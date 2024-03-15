Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Q4 & FY2023 Results

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its Q4 and FY2023 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~288,700 ounces of gold at cash costs of $633/oz and all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,257/oz. These results contributed to a beat on the annual guidance midpoint with ~1.061 million ounces produced vs. guidance of 1.04 million ounces of gold, with FY2023 cash costs below the range of $670/oz to $730/oz (actual: $654/oz), and all-in sustaining costs at the low end of the range at $1,201/oz for the year vs. a guidance mid-point of $1,225/oz. And while the results might have looked weaker in Q4 year-over-year (~288,700 ounces produced at $1,257/oz vs. ~367,900 ounces produced at $892/oz in Q4 2022), it's important to note that the company was lapping its most difficult comps on record with a massive Q4 in the year-ago period (Q4 2022) at Fekola with a record 244,000 ounces of gold produced on the back of elevated grades from the Phase 6 Pit.

B2Gold Quarterly Production (Excluding Calibre), Fekola Mine Production & Consolidated AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at all-in sustaining cost margins, B2Gold benefited from a higher gold price of $1,993/oz, translating to AISC margins of $736/oz vs. $854/oz in the year-ago period. Similar to my last point, this was due to abnormally low costs given the huge quarter at Fekola (producing at ~970,000 ounces annualized in a quarter is not sustainable for a 600,000 ounce per annum mining complex, but Q4 was heavily weighted in 2022), and on a full-year basis, AISC margins came in at $745/oz (38.3%) vs. $755/oz (42.2%) in FY2022. However, this margin compression was largely because of a significant increase in sustaining capital expenditures at Fekola, with FY2023 sustaining capital of ~$353 million vs. ~$182 million in FY2022 (+94% increase year-over-year) which obviously impacts unit costs. However, total cash costs for B2Gold were down year-over-year at $776/oz vs. $788/oz, benefiting from lower fuel prices and a weaker Namibian Dollar.

B2Gold AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the operations a little closer, Otjikoto had a record quarter with ~81,100 ounces produced at $816/oz AISC and a record year with ~208,600 ounces of gold produced at $984/oz AISC vs. ~161,600 ounces produced at $1,161/oz. This beat the guide of 200,000 ounces at $1,110/oz at the mid-point and was helped by higher grades and higher throughput with much higher grade ore mined from Wolfshag Underground. As for Fekola, production was also above budget at ~143,000 ounces in Q4 and ~590,200 ounces for the year, coming in just shy of FY2022 levels at all-in sustaining costs of $1,194/oz (FY2022: $876/oz AISC).

Fekola Complex - Company Website

However, cash costs were only up ~7% and as noted previously, the higher AISC in 2023 for B2Gold was largely a result of significant investments at Fekola ($299 million in total capex which included $80 million for deferred stripping, $84 million for mobile equipment purchases/rebuilds, $39 million for its TSF expansion and equipment, $39 million for underground development at Fekola, and additional expenses for its solar plant expansion, road construction and other smaller items). Besides, like Otjikoto, Fekola beat its plans for 2023 despite a very difficult year (590,200 vs. 585,000 ounce midpoint) given that it had expected to get an additional 18,000 ounces of saprolite material from its Bantako permit (Anaconda) north of Fekola to top up its Fekola Mill, but permits were not received in time.

B2Gold Quarterly Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at B2Gold's financial results, the company reported quarterly revenue of ~$512.0 million, operating cash flow of $221 million, and ended the year with $307 million in cash and cash equivalents. On a full-year basis, revenue increased to ~$1.93 billion (FY2022: $1.73 billion) on the back of a higher gold price and increased ounces sold (~994,000 ounces vs. ~969,000 ounces), while operating cash flow improved to $714.5 million ($834 million before working capital adjustments) vs. ~$596 million in the year-ago period. Finally, the company reported adjusted earnings of US$0.28 ($347 million) vs. US$0.25 in FY2022. These results were despite the impact of no contribution from Anaconda (which was previously expected assuming the timely receipt of permits) and continued inflationary pressures sector-wide that have weighed on margins for all producers. However for patient investors, 2025 will be a monster year for free cash flow with more normalized capex (lower spending at Fekola, construction completed at Goose).

Medium-Term Outlook

As for the medium-term outlook, I have already covered this, so I won't spend too much time here, but 2024 is expected to see lower production with a guidance midpoint of 900,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,390/oz. While alarming and pointing to a significant decline in production at higher costs year-over-year, there are three important take-aways:

1. The lower ounces at Fekola and higher costs are largely due to the company having to remove production from Bantako North (Anaconda) out of its estimates, which was originally expected to help offset lower grades this year and provide 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per annum of top-up feed. Hence, outside of the delayed permit, production would have been closer to my estimates of 950,000 ounces previously.

