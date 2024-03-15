Fototocam/iStock via Getty Images

Since Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDNY) (OTCPK:GVDBF) was last covered in April 2022 (hold rating), the stock has delivered a 15% shareholder return, broadly in line with the S&P 500 which has appreciated 17% during the period. Givaudan's fundamentals and outlook remain largely unchanged, and the stock remains a hold.

Business Overview

Givaudan is a Swiss flavor and fragrance (F&F) company serving industrial customers worldwide including fragrance, food & beverage, and cosmetics brands. About 39% of Givaudan's revenues are generated in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 25% in Asia Pacific, 24% in North America and 12% in Latin America.

The company operates two main business segments:

Fragrance & Beauty - this includes three subsegments, namely Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients & Active Beauty. This segment accounted for 48% of revenues but generated 56% of segment profits.

Taste & Wellbeing - subsegments include Sweet Goods, Savory, and Dairy. This segment accounted for the remaining 52% of revenues and 44% of profits.

FY2023 performance and outlook

For FY ended December 2023, revenues amounted to CHF 6.9 billion, up 4.1% YoY on a LFL basis. Gross margins improved to 41.2% from 38.8% the prior year, while operating margins improved to 16.1% in FY2023 from 15.6% the previous year.

Looking ahead, management is aiming for 4%-5% sales growth on a LFL basis according to their 2025 strategy, a target that does not look unreasonable; it is largely in line with historical growth rates (Givaudan's reported revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.6% over the past decade) and industry growth projections. Long-term growth forecasts for the global flavors and fragrance industry are estimated in the low single digits annually (Statista forecasts global fragrance sales to grow 3% annually, while Markets and Markets predicts the global flavors market to expand 3.5% annually over the coming years). Meanwhile, Givaudan's innovation efforts could help the company gain market share and outpace industry growth. Givaudan has launched a slew of innovative new products in line with consumer trends; notable launches include Oatwell (an oat-based probiotic fiber ingredient to support gut health, demand for which is on the rise), PrimaHyal (a skincare hydration innovation), and anti-ageing products RetiLife and Gravityl.

Working capital and operational improvements from supply chain initiatives to support free cash flow generation medium term, however long-term profitability a question mark

Givaudan is aiming for a 12% FCF/sales conversion rate under their 2025 strategy, which is more or less in line with historical performance (FY2023 FCF/sales = 13.3%). Management's strategy to achieve this target centers around productivity improvements; around 600 staff were laid off as part of their Productivity Improvement program, and working capital is being optimized through better inventory management (working capital/sales dropped to 22% in FY2023 from nearly 27% in FY2022). Going forward, the company intends to continue reducing inventory levels and review their manufacturing footprint, particularly in the Taste & Wellbeing segment, which, according to management, has room for improvement as a number of the companies Givaudan acquired have a "very, very fragmented footprint" (refer Q2 2023 earnings call).

Givaudan is among the more profitable players in the F&F space.

Gross margin % EBIT margin % Return on equity % Return on assets % Givaudan 41% 16.1% 21.7% 8% IFF 32% 5.33% -15.8% -8.3% Symrise (SYIEF) 35.8% 11.3% 9.5% 4.3% DSM-Firmenich (KDSKF) 24.6% -5.3% -3.7% 6.2% Click to enlarge

The outlook for the company's long-term profitability (and therefore FCF generation) is a question mark, however. Givaudan's gross margins have been on a downtrend over the past decade (whether this is due to competitive pressures, or shifting geographic/product/client mix is uncertain) and while operating margins have held steady due to falling operating expenses, it is not clear whether this is due to increased operational efficiency or due to cost cuts at the expense of long-term competitiveness. R&D/sales for instance dropped to 7.5% in FY2023, from 9.2% a decade earlier. There is only so much a company can squeeze out in terms of supply chain and factory optimization initiatives, so the trajectory of the company's long-term profitability remains to be seen. Having said that, Givaudan margins and R&D/sales ratios remain ahead of peers, whose respective ratios have also been declining over the years.

Risks

Legal challenges

Legal problems are mounting for Givaudan, along with rivals Symrise, International Flavors and Fragrances, and Firmenich. All four are currently under investigation by antitrust regulators in Europe and the U.S., following which all four were served with a class action lawsuit on behalf of a group of U.S. scented candle retailers. Legal fees and potentially hefty fines could weigh on Givaudan's stock price.

Rising competition

The F&F industry is characterized by high barriers to entry, and high customer switching costs; however with just a handful of large players dominating the market, competition is stiff (the top four F&F players collectively command over 60% of the global F&F market, i.e., IFF with 22%, Givaudan with 18%, Symrise with 12%, Firmenich with 11% and smaller players holding the remaining 37%) and competitive pressures are increasing with ongoing industry consolidation (IFF merged with DuPont, and Firmenich merged with DSM). Givaudan has been acquisitive, however a relatively high debt burden may limit acquisition activity near term as the company continues to focus on deleveraging (refer Q4 2023 earnings call. Rating agencies S&P Global as well as Moody's both have a negative outlook on Givaudan as of December 2023.

Debt to equity Givaudan 122.7 IFF 73.92 Symrise 69.4 DSM-Firmenich 20.95 Click to enlarge

Valuation

Givaudan is pricey. Their P/E of 39 is nearly double the sector median of 20.5.

Givaudan's revenue growth and FCF conversion targets are roughly in line with historical performance. Therefore, taking Givaudan's unlevered FCF of CHF 1.15 billion in 2023 and conservatively assuming a growth rate of around 4% over the next two years until 2025 (in line with their 2025 strategy and on par with historical performance, i.e., Givaudan's FCF has grown at a CAGR of around 6% over the past decade) and a terminal growth rate of 2% thereafter, along with a discount rate of 7%, translates into a fair value of around CHF 23 billion, or approximately USD 26 billion, nearly half of their current market value of USD 41 billion.

Conclusion

Givaudan has a hold analyst consensus rating.

Givaudan is pricey for a company in a mature and slow growth industry, but as a leading player with good fundamentals and stable medium term prospects in an industry with high barriers to entry, the stock is not a convincing sell. The stock could be viewed as a hold.

