Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:RAMPF) (TSX:PIF:CA) is a Canadian Independent Power Producer primarily engaged in the development and sale of geothermal energy, but partly also solar and hydropower. The totality of its revenues are generated between Central and South America through PPA contracts, mostly settled with state agencies or para-state utilities. Polaris' management aims to achieve EBITDA of $100m by FY28, through organic growth due to expected investment of $75m and possible acquisitions. Although this threshold seems difficult to reach, I believe that they can approach it very closely, thus leading to very attractive multiples in prospective valuation. PIF could also represent an intriguing opportunity for value investors, thanks to an annual dividend per share of $0.60 (paid since FY18), meaning a DY above 7% at current price, as well as a planned share buy-back program. The implementation of the latter will require additional debt of about $200m, with a Net Debt/EBITDA target between 3x and 4x. Following an analysis of the business and a DCF analysis, I currently rate PIF as Hold. That is because, although the current stock price is below my estimated fair value, I consider the operational risks associated with it to be too significant compared with the potential return offered by the investment.

Business Overview

PIF has an installed capacity of 150MW, including 82MW of geothermal in Nicaragua in San Jacinto, 35MW of solar between Panama and the Dominican Republic, and 33MW of hydro between Ecuador and Peru. This breakdown results in a large concentration of revenues in Nicaragua (c.a. 71% in FY23), however, down from 79% in FY22. In April 2023, Polaris completed the construction of a 10MW photovoltaic system (Vista Hermosa) the only asset not yet subject to a PPA contract. In addition, Peruvian hydro plants performed above expectations in FY23, as well as being affected by a better price dynamic than in FY22, with a 32.9% YoY growth. That is because, although these contracts have a predetermined sale price, this is not necessarily completely fixed but can vary around a range or be indexed to inflation.

Turning to operational results, EBIT is about 70% achieved by the San Jacinto power plant, in line with the share of revenue brought in by this plant, followed by the Peru segment with 12.6% of total EBIT achieved. Although the weight on EBIT of San Jacinto has decreased from FY22 (83%), there is still a strong dependence of total results on a single plant. The same dynamic recurs even more markedly in Net Income, $11.8m in FY2023 with a 5x YoY, mainly due to the 3x increase in San Jacinto's net income, partly attributable to $3.7m in deferred income tax recovery.

As regards revenues per MWh produced, although Polaris Renewable operates mainly in Central and South America, in FY23 it achieved results in line with other IPPs operating in the North American and international markets. Again, the San Jacinto contract that secures revenues of $111 per MWh is one of the main drivers of this result.

FY28 Plan & Projects Under Construction

As anticipated in the introduction, PIF's management has set an ambitious plan to achieve $100m in EBITDA by FY28, $33m above the results reported in FY23. The program includes adding about $15m through plants currently in construction and $15-20m from acquisitions. Assuming an EV/EBITDA of between 7-8x for new acquisitions, between $105m and $160m would be required, which added to the $75m expected for internal projects, should result in total spending of around $180-230m. I believe this capital will be obtained primarily through debt, since operating cash production is partly absorbed by the current high dividend.

The new acquisitions, apart from the new solar plant in Panama, are all focused on the Dominican Republic, where the focus is on scaling up the 25 MW Canoa solar plant. Except for the Panama plant, no further details on other plant characteristics are provided. This increases my insecurities about the status of operations and business plan development.

If the $100m EBITDA were achieved, increasing the net debt by around $100m, it would result in an FY28 EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.6x (vs 5.4x in FY23) and a Net Debt/EBITDA of around 3x (vs 2.4x as of Dec23). Dependence on the San Jacinto plant is expected to decrease significantly, with around 40% of total revenues and operating margin deriving from it.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Polaris achieved a good operating cash flow generation in FY23, $44m, c.a. 56% of revenues. It also reported positive FCF in 4 out of the 6 years under consideration with a cumulative value of $96m between FY18 and FY23. These inflows have allowed it to reduce net debt while continuing to provide remuneration to its shareholders.

Net Debt reached a low at $77m as of December 2021, rising to $135m as of December 2023 due to Capex investments and acquisitions made between FY22 and FY23. This is a good result, considering that net debt was $153m as of December 2019 and the financial results improved significantly. As seen in the previous chapter, I expect an increase in Capex and acquisition expenditures between FY24 and FY27. Part of this will be covered by taking on new debt while the remaining should be covered through operating cash flows generation; no equity contribution should be required until the conclusion of said business plan.

Main Risks

In my view, Polaris Renewable Energy is characterized by a wide range of risks, including:

Risk of political instability in the countries in which Polaris operates; particularly Nicaragua, a country where it obtains most of its revenues and operating results, appears to be ruled by a regime repeatedly described in the media as dictatorial and not respectful of human rights. Other countries in which it operates, such as Panama, Peru, and Ecuador, present non-negligible geopolitical risks.

About 70% of its total revenues are derived from a single geothermal power plant, which is already a negative factor, but it is even more so considering the previous point. Although PIF is trying to reduce dependence on this asset through the new investment plan, the incidence of San Jacinto will continue to be an important component of the next few years results.

San Jacinto's revenues are fixed at $111 per MWh until 2028. Higher-than-expected inflation may be a strongly negative factor for the results recorded by the Nicaragua segment as time goes on. Polaris has tried to resolve this by 1) indexing most of the new contracts signed for new projects and 2) by selling electricity at merchant price in Panama, while waiting to find the right counterparty to sign a PPA.

Little disclosure in terms of the technical characteristics of upcoming projects has been provided.

Although debt is currently not a large amount compared to tangibles and equity (D/E=0.5x), the current cost of debt is quite high (10.7%). An increase in debt could further increase the already high interest expenses, heavily affecting marginality.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess PIF's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $9.56 (CAD$12.9) per share, about 15% above the current market price.

A two-stage model was employed, the first of which included estimates up to FY28, including additional EBITDA from new projects. For the calculation of the Terminal Value, a discounting of cash flows generated over 25 years (FY29- FY53) was performed, subtracting cash flows from the San Jacinto plant from FY38 onwards, due to the expiration of the PPA contract. For the evaluation, the following assumptions were made:

Beta: 0.89x, taken from Yahoo Finance

MRP (13.26%) and Risk-Free rate (5.22%) were obtained by using 2023 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenues. A cost of equity of 12.38% was obtained. Please consider that so high values are due to the high riskiness of the countries in which the company operates.

Cost of debt (10.66%) was obtained from the ratio of interest expense to PIF's total debt as of December 2023.

WACC = 10.71%.

G = 2% in line with the inflation target in the US.

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Conclusion

Polaris is an interesting company, characterized by careful cash and debt management. The expansion plan presented, which in my opinion is achievable, will lead to a substantial increase in operating results in the coming years. These will not necessarily be fully reflected in net income though, due to the potential increase in interest expenses. PIF currently distributes a substantial dividend, $0.60 per share constantly paid since FY18, meaning a DY above 7% at the current price. For these reasons, Polaris seems to be undervalued, both considering current multiples and those expected in FY28.

However, because of the high dependence of economic results on a single plant, and the risks associated with the countries in which it operates, I currently rate the stock as a Hold. The potential gain in my opinion is not enough to offset the risks implied by the company's activities, especially considering that some competitors operating exclusively in North America analyzed in my previous articles have equally attractive valuations.

