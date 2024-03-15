Bim

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) sit just 1.7% below its all-time high established on March 7th, 2024.

Martin Marietta has been a top performer recently, with the stock up more than 21% year-to-date and higher by almost 80% over the last twelve months.

The company recently reported earnings results that showed solid revenue growth and topped analysts’ estimates for earnings-per-share. This, combined with recent acquisitions and other potential catalysts, have driven the share price to new highs. Martin Marietta also has a solid dividend growth track record, but are these factors enough to justify the valuation?

Company Background and Recent Earnings Results

Martin Marietta is a building materials company that primarily supplies materials used for construction and infrastructure products. Some of the company’s leading products include aggregates, asphalt, cement, concrete, and paving. In total, Martin Marietta has close to 350 quarries and distribution yards across 28 different U.S. states. The company also has operations in Canada and the Bahamas.

Martin Marietta reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on February 12th, 2024. Revenue grew close to 9% to $1.61 billion, though this was slightly below what the market had anticipated. Earnings-per-share, on the other hand, surged to $4.63 from $3.01 in the prior year. This was also $0.61 ahead of estimates.

Growth was also present for the whole year as revenue grew 10% to $6.2 billion for 2023 and earnings-per-share of $19.32 compared favorably to $13.70 in 2022.

Volume did decrease 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, but this was more than offset by pricing actions that were implemented at the beginning and in the middle of last year. As a result, most businesses within the company were aided by mid-double-digit price increases. For example, price increases for aggregates, which are the largest component of the company’s business, added 15% to results. Cement, the next largest business, saw a nearly 17% contribution from pricing actions.

As you might expect, pricing had a dramatic impact on Martin Marietta’s bottom-line. Aggregates gross profit during the quarter improved 36.8% while the gross margin expanded 650 basis points to 32.2%. Cement gross profit was higher by 46% and the gross profit margin soared 1,450 basis points to 52.8%.

As a result, the company’s gross margin greatly improved. Fourth quarter and full year gross profit margin of 30.1% and 29.8% compared to 24% and 23.1%, respectively.

Reasons for Continued Optimism

Martin Marietta’s results are especially impressive when considering that higher interest rates have led to a slowdown in residential housing. The company mentioned on the conference call that a housing slowdown had shown up during the quarter, which led to less demand for products.

This is not surprising as mortgage rates have climbed steadily over the past two years, which coincides with the Federal Reserve raising rates.

Mortgage Reports

However, the chart above shows that mortgage rates have come down from their recent peak of nearly 8% as the Federal Reserve has paused its rate hikes. If the Fed, as expected, begins to cut interest rates sometime this year, it is likely that mortgage rates would fall even further, which could make housing more affordable.

It is clear from Martin Marietta’s fourth quarter earnings results that customers are willing to absorb the higher cost of materials, like aggregates and cement, even as housing has become more expensive. Lower mortgage rates could spark higher demand for housing, which would, in turn, drive up demand for building materials. Declining mortgage rates would be a real catalyst for Martin Marietta’s business.

This expectation appears to be baked into Martin Marietta’s guidance for 2024.

Martin Marietta's Q4 Earnings Report

Revenue is projected to increase 9% to 16% this year, while gross profit is expected to be up 4% to 13% for the period. The market also believes that momentum from last year will carry over into 2024. Analysts estimate that the company will earn $21.25 this year, which would be a 10% improvement from last year.

Much of this growth is expected to come from higher prices, just as it did last year. For example, aggregate average selling prices are projected to be up 10% to 12% with volume likely to be in a range of down 2% to up 2%.

Producing record revenue and gross profit is not easily followed up, but Martin Marietta expects that 2024 will be even better for the company. This will be accomplished by way of several catalysts for the company.

First, aiding the bull case for the company is that there is limited competition in key markets, such as aggregates. Only a handful of names have a larger market capitalization or generate more in annual revenue than Martin Marietta. This makes the pool of potential partners small for customers, which has allowed the company to raise its pricing on products while only seeing a modest decline in volume. This also speaks well to Martin Marietta’s ability to see revenue and earnings grow at an even higher rate if demand for products picks up.

