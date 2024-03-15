luza studios

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) enters the S&P 500 (SP500) today. The stock has remained on a persistent upsurge since the inclusion announcement earlier this month, as it faces higher than usual demand in anticipation of additional institutional interest – particularly from index funds. We view this as complementary to SMCI’s AI-driven fundamental outperformance in supporting the stock’s year-to-date momentum.

SMCI has clearly differentiated itself as a key leader in capturing emerging AI opportunities, which is consistent with our optimism as discussed in a coverage on the stock last year. Specifically, we had viewed SMCI as one of the few names that have yet to grow into its full AI prospects at the time of our analysis last year. But the latest results have surpassed even our bull case from last year's coverage, while also is corroborating further upside potential to come.

Specifically, the company is on track to more than doubling its revenues by the end of FY 2024. Management’s upward-revised FY 2024 revenue guidance also implies that SMCI will exit the year with an annualized revenue run-rate of $20 billion. Coupled with SMCI’s recent $1.5 billion convertible notes issuance, the company is well positioned for stronger-than-expected growth in the coming quarters. The additional capital injection is supportive of SMCI’s near-term capabilities in capitalizing on immediately available AI opportunities, which currently remains supply-constrained. This will also complement management’s continued commitment to driving economies of scale and, inadvertently, improving operating leverage critical to cash flows.

Taken together with valuation considerations, such as SMCI’s implied perpetual growth rate at current levels and price multiple on a relative basis to peers, the stock remains well fueled for further upside potential in the near-term.

Fundamental Considerations

Demand remains a function of supply available for SMCI and its cohort of peers partaking across the GPU and AI processor value chain. The situation mirrors that of Tesla (TSLA) in 2021 when the constrained supply of EV availability – market’s favored theme at the time – accompanied its blistering rally to all-time highs.

Looking ahead, SMCI remains well positioned with several demand drivers that will continue to fuel its AI-driven outsized growth over the near-term before normalization catches up in the long-run.

1. Accelerating demand for high performance compute capacity to support the advent of AI

Demand for compute capacity has ballooned since the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the subsequent interest in AI developments it has caused. As 2023 was dominated by the training of large language models that underpin the development of AI technologies, 2024 is likely to mark the beginning of a transition to the deployment and scaled usage of said solutions. This will accordingly introduce incremental AI workloads attributable to inferencing – the process of running the models and generating output (e.g., ChatGPT responses) – in addition to training activity.

As training-related AI workloads started in 2023 “move into production” and go-to-market later this year, with subsequent scaled usage of said solutions over the longer-term, inferencing activity will inadvertently accelerate. The industry currently expects inferencing activity and spending to double that of training’s by mid-decade. And this pervasive use of generative AI solutions is expected to escalate demand for compute power in the near-term, which accordingly fuels the build phase for related infrastructure.

This underscores a robust demand backdrop for SMCI solutions, which remains supply constrained in the near-term. We believe the capital raised from its recent $1.5 billion convertible note issuance will alleviate some of this bottleneck by improving SMCI’s ability in capitalizing on immediate demand.

Specifically, in F2Q24, ballooning demand was observed in SMCI’s outsized sequential growth of more than $1 billion, as well as the rapid drop in days of inventory by more than 26%. Meanwhile, liquidity and supply availability were bottlenecks that precluded the company from capitalizing more of the immediate growth opportunities. And this was corroborated by management’s repeated emphasis on the need for additional working capital to support near- and longer-term growth:

So, we're looking at a number of different opportunities [to raise capital]. And the reason we have to is because we need more working capital for growth. And the reason that our cash flows were not as strong as last quarter was simply because we grew by so much. Source: SMCI F2Q24 Earnings Call Transcript.

Looking ahead, we believe the additional capital injection could take the company’s near-term growth beyond current expectations. As mentioned earlier, management’s upward-revised revenue guidance for FY 2024 implies an annualized revenue run-rate of $20 billion exiting the fiscal fourth quarter. And this guidance has likely not yet considered the implications of SMCI’s recent $1.5 billion convertible note issuance, which was finalized after the earnings release. Admittedly, convertible note issuances often introduce a degree of share dilution risks, which are typically unfavorable to stock performance. But SMCI’s recent issuance is likely to yield immediate ROI expansion and compensate for said risks. Specifically, the additional capital is expected to help better address pent-up demand for SMCI’s offerings and pull forward revenue realization.

This couples with broader improvements in chip supply availability through calendar 2024, which were recently reaffirmed by some of SMCI’s key suppliers and industry’s hottest AI chipmakers, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Paired with SMCI’s prudent investment into building more than $1 billion of additional inventory ending F2Q24, the company is well-positioned to ramp up shipments over the coming quarters to capture demand and support fundamental outperformance. By adequately addressing pent-up market demand and pulling forward realization of relevant sales, SMCI also actively prevents loss to competition over the longer-term. This complements management’s commitment to reinforcing long-term revenue quality at SMCI and driving economies of scale, in our opinion.

