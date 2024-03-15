Maksim Safaniuk

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) reported Q4 2023 results that exceeded production expectations by a few percent. The strong production and lower than expected capex resulted in its 2023 free cash flow ending up around $132 million higher than I had projected for it when I looked at it in December 2023.

Coterra has significantly reduced its Marcellus capex for 2024 and expects a 6% decline in natural gas production in 2024, but is planning for modest natural gas production growth after that in 2025 and 2026. It is focusing more on developing its liquids-weighted assets and expects a 6% increase in 2024 oil production, following by mid-single digits growth in the following years.

Coterra's strong finish to 2023 and improved near-term oil prices compared to when I looked at it in December results in my estimate of its value going up $2 per share to $31 per share now.

2024 Development Plans

Coterra expects its 2024 production to average approximately 655,000 BOEPD at guidance midpoint, which is 2% lower than its 2023 production. This includes a production split of 16% oil, 15% NGLs and 69% natural gas.

Coterra is focusing on developing its liquids-weighted assets due to low natural gas prices. It expects its 2024 natural gas production to be down 6% from 2023 levels, but also expects a 6% increase in year-over-year oil production and a 10% increase in year-over-year production of NGLs.

Coterra expects roughly 5% cost deflation compared to 2023, and is also significantly reducing its Marcellus development activity, while increasing its Permian and Anadarko development activity.

Coterra's Capex (coterra.com (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation))

Approximately 60% of Coterra's 2024 D&C capex is going towards Permian development, 23% towards the Marcellus and 17% towards Anadarko development.

2024 Outlook

At 655,000 BOEPD (16% oil, 15% NGLs and 69% natural gas) in 2024 production, Coterra is projected to generate $5.556 billion in oil and gas revenues at current strip prices before the effect of hedges. The current strip for 2024 is around $79 WTI oil and $2.45 Henry Hub natural gas.

Coterra's 2024 hedges have an estimated $74 million in positive value at current strip prices. It has approximately 32% of its oil production hedged with collars (currently neutral value) and around 14% of its natural gas production hedged with collars with an average floor of approximately $2.80.

Coterra's Natural Gas Marketing (coterra.com (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation))

Coterra expects its natural gas to realize approximately 75% of Henry Hub during 2024. Coterra's Marcellus production (around 77% of its total natural gas production) is expected to realize around 80% of Henry Hub during 2024, while its remaining natural gas production may realize closer to 60% of Henry Hub.

Type Units $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil (Barrels) 37,230,000 $78.00 $2,904 NGLs (Barrels) 36,074,167 $22.50 $812 Natural Gas [MCF] 994,625,000 $1.85 $1,840 Hedge Value $74 Total Revenue $5,630 Click to enlarge

Coterra is now projected to generate around $1.326 billion in free cash flow during 2024 before dividends, assuming a $1.85 billion capex budget for the year.

Type $ Million Direct Operations (LOE + Workovers) $598 Transportation, Processing & Gathering $956 Taxes Other Than Income $270 Cash G&A $215 Net Cash Interest $55 Cash Taxes $360 Capital Expenditures $1,850 Total Expenses $4,304 Click to enlarge

Coterra's base quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share (up $0.01 per share from 2023) adds up to around $632 million in dividend payments per year.

That would leave $694 million in 2024 free cash flow after dividends.

Debt And Uses Of Cash

Coterra had $956 million in cash on hand (not including restricted cash) at the end of 2023. It recently issued $500 million in 5.60% unsecured notes due 2034, and is planning on using those proceeds to help repay the $575 million in 3.65% weighted-average private placement unsecured notes that are due in September 2024.

After factoring in the costs associated with issuing its new notes, Coterra is currently projected to end 2024 with approximately $1.56 billion in cash on hand before any spending on share repurchases or acquisitions. It will also have $2.0 billion in outstanding notes at the end of the year.

Coterra's Uses Of FCF (coterra.com (Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation))

It has $1.586 billion remaining under its share repurchase program. Coterra hasn't been active with acquisitions since it was created from the Cabot and Cimarex merger in October 2021. During 2022 and 2023, Coterra only spent $10 million per year on leasehold and property acquisitions.

Estimated Valuation

I am increasing my estimate of Coterra's value to $31 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas. This is a $2 increase from my previous estimate of its value. This increase is largely due to Coterra's strong production performance combined with improved 2024 oil prices.

At long-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas, Coterra should be able to generate around $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2025 free cash flow while also growing production modestly.

At an 8.75% post-tax free cash flow yield, that would support a price of approximately $31 per share. I previously used a roughly 8.0% free cash flow yield to value Coterra, but have tweaked this due to Coterra's minimal investment in acquiring new inventory.

Conclusion

Coterra Energy Inc. finished 2023 strongly and ended up with $1.332 billion in free cash flow. Oil prices for 2024 have improved to the point where Coterra may be able to generate a similar amount of 2024 free cash flow despite sub-$2.50 Henry Hub gas strip prices.

At my longer-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas, Coterra should be able to generate $2+ billion in free cash flow in 2025 while growing its production by several percent from 2024 levels. This helps support an estimated value of approximately $31 per share.