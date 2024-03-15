Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Preferreds Look Attractive, But Mind The Financials

Mar. 15, 2024 11:15 AM ETPFXF
VanEck
Summary

  • Preferred securities prices were hit hard during the rate hiking cycle, leading to valuations not seen since the Global Financial Crisis and creating an attractive entry point for income-oriented investors.
  • Given their long-dated maturities, and even perpetual nature, preferreds are highly sensitive to changing interest rates and bond yields.
  • PFXF offers investors access to the U.S.-listed preferred securities market that excludes securities issued by financials, which many might find particularly attractive given the current banking concerns.

Preferred securities are trading at attractive discounts, however, just as many are looking to manage their Mag 7 exposure, we believe the same risk management applies to preferreds as well.

Preferred securities prices were hit hard during the rate

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

