that give me diversified exposure without single stock risk.

Agree Realty (ADC) - Buy - This is a new position in my portfolio. As mentioned in my yearly recap, I am looking to add to my REIT holdings within my Roth, but with a focus on quality. ADC is one of the best in the business with a low debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3, a nice mix of net lease properties, and its modest size makes it easier to grow the business.

Armada Hoffler (AHH) - Buy - I added to my existing AHH position through three small purchases throughout the month. I like their diversified approach (Apartments, Office, Retail, Construction) to real estate and like that the office exposure that they do have is focused on (in my opinion) high-quality assets in great markets (Virginia, Carolinas, Maryland, Georgia).

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) - Buy - I had a small position in this pure play apartment REIT and added more shares this month. Housing is indisputably a necessity and this specific REIT gives me exposure to a number of markets including San Diego, Southern Florida, DC, Denver, and others, all of which are expensive areas for homeownership (especially compared to where I live) and therefore easier to justify apartment living.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) - Sell - I bought APLE at a nice price during the uncertainty of the pandemic, but sold this month due to the size of the position in my portfolio as well as the lack of dividend growth. I used the proceeds to add to other REIT positions.

SPDR T-Bill ETF (BIL) - Buy - I see this as close to a cash equivalent in my portfolio that I added a couple of shares of this month. I am overall bullish, but I like to have dry powder available in case of black swan events or an unforeseen slowdown in the economy. BIL currently pays just over 5% via its 1 to 3 month T-bill holdings.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) - Buy - I added a few shares to this tech focused CEF. I see it as a way to whet my appetite for at least some high yield while also getting exposure (if limited) to the tech sector.

Coinbase (COIN) - Sell - Like many of my sells, there isn't necessarily anything wrong with Coinbase, but it simply does not fit into my portfolio any longer and was too small of a holding to have a meaningful impact.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - Buy - DGRO is a dividend growth index fund that gives me exposure to hundreds of companies. As I mentioned in my yearly review, one of the ways I look at dividend growth of companies is by comparing it to this index fund's dividend growth (12.6% growth year over year last year). Because of its number of holdings it gives me automatic diversity as well as making my life easier and a lot of my smaller dividend paying companies that I sold were folded into this ETF.

Corning (GLW) - Sell - Again, not knocking GLW, but it was too small of a holding and my focus this year is on adding to core holdings. I sold and used the proceeds to buy DGRO.

Honeywell (HON) - Sell - Like GLW, it is too small of a holding to make a significant impact on my portfolio, so I sold and used the proceeds to buy DGRO.

Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) - Sell - I had a tiny (literally one share) amount of NLOP that I received from holding WPC. I sold and added to my other core REIT positions.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Sell - This was a tough one for me as I want to keep a number of large tech positions and QCOM is unique in paying a nice dividend, but like others it is too small of a position for my portfolio. It will stay on my watch list, but I sold and added to DGRO.

SITE Centers (SITC) - Buy - I like SITC's plan to become a "curb line" focused REIT and believe the spin-off and asset sales could allow the REIT to unlock value for its holders. I bought a small number of shares.

W. P. Carey (WPC) - Buy - I have had WPC as one of my REIT holdings for a number of years. While I am disappointed by the dividend cut, I think the spin off and right sizing of the dividend will allow for safer and more sustainable growth over time. I added a small number of shares to my existing position.

What's next?

Dividend growth investing is a central pillar to my portfolio, but I also believe it is important to frequently assess your holdings to see if there's anything that simply doesn't fit or isn't making an impact. If you remove emotion from your investing decisions (greed, fear of loss, etc) you can focus on fundamentals and making your overall portfolio work harder. One thing I've found helpful is to keep a spreadsheet to track dividend payments. It is an easy way to objectively look at your dividend income, calculate growth rates, and see if an index fund like DGRO or others would better suit your portfolio.

This month saw great dividend income, announced dividend increases from a number of core holdings, and I eliminated or added to my smaller positions. Overall, 10 positions were sold or added to in a meaningful way, but there is still more to be done. Taking a look at my portfolio, there are still 17 stocks and funds that are worth less than $1400, so there is more work to be done in March and beyond.

Thank you for reading, and thank you to Seeking Alpha for giving me the opportunity to publish.

What about your portfolio? What moves are you making to ensure sustainable dividend growth in the future?