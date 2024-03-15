Spencer Platt

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA, NYSE:UAA) stock took a big hit on Thursday, March 14. Shares were down 11% on news that founder Kevin Plank would return to the post of CEO on this year's April Fool's Day.

The big news sparked my curiosity. It has been more than four years and 54% in market losses since I published my last bearish article on the sportswear company. Have the fundamentals and valuations improved over this period to warrant a buy-on-weakness call on UA/UAA shares today?

What drove the selloff in Under Armour shares

Before diving into company fundamentals and valuation, let me address the news of the day from the perspective of whether the single-session, 11% selloff was warranted. Does the return of Mr. Plank to the top executive position properly justify a $330 million loss in market cap?

At first glance, the sharp stock price move seems to have been driven by investors' fear and skepticism, much more so than by quantifiable deterioration in Under Armour's fundamentals or future earnings firepower. My best guess is that the firing of current CEO and former Marriott (MAR) veteran Stephanie Linnartz barely one year after she took over the company signals an urgent, possibly desperate, need to shake things up at the Baltimore headquarters.

As we know, the market tends to react bearishly to uncertainty. Investors seem to have weighed this factor more heavily than the potential benefits of ousting Ms. Linnartz, whose very short tenure as Under Armour's CEO did not lead to improved P&L results or stock price performance since February of last year (see chart above ranging through the current CEO's tenure).

Bringing Mr. Plank back, however, does not necessarily ensure success going forward — at least his recent track record suggests so. When the founder left Under Armour, in October 2019, revenue growth, margins, and the stock price had already been in decline for a while (see chart below).

During Kevin's days as CEO, Under Armour's strategic moves often seemed odd, at best, as the company assumed the role of underdog to peers Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU). Attempting to build "the greatest [brick and mortar] retail store in the world," partnering with department store Kohl's (KSS) as a brand that was desperately trying to be seen as premium, and investing heavily in fitness apps are a few examples that come to mind.

Why was I bearish UA Stock in 2019?

Back in 2019, I was bearish UA/UAA for a few key reasons. First, the company was overly dependent (more than two-thirds of revenues) on a North American business that, for too long, struggled to grow and establish a position of leadership in sportswear. Under Armour had been playing catch up to Nike and many of its competitors in a cycle that seemed never-ending.

To address the problem, the company relied too heavily on discounts, which led to two undesirable side effects: (1) Under Armour's aspiration to be perceived as a premium brand never fully materialized; and (2) margins remained squeezed as the company gave up pricing power.

All the above meant that Under Armour struggled to produce decent earnings, which in turn led to a stock that seemed very richly valued (think about what happens mathematically to P/E or EV/EBITDA when the denominator is relatively small). See the trailing EV/EBITDA chart below from 2016 to October 2019, the date of Mr. Plank's departure.

Owning the stock was, therefore, very hard to justify: why accept elevated valuation multiples for a company that grows slowly (if at all), delivers narrow margins, and struggles to find a strategic pivot?

Have my concerns eased?

Today, I would argue that Under Armour remains faced with some of the same challenges. With the COVID-19 rebound now in the rearview mirror (Under Armour posted quarterly revenue growth as high as 80%-plus in 2021), most of the key P&L metrics have returned to their pre-2020 declining trends.

The charts below show quarterly revenue growth reaching a recent low of -6% in the important 2023 holiday season. All segments, from the large apparel business to footwear, accessories, and licenses, saw revenues decline YOY in the most recent period. Wholesale tanked by 13% and so did North America, by 12%, while direct-to-consumer only inched higher.

Gross margin has fluctuated but remains generally weaker YOY. Lastly, due in part to loss of scale and stubbornly high opex, a GAAP operating margin of only 4.7% in fiscal Q3 of 2024 is about as bad as the metric has looked lately.

The best news that I see today relative to 2019 and early 2020 are the valuations. UA/UAA trade at a depressed 2025 P/E of only 12.2x, despite expectations for EPS growth between 13% and 18% through fiscal 2028 — although, amid yet another change in leadership, I would question the reliability of these projections.

I stay away from UA/UAA

For the reasons above, I remain very reluctant to own UA/UAA today. The company's fundamentals remain unattractive, plenty of uncertainty still exists, while only low multiples suggest a potentially compelling deep-value play.

I choose to change my rating on UA/UAA from sell to hold, however, but only due to the high risk of betting against a stock during the early stages of what could be a deep (yet speculative, albeit possibly successful) business transformation. But don't let the neutral rating fool anyone: I do not think that owning Under Armour, Inc. stock makes much sense, even following yesterday's sharp selloff.