Cisco: The Macro Slowdown Might Just Be Its Internal Issue (Maintain 'Sell')

Mar. 15, 2024 10:49 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock
Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • Cisco's revenue growth is being impacted by weak macroeconomic conditions, inventory destocking, and weak demand from the telco/cable industries.
  • The company's portfolio mix, with a focus on traditional IT spending rather than high-growth areas like AI and cloud computing, is contributing to their sluggish growth.
  • Cisco's lack of technology advantages in high-growth markets and weak order growth indicate subdued revenue growth in the future. A 'Sell' rating is recommended, with a fair value of $47 per share.

Cisco Systems Headquarters Office in San Jose, California

raisbeckfoto

In my previous coverage, I pointed out Cisco’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) diminishing competitive advantage in both the network and security markets. The company has revised down their full-year revenue growth guidance, attributing it to weak macro, inventory destocking and sluggish demands

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

