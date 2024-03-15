Bank Of Japan's Rate Decision May Be A Global Game Changer For Markets

Alex Wong

Before the Fed meeting, the Bank of Japan will meet, and its decision on monetary policy may have rippling effects throughout the global financial markets. The bank is considering lifting rates for the first time in years. The BOJ's rate decision is expected on March 19.

Removing Japan's negative interest rate policy would undoubtedly indicate that the Bank of Japan acknowledges that the country's deflation risk is over and that inflation has returned. The most significant effects would be felt throughout global bond yields and currency markets.

The Odds Are Better Than 50/50

As of March 15, swaps have priced at a 57% chance the Bank of Japan will lift rates at next week's meeting. While the odds had been as high as almost 80%, they are still massively higher than at the end of February when they stood at just 20%.

Bloomberg

The Japanese yen has recently seen a significant boost vs. the US dollar as the odds of a rate hike in Japan have increased. If the odds of a rate hike go higher, it seems likely that the yen will strengthen further, heading into a policy announcement.

Bloomberg

Additionally, rates across the curve in Japan have risen over the past three weeks, with the 10-year rate up about five bps and the 30-year rate up about 13 bps. It doesn't sound like much, but consider that the 10-year JGB had a rate of just 77 bps as of March 15.

Bloomberg

Rising Japanese Rates Have Global Impacts

The last time we saw rates in Japan rise sharply was over the summer, when the BOJ was tweaking its yield curve control and lifting the ceiling on its 10-year note yield. In fact, from July through September, as the 10-year rate in Japan rose, the rate on the US 10-year rose as well, almost at the same pace, with the spread between the two notes staying reasonably consistent.

Bloomberg

What may have played a key role in global rates topping out at the end of October and sparking that massive rally in equity markets in the US and Japan was the Bank of Japan's decision not to change monetary policy on Oct. 31, even though there were some rumors at the time of a policy tweak coming. This resulted in 10-year JGB peaking, which coincided with US rates peaking. Of course, this also coincided with the US Treasury's Quarterly Refunding Announcement and the Fed monetary policy meeting the days after.

Bloomberg

All these forces came together at once, permitting spreads between US 10-year and 10-year JGBs to contract, the dollar to weaken, and financial conditions to ease to a historic pace, helping to lift equities globally.

Bloomberg

The S&P 500 And The Nikkei 225

When looking at the stock rally, the S&P 500 and Nikkei 225, when both are converted to the Japanese Yen, have nearly identical patterns. Both rallied sharply following the Bank Of Japan's monetary policy Decision at the end of October.

Bloomberg

While the odds have shifted toward a potential rate hike at next week's BOJ meeting, predicting the outcome seems too tough. What does seem clear is that the days of negative monetary policy in Japan could be coming to an end, if not at next week's meeting, then perhaps in April, where the market assigns a 70% chance of a hike.

It's clear that if the BOJ does move and rates in Japan start moving higher, rates will likely rise here in the US and probably globally as the last central bank finally caves into increasing inflationary pressures, which could lead to global financial conditions tightening.