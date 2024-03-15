JHVEPhoto

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) had a heck of a run in 2024, quadrupling on the back of AI strength and a strong guidance in their Q2 earnings report. But I believe it's run way too far, with a GameStop (GME) style short and gamma squeeze, driven now by S&P 500 (SP500) inclusion, keeping the price elevated. In truth, while the revenue guide for Q3 was impressive, the sequential declines in margin were not, with Super Micro margins down to 15.5%, down 3.3% YoY, to "focus on market share gains" per their Fiscal Q2 Results.

Good businesses with a moat and superior products don't do this. You certainly don't see Nvidia (NVDA) doing this to win more share from Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Perhaps there is a massive, decade-long runway for these Servers and Rack solutions, but I doubt it. These industries have already had a half-decade tailwind from Cloud services buildout. I think the AI buildout will follow a similar path and normalize soon.

But even if I'm wrong, and the AI buildout goes on for a decade, there's a better way to play it: Just Buy Nvidia. It's Cheaper!

Why is Super Micro more expensive than Nvidia?

I'm not sure why would anyone own Super Micro at these levels over just buying Nvidia itself, other than an event-driven play off the S&P 500 inclusion.

Nvidia has a deep moat and 75% profit margin business that has more than doubled revenues in the past year. Margins have increased from 63% a year ago to 76% in the latest quarter. Nvidia's CUDA API (SA Author Eric Sprague gave a good overview over it recently) makes their platform the overwhelming favorite for everyone but the largest and most specialized players.

Super Micro has a small moat at best, far lower 15.5% profit margins, down from 18.8% a year ago and 17% last quarter. It has grown revenue more slowly, and its revenue is more volatile. It's largely a commodity player with a nice product that has been getting aggressive on price to win more business. It's the mark of a mediocre business in a currently hot field.

Nvidia understandably traded at a higher P/E ratio than Super Micro until very recently, but after the recent runup, Super Micro is suddenly more expensive.

I have a feeling this will not last for very much longer and we will revert back to the historic norms soon.

Nvidia is a better business. It should trade for a higher multiple.

Super Micro's S&P 500 Inclusion and the clever investors that sniffed it out

I believe Super Micro's share price strength has far more to do with the upcoming S&P 500 inclusion than it does with fundamentals. In fact, I think many investors may have sniffed this out in advance. One particular smart and well followed investor on Twitter predicted this move on his Substack, absolutely nailing the call in a public post.

S&P received a lot of criticism for waiting an extra quarter to admit Tesla (TSLA), and it was unlikely to do the same with Super Micro.

Is SMCI inclusion in the S&P 500 Tesla 2.0?

I don't think it will play out the same way, but I think some investors are playing this as if it will.

For a little history, Tesla (TSLA) traded at $136/share (split adjusted) before the S&P 500 finally added it to the index. On sheer market capitalization, Tesla should have been added far earlier, but it had failed to meet one of the inclusion criteria, profitability. The inclusion criteria are:

U.S. based company

Market capitalization of at least USD 8.2 billion

Highly liquid

Public float of at least 50% of its shares outstanding

Most recent quarter's earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters must be positive.

Over the next 22 days, Tesla marched from $136/share to close at $218.63/share, a gain of nearly 64%. The day of inclusion, it traded up 6% to close at $231.67, closing at the high of the day on nearly 10x average volume. The day after inclusion, Tesla shares fell 6.5% to $216.67.

Is Super Micro's going to follow the same pattern? I don't think it will.

Tesla entered the S&P 500 with a weight of 1.69%. According to this source, at the time, passive funds held $4.6 trillion that tracked the S&P 500. That meant $94 billion in Tesla shares needed to be purchased. This is before we talk about funds that indirectly track the S&P 500 (closet indexers.) Prior to the inclusion, Tesla traded around $10 billion/day on a $300 billion market cap.

Super Micro purchases are estimated to be far less than that, at around $1 Billion per this source. Other estimates have it at a few billion dollars. Similarly, sized companies currently in the S&P have roughly a 0.12% weight.

Since February 1st, Super Micro has been trading about 14 million shares/day at an average price of $890, or around $12.5 billion/day. Tesla was 5 times the size, but Super Micro is trading more dollar volume.

The conclusion I draw from this is that far more people are trading Super Micro than they invested in it for the long haul, and the forced buying is going to have a lot less impact.

A matter of conviction

A final note on the Super Micro vs. Tesla comparison. This is fully qualitative and my opinion, but Tesla has a lot of shareholders that are just true believers. They believe the sky is the limit for Tesla, that it is not only going to be the dominant player in the EV space, but also solve self-driving and a litany of other extraordinarily hard technical problems with an R&D budget that is 9% of Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) and 11% of Meta's (META).

Even now, despite years of overpromising on things like FSD, Tesla Semi, Tesla Roadster, Solar Roofs, 100% factory automation, robotaxis earning their owners money at night and the rest of it, some Tesla owners still believe everything Tesla promises. Tesla trots out a janky human-controlled humanoid-looking thing, and many shareholders believe Tesla is now going to dominate the robotics space. Tesla owners/shareholders frequently volunteer their time to help deliver vehicles at the end of the quarter. Think what you want, but this is true conviction on display like I've never seen. These folks were not going to sell, no matter how high Tesla's price went.

I see nothing like that from Super Micro. It's a good system integrator that has a longstanding relationship with Nvidia. I believe most of the surge in price this year was largely built on AI enthusiasm from Nvidia, a good (not even great) earnings report, and a gamma and short squeeze, similar to GameStop (GME) in its heyday. I think the share price was heading lower before the S&P 500 announcement reignited the squeeze.

Conclusion - Why I think March 18 sellers will be a day late, and a lot of dollars short

The same clever investor I mentioned earlier believes March 18th will feature a selloff of Super Micro shares. This would mirror what happened with Tesla.

I think a lot of people are anticipating this, and have plans to sell next week after the rally on Friday the 15th. That so many people are aligned on this view is why I believe something different will happen. Perhaps after an initial pop on Friday morning, I believe Super Micro will be out of buyers and shares will plunge. Whatever forced buying happens on the 15th will not be enough to absorb the selling from the traders and short term oriented investors in the shares.

It's possible Super Micro might pull another move to excite investors after inclusion, like declaring a 4:1 or 5:1 stock split. Otherwise, I think shares are headed much lower and quickly.

Because even if you like the sector, there's no reason to hold a low margin player with lots of competition like Super Micro when you can own the high margin market leader at a lower valuation.

Sell Super Micro and Buy Nvidia if you want exposure to AI.