Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX:CPHRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mull - Chief Executive Officer (interim)

Bryan Jacobs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

André Uddin - Research Capital

Justin Keywood - Stifel

Dean Trottier - private investor

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter and full year 2023 results conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following today’s presentation, instructions will be given for the question and answer session. If anyone needs assistance at any time during the call, you may press star followed by zero on your pushbutton phone. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, March 15, 2024.

On behalf of the speakers that follow, listeners are cautioned that today’s presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

For additional information about factors that could cause results to vary, please refer to the risks identified in the company’s annual information form and other filings with the Canadian regulatory authorities. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Craig Mull, interim Chief Executive Officer of the company. Please go ahead.

Craig Mull

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. On today’s call, I will

Recommended For You

About CPHRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPHRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.