2. Robust industry capex prioritization for AI infrastructure

As mentioned in the earlier section, the transition from training to inferencing is still in its early stages – and so is the transition from CPU-based general-purpose computing to accelerated computing to address the increasingly complex and power-crunching workloads. This has accordingly incentivized industry capex prioritization on the build-out of AI-related infrastructure to support relevant workloads, which is favorable to SMCI’s current demand environment.

Specifically, significant investments into the AI transformation are still on the way. Big tech alone has pledged ~$170 billion in calendar 2024 capex towards AI undertakings specific to data center builds and other supporting technical infrastructure. And this immediate opportunity continues to underscore heated AI momentum and demand for SMCI products over the near-term, regardless of eventual normalization over the long-run.

Data compiled by author

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly emphasized the $1 trillion opportunity that is expected to come out of a rapid transition from CPU-based general purpose to accelerated computing. And the extent of capex earmarked to broader AI developments over the longer-term is even more extreme. OpenAI’s Sam Altman is in the works of potentially raising $7 trillion to support the ongoing AI transformation, while SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY / OTCPK:SFTBF) founder Masayoshi Son is also planning a $100 billion AI chip venture. All of this continues to underpin confidence in the longer-term outlook for AI developments and, inadvertently, sustained demand for SMCI’s expertise.

3. A competitive advantage in enabling scalability within a performance-demanding environment

SMCI also remains well-positioned to be a key beneficiary in the immediate process of accelerating AI interest and ensuing demand for supporting infrastructure. In addition to expanded capacity and access to improving chip supplies, the company also demonstrates a competitive advantage in enabling scalability for customers through its proprietary “building block architecture” and advanced cooling technologies.

Specifically, SMCI’s building block architecture allows the company to deliver “turnkey rack level solutions to customers within a few weeks of placing an order”. And the building block architecture is complemented by SMCI’s proprietary “rack scale plug-and-play” solutions that effectively reduces time-to-market, and addresses the current urgency for AI infrastructure build-out. The ensuing cost savings also optimizes efficiency gains and enables scalability for customers in the rapid AI transformation.

Meanwhile, SMCI’s expertise in liquid-cooling technology – which is fully integrated in its rack scale plug-and-play solutions – also marks a competitive advantage. Increasing performance in CPU and GPU technologies aimed at supporting demanding AI and other HPC workloads have subsequently intensified power requirements and now runs “hotter” than its predecessors. And liquid-cooling will be critical to optimizing the performance and efficiency gains of next-generation data centers.

Specifically, SMCI’s proprietary liquid-cooling technology can enable electricity cost savings of up to 89% in infrastructure cooling activity, and up to 40% in the operations of a data center as a whole. Liquid-cooling technology is also expected to complement traditional air cooling as accelerated computing gains momentum.

For instance, the next-generation B100 GPUs from Nvidia are expected to have a power consumption of more than 1,000 watts each. This compares to current hardware that exhibits average power consumption in the 600-watt to 700-watt range, which can still be efficiently managed by traditional air-cooling technologies.

The upcoming B100 GPUs underscore the beginning of a next-generation “1,000-watt GPU class” that will make liquid-cooling technology a necessity for scalability and optimized TCO. And SMCI’s building block rack scale plug-and-play architecture complements the situation by being readily available for transition without significant adjustments to existing infrastructure. This further enables scalability for customers, and accordingly reinforces SMCI’s position as a share gainer in the ongoing AI transformation.

Fundamental Considerations

Taken together, we expect SMCI revenue to grow by 104% y/y in FY 2024 to $14.5 billion. This is largely consistent with management’s guidance and SMCI’s pace of acceleration observed through F1Q24.

Author

Although we are optimistic that the recent additional capital injection will be favorable to SMCI’s growth outlook, related deployments are unlikely to translate into real sales until later FY 2024 and more prominently in FY 2025. Specifically, we expect the newly injected capital and its subsequent deployment into ongoing growth initiatives – such as supply procurement, inventory build, and capacity expansion – to take time in ramping up.

As a result, our forecast expects a stronger revenue step-up heading into FY 2025. The anticipated growth acceleration timeline also complements the ongoing improvement of chip supply through calendar 2H24, and the upcoming addition of incremental production capacity from SMCI’s Silicon Valley and Malaysia facilities. They also coincides with the rolling availability and subsequent shipment ramp-up of SMCI’s upcoming products based on new customer platforms, such as Nvidia’s B100 GPUs, AMD MI300X/MI300A accelerators, and Intel’s (INTC). Gaudi 3 accelerators.

