Eric Johnston

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is a relatively small mortgage REIT (mREIT) with a nearly $3 Billion loan book invested in 100% floating rate loans. Its business is very similar to that of a better knows Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). Its loans are primarily backed by office projects (43%), followed by multifamily (32%) and retail (10%).

GPMT IR

I've written a number of articles on mortgage REITs, explaining why high interest rates are problematic for the sector and are likely to result in significant defaults. In short, the trouble is that as interest payments rise, borrowers come under more and more stress, especially when their interest rate hedges expire and eventually, if property values decline enough, borrowers may choose to (or be forced to) default on their loans. It is because of this dynamic, covered in detail in my article here, that mortgage REITs are historically amongst the worst performers in a high inflation environment which tends to be accompanied by high interest rates.

Hartford Funds

In Granite Point's case, this dynamic has already started playing out in 2023, with significant office loan defaults in Q2, 2023. These defaults resulted in $4 Million in write-offs and caused the REIT to under-earn its dividend by a wide margin.

In particular, in Q2, the REIT generated 12 cents per share in distributable earnings and paid out 20 cents per share in dividends for a payout ratio of 167%. This clearly could not be sustained forever, and since many of GPMT's borrowers were under a lot of pressure from high rates and a struggling office sector, I issued a SELL rating in October and sold my entire position with no plan to re-enter.

Seeking Alpha

Since that article, the stock has underperformed, though admittedly, it has appreciated by 10%. Still, this was below the RoR of the S&P 500 (SPX) of 18% over the same period. More importantly, the mREIT has reported two more quarters of results (most recently Q4 2023), both of which showed an acceleration in defaults and a further deterioration of dividend coverage.

GPMT cut its dividend by 25% yesterday to $0.15 per share, in line with my expectations in my last article. Moreover, when asked on the earnings call prior to yesterday's cut, management sounded quite pessimistic about their ability to cover the dividend with earnings over the next couple of quarters. And while the cut certainly helps, I do think that a second cut is a possibility as GPMT is quite likely to under-earn the dividend, even at this lower level.

I no longer hold GPMT shares, but recognize that shares trade at a low valuation with many of the risks priced in. The fact that I choose not to participate does not mean that the investment will not make sense for you. Below is an update of my thesis based on recent numbers.

Q4 results

Unfortunately, Granite Point has not been immune to defaults in Q4, marking a third consecutive quarter of write-offs. In particular, it has recorded a $33 Million write-off related to a $93 Million San Diego office loan, which was foreclosed on and sold to a new investor at a loss. GPMT has agreed to provide $49 Million in senior floating rate financing to the buyer. The write-off has resulted in negative distributable of $26 Million during the quarter, equivalent to -$0.52 per share, obviously short of the $0.20 per share past dividend and also the newly announced $0.15 per share dividend.

GPMT IR

During the quarter, GMPT added $21.6 Million worth of loans under its credit loss (CECL) reserve, but because of the aforementioned write-off and some loan repayments the overall reserve declined slightly to $137 Million ($2.71 per share). About two thirds of the reserve ($90 Million) are applied against the 5-rated loans and cover about 27% of the outstanding principal amount of 5-rated loans of $320 Million. That's somewhat below the loss rate of 33% on the most recent write-off but should provide solid protection against future defaults.

GPMT IR

That protection will be important, because I do expect further defaults. Granite Point recently downgraded two loans to a risk rating of 5. First, an $86 Million loan on a mix-use office and retail in Baton Rouge, LA where the borrower has launched a sale process. And second, an $80 Million loan on an office property in Chicago, where the borrower is taking the first steps towards selling the property. All together, there are now five 5-rated loans with a principal balance of $320 Million. It's likely that restructuring these will eventually translate into further write-offs. In addition, one office property in Boston has been downgraded to a risk rating of 4 due to occupancy issues. As a result, the weighted average risk ranking of the whole portfolio has increased by 0.1 to 2.8.

GPMT IR

While the dividend cut will improve the payout ratio, at this point, it's quite likely that the dividend will not be covered for at least a couple of quarters. Meanwhile, the stock trades below 50% of book value. Therefore, it might make sense to trim the dividend even more and allocate capital to share repurchases instead. When asked about dividend coverage on the earnings call, management provided this response, which doesn't sound very convincing about the dividend staying where it is.

Given the really uncertain environment and making projections is really pretty difficult and the estimates is very challenging. And we recognize that during this period and other periods of credit challenges, we and others in the industry may under earn the dividend for a period of time, especially as we work on resolving the non-accrual loans, as you pointed out. And so as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we anticipate that our earnings will be below the current dividend in the near-term. And as we resolve these non-performing assets. And they have, as we pointed out, a meaningful drag on our profitability. Now, we don't anticipate that. We certainly don't anticipate that to be a permanent situation. But we don't know how long that is going to take and how long the resolutions will take. So, management, along with our Board will continue to evaluate the company's dividend in respect to future quarters. And the dividend is, of course, ultimately a decision of the Board.

Is GPMT worth the risk?

Even after the cut, the dividend is obviously an important part of the investment decision because it yields over 12.5%. But there's an argument to be made that even in the case of another dividend cut, there's money to be made. Granite Point currently reports book value per share inclusive of the CECL reserve of $12.91. Adding back the CECL reserve and therefore implicitly assuming no further defaults ups the book value to $15.60 per share. At a stock price of $4.70, GPMT trades at just 31% of book value.

GPMT IR

That's a big discount, which implies that a large portion of defaults is already priced in. With $2 Billion in liabilities and $800 Million in equity, the mREIT has leverage of 3.5x. That means that a 1% loss in assets will result in a 3.5% loss in equity/stock price. Therefore, a 69% discount to book value implies a total write-off of nearly 20% portfolio (with zero recovery). And since we know from the most recent default on the San Diego property actually had positive recovery of 67%, I estimate that the market is currently pricing in default of roughly half of the portfolio. That seems excessive.

So yes, GMPT is undervalued and the market has likely over-reacted. But at the same time, it's very likely that the mREIT will continue to under-earn its dividend for a while and this might eventually lead to another dividend cut to $10 per share or so, which will most likely result in further downside. At that point, I would consider buying into GPMT as a speculative investment. For the time being though, despite the attractive discount to book value, I stay away and reiterate my SELL rating at $4.80 per share.