2. The increase in costs here is not permanent but temporary, impacted by a higher level of capitalized stripping and sustaining capital overall with stripping at Cardinal and Fekola, $45 million for construction of a new TSF at Fekola, $39 million for new/replacement Fekola mining equipment, and $19 million for the Fekola Solar Plant expansion with these fixed costs over a much lower denominator because of the delayed opportunity to deliver extra feed from its Bantako North permit.

However, I still expect to see at least 1.2 million ounces produced at ~$1,110/oz AISC in 2025, with the company guiding to 1.13 to 1.26 million ounces in 2025 even with just a partial year from Goose (Q1 2025 production and progressive ramp up, full nameplate capacity not expected until Q2 2025). This cost profile would make B2Gold one of the sector's lowest-cost producers (FY2025 estimated industry average: ~$1,450/oz), with costs significantly below its million-ounce producer peers that trade at significantly higher multiples and AISC margins of ~47% ($2,080/oz gold price assumption).

3. While $1,390/oz costs this year might be a shock for some investors with many used to B2Gold being a low-cost producer, it's important to look at where costs have gone sector-wide. Today, $1,200/oz AISC makes a company a low-cost producer and $1,400/oz AISC is still below the industry average Plus, this is not what B2Gold's normalized operations look like and is primarily related to another year of heavy investment at Fekola ($300+ million), with ~$200 million earmarked for sustaining capital.

In summary, while costs will be higher this year, this is short-term pain and a brief deviation from being a low-cost producer, and not a permanent issue with B2Gold's margins. In fact, I would expect costs at Goose to be below $980/oz on average in its first three years of operation, making this one of the highest margin mines globally in a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction.

B2Gold Annual AISC & Forward Estimates - Author's Chart & Estimates, Company Filings

Although this may disappoint some investors, it's important to note that every producer has a down year or a transition year and when this happens to the best producers, this creates a buying opportunity. Unfortunately, the market has thrown the book at B2Gold because of its capex increase at Goose as well, but this was largely because of Sabina's Feasibility Study being too rosy, general inflation, and B2Gold wanting to build a project that fit its standards. And while the capex increase will cost B2Gold more to build this project (~$770 million vs. ~$600 million previously estimated), this is offset by the attractive price that B2Gold paid to acquire Sabina at a price of just $91/oz for resources ounces vs. an average price paid of ~$140/oz, with what I believe to be room for considerable growth in resources across the 80 kilometer gold belt in Nunavut that B2Gold now owns.

Finally, looking at the bigger picture, for the first time since its inception, B2Gold will have a Tier-1 jurisdiction mine in Back River (shown above). For those unfamiliar, B2Gold was created after the sale of Bema Gold to Kinross in 2006 for ~$3.1 billion price tag primarily for its Kupol Mine, with Bema Gold starting as a junior similar to B2Gold. Hence, this is B2Gold's CEO Clive Johnson's second rodeo turning a junior into a multi-billion dollar producer and in addition to operational excellence, the team has created significant value for shareholders by acquiring counter-cyclically like at Bema by acquiring a majority interest in Julietta during a brutal bear market for the sector (1998), Kupol at the bottom of the bear market for the Gold Bugs Index (optioned in 2002), and Fekola in 2014 (Papillon) also in a secular bear market for gold, an asset that would transform the company into the million-ounce producer it is today.

B2Gold Production Profile - Company Website

Gold Bugs Index Quarterly Chart & Past Major Acquisitions - TC2000.com, Author's Notes

Plus B2Gold is certainly a far stronger company than Bema Gold with diversified operations, two world-class assets (Back River, Fekola) vs. one world-class asset (Kupol in Russia), and a dividend yield that beats out all of its peers by a wide margin despite a modest payout ratio.

Recent Developments

Goose

As for recent developments, the company's Goose Project remains on track for first gold pour in Q1 2025, the ball mill is expected to be set in place four months ahead of schedule, and the winter ice road is expected to be operational this week, allowing for all materials from the Marine Laydown area to be transported to the Goose site by the end of April. This is certainly encouraging news for investors looking for conviction that 2025 will be a turnaround year, and with some of the original Bema Gold team still at B2Gold (CEO Clive Johnson, SVP and COO William Lytle, SVP Engineering & Project Evaluations Dennis Stansbury) which constructed Kupol in simliar arctic conditions in Russia combined with its track record of over-delivering, I have high confidence it will deliver this project on time with its current schedule. Plus, as many will know, Julietta was developed two months ahead of schedule, while Fekola was three months ahead of schedule.