Author

Despite near-term gross margin compression anticipated by management, improving operating leverage enabled by continued outsized growth will be favorable to SMCI’s bottom line. Specifically, profitable growth is SMCI’s focus and long-term theme.

Admittedly, its near-term focus on gaining market share, while also building quality revenue for the long-run by prioritizing large customers, is expected to weigh on near-term gross margins. But the sizable revenue step-up as a result will compensate by driving economies of scale. This is corroborated by the $1+ billion sequential step-up in F2Q24 revenue, and substantial earnings growth observed over the same period. The latest results already provide validation for SMCI’s strategy, and improving supply availability in the coming quarters are likely to be incrementally favorable to the company’s bottom line performance.

As mentioned by management, growth will be primarily driven by volume gains in the near-term, and eventually be accompanied by ASU expansion in the long-run. This accordingly underscores the potential for gradual gross margin expansion back to the previously targeted 17% range, which will be complementary to the durability of SMCI’s current pace of profit expansion enabled by economies of scale.

Author

Price Considerations

We anticipate another leg-up in SMCI’s stock price this year. We see $1,300 as a reasonable market for the stock’s next milestone, while a potential opportunity in the low $1,100-range awaits.

Specifically, by running a discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis on projections taken in conjunction with the foregoing fundamental analysis, along with conservative valuation assumptions, SMCI presents an estimated intrinsic value of about $1,106.

Author Author

The estimated price of $1,106 is derived by applying a terminal value based off of a 3.5% perpetual growth rate on SMCI’s projected FY 2028 EBITDA. The 3.5% perpetual growth rate is consistent with the estimated upper-range pace of economic expansion across SMCI’s core operating regions, and aligns with the company’s outlook. The analysis also considers an 8% WACC, which is consistent with SMCI’s capital structure and risk profile.

We view the $1,106 level as an attractive entry opportunity in the near-term, especially considering recent market volatility. Specifically, market darling Nvidia’s rapid declines last week, alongside hotter-than-expected February CPI/PPI data, has introduced some risk-off sentiment. Paired with the anticipated cooldown in demand for SMCI shares immediately following its S&P 500 inclusion, ensuing volatility could potentially push the stock to its estimated intrinsic value of about $1,106 under conservative valuation consumptions.

However, based on SMCI’s outsized growth prospects, as well as AI momentum that is expected to remain hot over coming quarters, we believe its valuation warrants a premium. By running a DCF analysis on the same fundamental projections and 8% WACC, but with a premium implied perpetual growth rate of 4.5% applied on FY 2028 EBITDA, SMCI would yield an estimated intrinsic value of $1,386 apiece.

Author Author

We believe the premium 4.5% perpetual growth rate is warranted, given expectations for SMCI to outperform growth expectations over the coming quarters. The premium terminal value assumption is also consistent with levels observed at winning AI peers such as Nvidia and Microsoft (MSFT). Specifically, SMCI’s increased working capital position to fund growth, along with improving supply availability, represent emerging tailwinds for outsized share capture. The combination is also favorable to its bottom line and, inadvertently, cash flows underpinning SMCI’s valuation.

The reason we set our price target at $1,300 instead of $1,386 is due to incremental consideration of the implications of SMCI’s $1.5 billion convertible notes. Specifically, the $1.5 billion convertible offering entitles 0.7455 shares per $1,000 principal amount. The SMCI stock had a closing price of $975.52 per share on the day of the offering. The set-up implies an initial conversion price of $1,341.38 per share on the convertible notes.

Data from ir.supermicro.com

In the event that SMCI’s share price approaches our price target of $1,386 per share, it would trigger the initial conversion price and potentially introduce additional shares into the market. The convertible notes are estimated to further dilute SMCI’s share count by adding about 1.1 million shares ($1.5 billion principal, divided by $1,341.38 initial conversion price). Adding this to management’s currently guided diluted share count of 60.1 million shares would subsequently reduce our price target to about $1,360. Paired with anticipated volatility that typically accompanies share dilution, we believe $1,300 makes a fair price target for the stock.

Conclusion

We expect SMCI’s growth engine to run full steam in the near-term, as AI demand continues to accelerate. This is corroborated by a still supply-constrained environment, with robust demand underpinned by the accelerating transition to inferencing workloads where compute capacity requirements will jump by multiple folds. SMCI also exhibits a competitive advantage in enabling scalability through its proprietary technologies, which is attractive to customers currently focused on the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure.

Taken together, Super Micro Computer, Inc. remains well positioned for a surprise to the upside in its near-term fundamental performance, underpinning further multiple expansion for the stock. As a result, we are maintaining our buy rating on the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.