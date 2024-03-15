Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

A Cautious Look at Geron's Prospects Despite Advisory Nod

I last wrote on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in December, noting that their "ideal situation appears to be already priced in."

The discussion surrounded their telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) ahead of their PDUFA date of June 16. I thought that Geron's market capitalization of $1.24 billion was pricing in moderate success on the MDS market. Subsequently, I viewed Geron unfavorably heading into inherently unpredictable and volatile events like an ADCOM and a PDUFA.

On Thursday morning, the FDA briefing documents were released and signaled some trouble for Geron's drug. Regarding efficacy, the document introduces doubt regarding imetelstat's lack of impact on many secondary endpoints and patient-reported outcomes.

Moreover, there are issues with durability as well.

Additionally, the Applicant reported that the median duration of the longest RBC-TI interval was 51.6 weeks (95% CI 26.9, 83.9) for imetelstat versus 13.3 weeks (95% CI 8.0, 24.9) for placebo. However, it should be noted that this metric applies only to the subgroup of patients who achieved an 8-week RBCTI response, rather than the entire study population. As shown in Table 3, in the entire study population, the median duration of the longest RBC-TI interval per patient was substantially shorter: 5.0 weeks (95% CI 4.0, 7.7) with imetelstat versus 3.9 weeks (95% CI 3.6, 4.0) for placebo, which was only a 1.1 week difference. This minimal difference in the median duration of the longest RBC-TI interval between arms 13 can be attributed to the fact that the majority of subjects in the imetelstat arm did not have an RBC-TI interval of 8 weeks or more.

The FDA also pointed out that although no treatment has shown an advantage in overall survival [OS] in MDS, Geron's therapy resulted in numerical increases in death relative to placebo.

On the safety front, the FDA expressed concerns over the cytopenia associated with imetelstat use, which places patients at greater risk of bleeding and infection.

As most patients do not respond to imetelstat, there is a substantial risk of exposing patients to toxicity with no durable RBC-TI. In contrast, worsening Grade ≥3 neutropenia occurred in 7% of patients on the placebo arm, as did worsening Grade ≥3 thrombocytopenia in 8% of patients.

Despite apparent FDA concerns, on Thursday afternoon, their advisory committee voted 12-2 in favor of imetelstat. It's important to take a moment to understand what they are voting for.

Do the benefits of imetelstat outweigh its risks for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with International Prognosis Scoring System (IPSS) low to intermediate-1 risk MDS who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents?

They are simply saying imetelstat is worth being available for low- to intermediate-risk MDS patients who have not responded to first-line therapy (ESAs). That is all they are saying. This doesn't shed light on the drug's marketability or value relative to other agents, like Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Reblozyl, for MDS.

This does bode well for the drug's regulatory prospects, as the FDA often sides with their advisory committee. This is, however, not always the case. So, this isn't a slam dunk in that regard.

Because the vote improves their odds of approval, the stock should be valued higher. At the time of writing, Geron's stock is up 90% in after-hours trading. I believe that is a bit extreme, as imetelstat's odds of approval before the vote didn't appear low. So, I am still cautious with Geron and would rather await (1) regulatory approval, (2) label details (e.g., boxed warnings, REMS, population, etc.), and (3) imetelstat's place in the treatment landscape/market reception.

Financial Health

As of December 31, Geron has $70 million in cash and equivalents and $263 in marketable securities. Their current assets total $341 million, while their current liabilities total $108 million. This is good for a current ratio over 3.0, which implies Geron can readily meet its short-term obligations.

Net cash used in operating activities was $167.7 million for the year ended December 31. This suggests a monthly cash burn of about $14 million. To estimate their cash runway based on historical numbers, I've divided their total current assets by their monthly cash burn, and I came up with two years of cash runway.

Because Geron plans to ramp up marketing efforts for their MDS drug, investors can anticipate rising expenses. So, the historical cash runway estimate has limitations. Considering this, I'd estimate the odds of Geron securing additional funding within the next year as medium.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha and prior to the advisory committee's vote, Geron's market capitalization was $955 million. Analysts are anticipating $244 million in sales in 2025 and $452 million in 2026. Stock momentum has underperformed relative to the S&P 500 (SP500) with GERN off 34.7% in the past year while the S&P is up 32%.

Per Fintel, short interest makes up 9.56% of the float. This is relatively high and signals some doubt amongst market participants, but it could also inspire a short squeeze in the event of positive news. Insider trading, notably small, has favored selling in the past twelve months, with a net of 12,383 shares sold. Institutional activity is mixed, but leans positive, with 97 holders increasing positions and 70 decreasing. Ra Capital and Millennium Management are two major holders.

Overall, I'd rate Geron's market sentiment as "mixed."

My Analysis and Recommendation

Geron's market capitalization now figures to be close to $1.7 billion following the positive vote from the advisory committee. While this is an important victory for Geron, many battles await imetelstat. My initial concern was not regarding the drug's approvability. I thought this was likely the case. So, this event, although positive in the short term, isn't thesis-changing. My concern was and is regarding the drug's place in MDS treatment, which is still very much unknown. Despite the positive recommendation, I still stand by my previous statement:

Imetelstat's market potential will likely be significantly restricted, as I think it will only help people who have run out of other options. Patients not helped by or relapsing after ESAs, lenalidomide, or HMAs might find it valuable.

So, I'm going to maintain my "Sell" rating for Geron. It's easy to get caught up in the euphoria of short-term stock movements and events, but the vote does not ease my concerns regarding the drug's market prospects.

There are some risks to my "Sell" recommendation. First, there are opportunity costs associated with selling a stock. The stock market is unpredictable, especially in the short term. Geron's returns may outperform the market. Second, I may be underestimating the importance of the advisory committee's positive vote. This could foreshadow regulatory approval, a favorable label, and positive market reception. Finally, I may be underestimating imetelstat's potential in MDS and other conditions Geron is testing it in. If the drug exceeds expectations in these markets, Geron's stock could see further upside from here.