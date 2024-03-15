Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Seth Lewis - SVP, IR

Patrick Amstutz - CEO

Robert Hendriks - SVP, Finance

Philippe Legenne - Acting Chief Medical Officer

Anne Goubier - SVP, Research & Early Development

Daniel Steiner - SVP Research & Technology

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Kathleen Silverman - Leerink

Joris Zimmermann - Octavian

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Molecular Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Seth Lewis

Thank you, Betsy. And welcome, everybody. Good morning and good afternoon to the 2023 full year earnings call for Molecular Partners. My name is Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President of Invest Relations. I wanted to just go over a little bit of housekeeping before we began. Obviously, we are speaking today in reference to the press release which was issued after the close of market yesterday, as well as the full year annual results which are in the annual report, which can be found on our website, molecularpartners.com. And we'll be making reference and prepared remarks today to the presentation, which slides are also available under the Investors section of our website, molecularpartners.com.

If you are following along on the presentation, we will refer you to -- we are going to make certain forward-looking statements today. And I would refer you to our latest filings and most recent filings with the SEC and with ESSEC. For the sake of the replay today, we

Recommended For You

About MOLN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOLN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.