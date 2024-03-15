Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2024 10:21 AM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dusan Senkypl - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Jiri Ponrt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean McGowan - ROTH MKM

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Groupon's Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dusan Senkypl; Chief Financial Officer, Jiri Ponrt; and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Rana Kashyap. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the Company's formal remarks. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin, Groupon would like me to remind listeners that the following discussion and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, March 15, 2024 only and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Additional information about risks and other factors that could potentially impact the company's financial results are included in their earnings press release and in their filings with the SEC, including their annual report on Form 10-K. We encourage investors to use Groupon's Investor Relations website at investor.groupon.com as a way of easily finding information about the company. Groupon promptly makes available on this website the reports that the company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and select press releases and social media postings.

On the call today, the company will discuss the following non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. In Groupon's press release and their filings with the SEC, each of which is posted on their Investor Relations website, you will find additional

Recommended For You

About GRPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRPN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.