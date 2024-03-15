New York Community Bancorp: $1.05B Equity Raise Is Narrative-Changing

sefa ozel

Major new events developed for embattled regional lender New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) which recently announced a (dilutive) $1.05B equity raise, a second dividend cut and a new Chief Executive Officer. The equity investment of Liberty Strategic Capital and other investment vehicles is a game-changer for New York Community Bank, which at the end of February disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls, reported a massive increase in Q4’23 and full-year losses and delayed its 10-K annual report. The equity investment shores up confidence in the regional bank, improves its survival odds, boosts its capital position and provides crucial liquidity at a time of deposit outflows!

Previous rating

Recently, I wrote about NYCB and why I doubled my position in the struggling regional bank after New York Community Bank announced a material weakness in its internal controls: Why I Doubled My Position In New York Community.

The bank's disclosures at the end of February dealt a major blow to investor confidence, but shares appear to have bottomed now. The bank's ability to raise a considerable amount of equity capital at what appears to have been the height of the crisis, is a major positive for New York Community Bank and its shareholders. Although the equity raise is dilutive, I am staying with my buy rating on NYCB, but adjust my fair value estimate accordingly. My current cost is $3.83 per-share.

Significant new developments and why the $1.05B equity raise is a game-changer for NYCB

Recently, New York Community Bank announced a $1.05B equity investment from Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay Capital Management, Reverence Capital Partners, Citadel Global Equities and other institutional investors. The $1.05B equity infusion, which closed on March 11, 2024, is a game-changer for the bank and its investors because it came at a time of extreme uncertainty about New York Community Bank's survival prospects.

As part of the transaction, New York Community Bank issued 59.75M common shares, 192,062 Series B convertible non-voting preferred shares and 273,188 Series C convertible non-voting preferred shares for total proceeds of $1.05B. The bank did the equity raise at $2.00 per-share and also issued warrants with a strike price premium of 25% (implied strike price $2.50 per-share) which diluted shareholders. Additionally, the bank announced that it would cut down its common stock dividend by 80% to $0.01 per-share and that Joseph Otting, a former comptroller of the currency, will become the bank's new CEO. The second dividend cut will save the bank approximately $29M quarterly and $116M annually.

I believe the equity raise is a very positive development for New York Community Bank for a number of reasons.

First, it gives the bank $1.05B in additional capital, which is being used to shore up the regional lender's balance sheet and counter deposit outflows. In my last work on New York Community Bank I said that the lender has a high percentage of insured deposits which should reduce the risk of a deposit run.

However, the turbulence surrounding the bank in the last few weeks did result in some deposit withdrawals equal to 7% of the bank’s deposit base. The bank had $83.0B in deposits on its balance sheet as of February 5, 2024, which dwindled to $77.2B on March 5, 2024. With NYCB raising additional equity capital at a crucial time, I expect pressure on the bank's deposit base to subside going forward. A potential return of deposits could even be a catalyst for a share price revaluation to the upside, just like this was the case with Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in 2023. A massive 80% of NYCB's deposits are now either insured or collateralized (as of March 5, 2024).

New York Community Bank

Second, being able to raise equity at a time of massive uncertainty deflates fears about whether or not New York Community Bank can continue as a going concern. The equity raise improves the bank's capital ratios and creates a larger buffer for any losses (higher provisions) that the bank may incur going forward. The CET1 capital ratio is set to rise from 9.1% to 10.3% and the bolstered capital base therefore provides better downside protection in case the bank will have to increase its provisions related to its commercial real estate loan book... which I discussed here.

New York Community Bank

Reverse stock split

New York Community Bank also announced that it seeks a one-for-three reverse stock split. With a share price of less than $4, the regional lender is obviously seeking to make its shares more attractive to institutional buyers. The reverse stock split, however, will not change any of the bank's valuation ratios as the share price increase will be offset by a proportional decrease in the number of shares outstanding. Reverse stock splits may or may not affect investor sentiment in a positive way and my personal opinion here is that it doesn't matter much.

Fair value update and my expectations for NYCB’s shares

The equity raise is dilutive, obviously, and lowers the bank’s book value per share drastically. As of the end of FY 2023, New York Community Bank's book value per share was $14.28 while the tangible book value was $10.06.

Accounting for the transaction details discussed in this article, the new pro forma tangible book value for New York Community Bank, as of March 5, 2024, is $6.65 per-share, showing a steep 34% drop-off since Q4'23. In my last work on NYCB, I calculated a fair value of $7.61 per-share for NYCB, after accounting for the $2.4B goodwill impairment charge and after applying a 30% risk discount to reflect provision risks.

Tangible book value ignores goodwill recorded on a bank’s balance sheet, which is something an acquirer may not want to pay for, so investors typically focus more on tangible book value for valuation purposes, not book value. Based off of $6.65 in pro-forma tangible book value, shares are currently trading at a 48% discount to TBV. In the 3-years preceding New York Community Bank's crisis, shares traded at an average of 1.27X tangible book value, which implies, theoretically, a fair value price of $8.45.

However, it is not very likely that the bank will return to its 3-year average P/TBV value any time soon, especially with uncertainty about future provisions related to its CRE loan book weighing on the bank's valuation. However, I do see upside potential for NYCB as the current P/TBV ratio is rather low as the valuation incorporates an excess fear premium. I believe a 30% discount to the bank's (tangible) book value is still pretty much appropriate (the same discount I used last time).

Given uncertainty about the bank's loan quality profile and potentially higher provisions, the bank may not trade even at tangible book value, much less the $8.45 mentioned above. However, in my opinion, NYCB could trade up to 0.7-0.8X tangible book value as it works through its loan issues. A 0.7-0.8X TBV multiplier implies a fair value range of $4.65-5.32 per-share, implying between 35% and 55% upside revaluation potential.

Risks with NYCB

The deposit situation is something that should be watched carefully, as some depositors didn’t take kindly to NYCB’s problems and withdrew cash. The CRE loan portfolio, which I discussed in my work from January, is also something that is worth tracking, as is the provision trend that results from the bank’s loan problems in the office and multifamily market. What would change my mind about New York Community Bank is if the bank had to raise equity a second time in order to deal with reserve issues and investors got diluted again.

Closing thoughts

New York Community Bank did a surprise equity offer at $2.00 per-share, which was highly dilutive. As a result, the tangible book value has dropped by approximately 34% relative to the Q4'23… which obviously is a hard pill to swallow. However, the $1.05B cash infusion lowers the risk for an investment in New York Community Bank, and it changes the narrative profoundly as the bank's survival odds have drastically improved. The deal also provides a critical boost for NYCB's liquidity -- which is especially important in the context of recent deposit withdrawals. As a result, I believe that NYCB's risk profile post-equity deal has significantly improved. While I don’t believe that shares will be able to recover to the bank’s post-deal tangible book value of $6.65 per-share, I believe a revaluation to the $4.65-5.32 per-share range within the next twelve months is entirely possible!