Goose Construction - Company Website

Recently, we've seen lots of negativity surrounding B2Gold for its capex increase at Goose, but it's important to note that this is a team that has consistently delivered at/above expectations, and turned good assets into world-class assets. In fact, Fekola was set to produce ~375,000 ounces of gold per annum per its previous mine plan (2017), but has instead average ~567,000 ounces (2019-2023) following a mill expansion in 2020 (also completed ahead of schedule). And it's important to note that B2Gold was not the operator at the start of construction and has elected to make scope changes (larger trucks/scoops) to optimize the asset. Hence, I think the company deserves a pass for the significant capex increase, as this was a rare deviation from its track record of massively over-delivering on promises/guidance rather than a normal occurrence for the company.

Fekola Annual Production vs. Previous LOM Production Average Expectations - Company Filings, Author's Chart

While on the topic of Goose, it's important to remind investors that this is a phenomenal asset, evidenced by its resource base that is just shy of 10 million ounces of gold despite a shoestring budget over the past decade for Sabina given that it was busy trying to advance the project and keep share dilution to modest levels in a secular bear market for gold developers. And if we compare this project to other Nunavut assets like Meliadine and Meadowbank, Back River (Goose + George) stands out as an incredible asset with a larger resource base than Meliadine (~6.7 million ounces at ~7.0 grams per tonne of gold) and Meadowbank (~7.7 million ounces at 2.9 grams per tonne of gold) pre-construction, and with similar grades to Meliadine and much higher grades than Meadowbank.

Meadowbank vs. Goose Resources/Reserves - Meadowbank TR, B2Gold Presentation

Looking at Goose and Meadowbank (AEM's flagship Nunavut asset) side by side in the above image, the major difference here is that Goose is much higher-grade with a resource of ~6.9 million ounces at 6.3 grams per tonne of gold vs. Meadowbank at ~7.7 million ounces at ~2.9 grams per tonne of gold, and while Meadowbank may have had Goose beat in resources at the start of production, the ~6.9 million ounce resource at Goose does not include George. For those familiar, the George Project is home to ~1.23 million ounces of gold at 5.3 grams per tonne of gold and ~1.06 million ounces of gold at 6.1 grams per tonne of gold (2.29 million ounces combined), but it has a 20-kilometer prospective iron formation (2.5x the iron formation of Goose which has ~6.9 million ounces of gold resources), it has over 40 targets identified, and did not receive anywhere near the attention it should have under a well-capitalized junior like Sabina Gold & Silver.

Why is this important?

The reason that George is a wonderful kicker to the Back River story is that essentially B2Gold already has its "Amaruq." For those unfamiliar, Meadowbank was a great asset for Agnico Eagle with average annual production of ~340,000 ounces of gold in its first nine years, but extending the mine life past the first decade required a second deposit. Fortunately, the Amaruq Project, which sits 50 kilometers northwest of Meadowbank, was the key to this mine life extension and the ability to leverage significant sunk capital at Meadowbank. And in B2Gold's case, the George Project also lies 50 kilometers northwest of its main mine, it has similar grades to Goose, and I don't think it's a stretch to believe that it ultimately hosts 5.0+ million ounces of gold given that Goose is looking like a 7.5 - 8.0 million ounce resource on roughly one-third of the banded iron formation (~8 kilometers vs. 20 kilometers at George).

Meadowbank & Amaruq (Left) vs. Goose and George (Right) - Meadowbank TR, B2Gold Website

Outside of the fact that having a large satellite deposit to extend mine life or potentially increase production already in place is a huge advantage for planning (the Goose Project is permitted for ~2.2 million tonnes per annum but only processing at ~1.46 million tonnes per annum under the current mine plan), it also means a lot from a total return standpoint for B2Gold. This is because while B2Gold's total acquisition cost (price paid for acquisition + upfront capex) at Goose may have been ~$1.6 billion, this is an asset that could be in production for closer to 25 years vs. the 15-year mine life envisioned in the 2021 FS when incorporating George and resource conversion at the Goose site (Nuvuyak, Llama Extension). And with industry-leading margins and an expected AISC margin of ~$330 million in its first five years (~300,000 ounces at estimated $980/oz average all-in sustaining costs when factoring in inflation), this is a cash cow with a rapid payback, especially if gold prices can remain at/above $2,000/oz.

