Thesis Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) stock has stumbled following Q4 earnings.

Despite some favorable dynamics in freight rates, towards the end of the year, the company has failed to generate profits and investors are not impressed.

While the company has laid out a clear strategic plan for 2025 and beyond, there are plenty of challenges ahead, and this market continues to suffer from oversupply.

Meanwhile, ZIM’s financial position is getting worse every quarter.

I last covered ZIM following the Red Sea Short-Squeeze. At the time, it seemed like higher freight rates would support ZIM, but the company has failed to capitalize on these, and it looks like rates might continue to fall.

I rate ZIM a Hold following the selloff, though I would be in no hurry to initiate a position.

Q4 Outlook

ZIM’s Q4 earnings were far from impressive:

ZIM Q4 Financial Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Revenues fell 59% in 2023, and Net income entered negative territory. Things have clearly changed a lot in the last year.

Operational metrics (Investor slides)

Looking at the operational metrics, we can see that carried volume is “only” down 3% YoY. The problem, though, was the drop in freight rates compared to previous years. As we can see, the company has also had to increase its net debt substantially and now has a leverage ratio of 2.2x.

Net Income Statement (Investor slides)

Looking at net income, we appreciate that the adjusted EBITDA margin has decreased to 20% in 2023, with over $2 billion in asset impairment, which was recorded in the third quarter.

2024 FY Guidance (Investor slides)

In 2024, the company is projecting EBITDA of up to %1,450 million, with EBIT hovering between negative $300 million and positive $300 million.

And while the company does expect higher volumes and lower bunker costs, the outlook for freight rates remains uncertain.

What I like about ZIM

It’s been a tough year for ZIM, but at this point in time there are still some things for the company.

For starters, ZIM has laid out a clear strategic plan which will modernize its fleet.

Strategic Plan (Investor slides)

The new fleet will be more efficient, and also help bring down bunker costs, as it runs on LNG.

As for our bunker costs, we expect a lower cost per ton in 2024 versus last year 2023, as we shift towards more LNG consumption.

Source: Earnings Call.

Potentially, this will help improve margins.

I also like the fact that the company is redirecting some of its efforts to Latin America.

I'm sure you've seen Mexico taking a very strong position in terms of imports in the U.S. this year, outperforming China. So we want also to make sure that we position ourselves early on those trade lanes, where we believe that there is a significant growth potential.

Source: Earnings Call.

And lastly, following this latest selloff, it’s hard to overlook how cheap the stock is.

ZIM valuation (SA)

Granted, there are no actual earnings, but we are trading at 0.22 P/S and 0.4 P/B, and we have a price-to-cash flow of a little over 1.

Right now, though, ZIM has an earnings problem which is being exacerbated by a balance sheet problem.

What I don’t like about ZIM

The company is losing money, and there’s a chance it will lose money again in 2024. All while they are renewing their fleet, which is leading to a big increase in leverage.

You are correct that we are closing 2023 with a leverage of 2.2. Clearly our -- and we've mentioned that, I think since quite a few quarters now, as a result of the 46 newbuild program that we initiated back in 2021 and 2022, we will see our debt continue to increase and so the balance sheet -- the lease liability that we have on balance sheet will continue to go up, up until we get delivery of the last vessel.”

Source: Earnings Call.

It’s not just about the health of the balance sheet, though; these lease liabilities are affecting the bottom line.

Cash flow (20F)

They cost the company over $1.7 billion in 2023, and now ZIM has to take on more debt to compensate for this.

Lastly, it’s still unclear where freight rates will be next year:

New capacity (Investor slides)

The freight market has a fundamental oversupply, which will keep a lid on freight rates. The issues in the Red Sea helped lift rates for some time, but already we are seeing them come down.

Drewry WCI (Drewry)

It seems like 2024 won’t be that much better than 2023, and I think ZIM can’t have another bad year.

Final Thoughts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. did very well at the peak of the market, but this clearly led to overstretch itself, overpay in dividends, and overinvest. With the current market dynamics, it’s hard to see how ZIM will make a profit, and without making a profit, the financial situation will just get worse for ZIM, which will need financing.

If there was a clear catalyst that made freight rates climb back up, then we could begin to discuss a potential turnaround story, but that’s just not the case right now.