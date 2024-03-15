Is It Time To Move Off The Sidelines?

CHUYN/iStock via Getty Images

By Michael Foster

When looking at your cash, think in terms of liquidity buckets, with varying risk profiles.

As noted in our recently released "Make Your Money Move" campaign, money markets balances are at a record high, reaching $6.06 trillion as of February 28, 2024, as measured by the ICI Money Market Funds Index. However, with the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially easing as early as June, generous money market yields may be fleeting, posing the question of where else investors can "lock in" high levels of income.

Along these lines, we see substantial opportunity in the short-duration, high-quality parts of the fixed income markets, as outlined below.

Mitigate Reinvestment Risk

In an easing rate environment, the notable downside of money market funds is generally reinvestment risk. To help mitigate this issue, it may be advantageous to think in terms of liquidity buckets - money required for daily liquidity can remain in cash, but the rest (beyond a few months or liability-specific needs) typically benefits from investments for additional yield and capital appreciation potential. Extending to shorter durations allows for locking in high yields for longer with a limited impact on liquidity.

Emphasize High Quality

In the current market, we would emphasize the high-quality, investment-grade sectors of the market, including select points of the U.S. Treasury curve. For example, two- and five-year U.S. Treasuries yield 4.53% and 4.09%, respectively (as of March 6, 2024), which should look enticing for investors with an intermediate time horizon, as outlined recently by Ashok Bhatia. We are also seeing attractive yields in high-grade short-duration credit, with the ICE BofA 0-3 Year U.S. Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Securities Index and the ICE BofA 1-3 Year U.S. Corporate Index yielding 5.56% and 5.34%, respectively (both as of March 6, 2024). In our view, supply and demand imbalances continue to create opportunities for savvy investors to exploit dislocations.

The Clock Is Ticking

To lock in durable high income, we believe it makes sense to incrementally add interest-rate exposure to portfolios, beginning with the short duration area of the curve, and for those with greater income needs, high-quality short-duration credit. Once the Fed begins easing its policy rate, it may be too late to capitalize on elevated yields - making time of the essence for those ready to make this transition.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.