Fekola

Moving to Fekola, the company has temporarily scrapped plans for a stand-alone 4.0 million tonne per annum oxide plant that could have added another 200,000+ ounces of annual production per annum incremental to Fekola (~550,000 ounces). This is because of the changes in the 2023 Mining Code that looks like it will result in ownership of tenements outside of Fekola Main (grandfathered under the 2012 Mining Code at 80% B2Gold/20% Mali) coming in at 65% B2Gold and 35% Mali vs. 80%/20% envisioned previously. I think this decision makes a lot of sense because it's harder to justify the investment in a stand-alone mill when the terms are less favorable than initially expected, and there's nothing wrong with having a lower production profile and simply extending the mine life at Fekola by trucking ore south from its large resource base surrounding Fekola (Dandoko, Anaconda).

Save The Rhino Trust Email Namibia Addressed to B2Gold - Company Website

That said, if the Malian government is willing to work on better terms for B2Gold's interest, it's possible we could see the stand-alone mill opportunity put back on the table, providing a longer-term lift to B2Gold's production and a significant increase in contribution to the Malian government, as well as surrounding communities. In fact, B2Gold has consistently worked to enhance the quality of life of those communities and the wildlife where it operates, protecting endangered black rhinos in Namibia as well as cheetahs as part of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, plus its Coral Reef Project in the Philippines (Colorada Point Marine area affected by dynamite fishing), and national reforestation work. And in Mali, its FEMA program works to support women and children in the Kenieba Gold District known for artisanal mining, as well as improving food security in Betakily (Mali) with fish and poultry farming co-operatives.

Hence, while the headline results show B2Gold's financial benefit from its operations, this is a company that has been environmentally responsible and generously given back to its communities, meaning that less attractive terms for mining would not only affect B2Gold, but also Malians as the more profits B2Gold generates, the more it can invest in surrounding communities.

"And I think given the uncertainties about the new code and what we saw was in there, it's not as attractive for things like the tax and royalty regime and some new funds that they've built in there. We did a comparative analysis and we decided that for now, certainly, that trucking aboard from Fekola Regional to Fekola mill is the optimal scenario. In that trucking scenario, we see it's optimal because it really eliminates any significant mill CapEx exposure if we wanted to build, a mill while at the same time providing close to the similar cash flows from just trucking it down there and less capital upfront. So in looking at that, having done that trade-off and that analysis, that also prompted us then to update our current high level Fekola Mine and Fekola Regional mine plan, how we see production profiles coming from those."

- Q4 2023 Conference Call.

Unfortunately, the expected changes to the Mining Code have led to an impairment at the Fekola Complex of $206 million but I don't see this as that significant as it has nothing to do with the geology or quality of the orebodies at Fekola and Fekola Regional but is primarily due to changes in the mining code and a shift in plans at Fekola vs. previous plans to potentially turn Fekola into an 800,000 ounce per annum asset.

That said, the relationship between B2Gold and the Malian government remains positive and according to B2Gold, the Government of Mali expressed "desire for B2Gold to rapidly progress the development of Fekola Regional and committed to assisting the company in such development." As it stands, B2Gold is waiting for exploitation permits for Fekola Regional, which it expects by year-end, allowing for top-up feed for the Fekola Mill.

While this is a little disappointing, they do not affect Fekola Main which stays at a 80%/20% in favor of B2Gold and the resources to the north are still helpful to the Fekola Mine plan given their close proximity. Plus, the company has a solid asset in Gramalote which it could use to offset what was going to be an extra 200,000 ounces from Fekola Regional in a stand-alone scenario. Obviously, we'll have to see what the 2024 PEA looks like at Gramalote (due this summer).

Valuation

Based on ~1.30 billion shares and a share price of US$2.50, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.25 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.86 billion. This makes it the 2nd cheapest million-ounce producer in the sector today by a wide margin on an EV/FCF basis when looking out to next year when Goose goes into commercial production. In fact, B2Gold is now trading at just 5.5x FY2025 free cash flow estimates (market cap basis) based on its potential to generate ~$600 million in free cash flow next year and investors are getting paid a ~6.5% dividend yield to wait for the surge in free cash flow next year - the highest dividend yield to date for the stock.

