Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Super Micro Computer's S&P 500 Inclusion An Opportunity Or A Trap?

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. enters the S&P 500 today, which should increase institutional interest in the stock, particularly from key index funds.
  • This momentum complements strong underlying fundamentals exhibited at SMCI. The company is on track to doubling its revenues by the end of FY 2024.
  • The recent $1.5B convertible notes issuance also bolsters its liquidity for unlocking incremental AI-driven growth not yet captured in management's previous guidance.
  • Paired with improving supply availability, SMCI is well-positioned to outperform its previously guided annual revenue run-rate of $20B exiting FY 2024. This will also enable continued operating leverage improvement and bolster profitability.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Server room data center for cloud computing

luza studios

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) enters the S&P 500 (SP500) today. The stock has remained on a persistent upsurge since the inclusion announcement earlier this month, as it faces higher than usual demand

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.95K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.