The company has a penchant for making acquisitions that add meaningfully to the business. For example, Martin Marietta purchased Texas Industries in 2014 for $2.7 billion, which was the company’s first major entry point into the state. More recently, Martin Marietta reported that it had agreed to Blue Water Industries for just over $2 billion. This deal will add meaningfully to the company’s total reserves. And at current extraction rates, Martin Marietta has more than 70 years of reserves, which should provide the company with a long runway for growth.

Finally, Martin Marietta should benefit from higher department of transportation budgets. The combination of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has total funding of $1.2 trillion, and state and local investment is going to be a major source of revenue and profit for Martin Marietta, along with its peer group. The department of transportation budgets for the company’s top 10 states were up an average of 10% in 2023. This is led by Minnesota, up 38%, Texas, up 24%, and North Carolina, up 11%. As more projects are approved and funded, the amount of capital available to infrastructure-related companies is going to benefit Martin Marietta, which should further the company’s ability to grow.

In short, Martin Marietta has several possible catalysts that can help the company deliver another year of strong growth following a record setting 2023.

Dividend and Valuation Analysis

Martin Marietta has a decent track record of raising its dividend. Following the purchase of Texas Industries, the dividend has increased at a modest rate following several years of stagnant growth.

The company’s dividend growth streak stands at 9 consecutive years and the dividend has compound annual growth rate of almost 7% per year during this period. Last year, the company’s dividend raise was more than 12%, bucking the long-term trend of mid-single-digit growth. The dividend has been held constant or increased for nearly three decades.

The stock’s yield is on the low side at just 0.5% currently, but the expected payout ratio for 2024 is just 14%. This would be the lowest payout ratio in more than a decade and means that the dividend is not only safe, but poised to grow in the years ahead.

There is no question in my mind, that the company’s profile and potential tailwinds are very impressive. Income investors can appreciate the dividend safety if not the yield. If there is an issue with Martin Marietta, it is the stock’s valuation, as the market appears to be very much aware of the positives working in the company’s favor.

When establishing a target valuation for a stock, I prefer to use a range, as this can help to incorporate a variety of potential outcomes, both positive and negative.

Currently, the stock now sits at 28.5 times expected earnings results for 2024, which is above the five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Over the last decade, shares of Martin Marietta have averaged a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. The difference in the two averages is relatively close together.

Another factor to consider is what valuation does the competition have in comparison. Martin Marietta’s peer group has a median multiple of just 16.4 times earnings. Clearly, the market prefers the stock to that of the company’s competition.

I do find that the tailwinds that Martin Marietta has are deserving of a premium valuation. That said, I believe a target valuation using the medium- and long-term average multiples is appropriate to help establish a range.

Considering recent results, the positive factors working in the company’s favor, and the historical valuations, I have a target price-to-earnings range of 26 to 30 for Martin Marietta. Based on estimates, this would result in a target price range of $553 to $638. At the current price, this caps the return potential at just 5.4%. The dividend yield would keep total returns at less than 6%.

As bullish on the company’s prospects as I am, I believe a larger margin of safety would make for a better investment in Martin Marietta and would look to add the name closer to the lower end of my valuation target range.

Risks to Investment Thesis

Besides an elevated valuation, there are risks that investors should be aware of prior to purchasing the stock.

The biggest risk to my investment thesis that I see is interest rates. Despite market sentiment to the contrary, there is no guarantee that the Fed will lower interest rates. Last month, the consumer price index increased 0.4% from January to February and was up 3.2% from the prior year. While the increase in the month-over-month ratio was expected, the year-over-year gain was slightly above consensus estimates of 3.1%.

This higher than expected inflation reading could mean interest rates remain paused even longer than expected. And if inflationary readings are even higher in future months, then interest rate hikes could once again be on the table. This could mean higher mortgage rates, which could further slow demand for housing and remove one of the pillars of the overall investment thesis for the stock.

Final Thoughts

There are several positives that have me intrigued with Martin Marietta. The company produced a record quarter and full year, even as a slowing housing market led to a volume decline for most product categories. Higher prices led to impressive margin expansion, and the company has also guided towards another record year in 2024.

Martin Marietta has several tailwinds that could generate growth for years to come, including a strong presence in growing markets, acquisitions, potential lower interest rates driving housing demand, and higher infrastructure spending from federal, state, and local governments.

That said, shares of the company appear fully valued relative to their own history and very expensive against the peer group. The dividend growth streak is solid, but the low yield does not compensate for the valuation. Therefore, I am waiting for a better entry point before purchasing Martin Marietta.