B2Gold EV/EBITDA Multiple & Dividend Yield - TIKR

Following a recent dividend cut from the world's largest gold producer, it's worth pointing out that the risk of a dividend cut by B2Gold is next to zero. This is because B2Gold has a strong net cash position, over $1.0 billion in liquidity (full $700 million available on RCF) and is paying a very modest dividend of ~$208 million vs. expected free cash flow of $600+ million in 2025. This is entirely different from Newmont's (NEM) dividend of ~$1.85 billion at its previous $1.60 dividend vs. expected free cash flow of ~$2.6 billion for Newmont in 2025 or ~71% of estimated FY2025 free cash flow vs. B2Gold at ~35% of forward free cash flow ($208 million vs. $600 million in expected free cash flow).

Back to B2Gold's valuation, the current setup is a massive departure from where the stock traded at its 2020 peak at a market cap of ~$7.9 billion where it traded above 13x FY2020 free cash flow vs. ~5.5x FY2025 estimates today. And while I don't think relying on a peak free cash flow multiple makes sense to derive a fair value for a stock, I think this is a business that can easily justify a free cash flow multiple of 10.0 - 11.0, especially given that it will be a larger scale and much lower-risk producer with costs well below the industry average in 2025 with ~25% of production coming from a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction in Canada. If we apply the lower end of this multiple (10.0) and assume $600 million in FY2025 free cash flow, BTG's fair value would come in at US$4.61. Meanwhile, using a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF (7.0x P/CF and 1.0x P/NAV), its fair value comes in at US$4.50 - an 80% upside from current levels to its 18-month target price or a ~90% total return including dividends set to be paid.

B2Gold Portfolio - Company Website

Finally, it's important to note that B2Gold is not only a Fekola and Goose story by any means. In fact, the company has a solid asset in Gramalote that it's preparing a PEA for by mid-year that could become a 200,000 ounce per annum gold producer if approved, it is working hard to extend it's mine life at Otjikoto in Namibia with drilling at Antelope, and it has a consistent 200,000 ounce per annum producer in the Philippines. Meanwhile, the company has investments worth ~$90 million, including a 9.9% stake in Snowline Gold (OTCQB:SNWGF), with B2Gold providing a backdoor way to get exposure to this new Yukon discovery without paying a rich price for this developer that's now trading near a ~$700 million valuation. Finally, as for hidden assets discussed in a past update, it looks like B2Gold could receive upwards of $100 million with Rupert Resources (OTCQX:RUPRF) looking to scoop up B2Gold's share of Helmi in Finland. This is subject to a right of first refusal for Aurion Resources.

And given the strong balance sheet, it would certainly be a great time to provide a further return for shareholders today with a buyback program to help claw back shares issued in the Sabina deal and improve per share metrics. Still, the point here is that my fair value estimate does not include the value of these investments, it does not include the considerable exploration upside at Goose/George, it does not include its stake in Hemli, it does not include its Hackett River royalty in Nunavut, and it doesn't include any mine life extension at Otjikoto where I am confident that the company will be able to smooth out its 2026-2031 production profile. In summary, I see B2Gold as a case of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater, and a rare opportunity to buy a high-quality producer at a deep discount to fair value.

Summary

There's no shortage of cheap producers in the gold sector today after another waterfall decline in the Gold Miners Index despite little movement in the gold price. However, I prefer to concentrate exposure in producers on those names that are the best run, and B2Gold has consistent per share growth like Agnico Eagle (AEM). And while B2Gold may not share Agnico's attribute of being a primarily Tier-1 jurisdiction producer, it is one of the few producers sector-wide that has consistently grown its per share metrics, consistently beat guidance and a company that consistently guided conservatively, seen the market sell it off on these conservative estimates and then beat significantly by year-end on costs and production.

I wouldn't expect any different this in 2024, with production likely to come in closer to 915,000 ounces (FY2024 guidance midpoint: 900,000 ounces) at $1,390/oz AISC (FY2024 guidance midpoint: $1,390/oz), suggesting there's an opportunity to buy here ahead of the B2Gold transformation and on low expectations - one of my favorite setups for buying major producers.

B2Gold Actual Production vs. Guidance - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given this track record of over-delivering on promises, I've increased my exposure further given the violent sell-off in the stock. And while it's certainly possibly that the stock could continue to drift lower, this is not a position I am worried about given the excellent track record of management and the fact that production and margins are expected to bounce back with a vengeance in 2025 (2024: ~915,000 ounces estimates at $1,400/oz AISC estimates ----> estimates of ~1.22 million ounces at $1,100/oz AISC in 2025). Hence, I would expect a 180-degree shift in sentiment in the second half of this year as we await first pour from Goose, which hopefully can also benefit from positive grade reconciliation like Agnico has been seeing at Meadowbank.

In summary, B2Gold remains one of my top-5 favorite ideas sector-wide currently, and I see this pullback as a gift.