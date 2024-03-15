IOO: Not International Enough

imaginima

It's been a large-cap-only momentum world for several years now, but interestingly not just a US one. International large-caps have also had strong gains relative to mid and small-cap companies outside the US. But are international large-cap-focused funds worth allocating to away from the S&P 500? The answer is, it depends. This is where the iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) comes into play. IOO aims to track the investment results of an index composed of 100 large-capitalization global equities. It offers exposure to a wide range of large international companies in both developed and emerging markets, providing investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio internationally and seek long-term growth.

Notable Holdings in IOO

Now here's the dilemma. This is an international fund. Yes, the top 10 stocks with the largest weighting are exactly all the ones you'd find in a large-cap US market-cap weighted fund. In other words, even though the appeal should be that it's international, it's still largely US.

ishares.com

As we can see, 76.93% of the fund is US. The remainder is Europe and Asia, but they make up a relatively small portion of the fund by comparison.

ycharts.com

This is why the decision to be in this over the S&P 500 is debatable. It's still largely a US-heavy product, with some international exposure, but not enough in my view to make it really differentiated. The performance bares this out. The price ratio of IOO to SPY has been sideways since 2016. Some periods where it beats the S&P 500, others when it doesn't, but for the most part, the two funds have largely been neck and neck for a long time.

stockcharts.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

Diversification across sectors is a crucial strategy to mitigate risk in an investment portfolio. IOO has a substantial allocation towards the Information Technology sector, accounting for 39.44% of the fund's total assets. Other significant sectors include Healthcare (11.66%), Consumer Discretionary (11.34%), and Financials (9.80%). This sector composition provides investors with a balanced exposure across various industries, effectively spreading the risk.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

The iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) offer investors exposure to different segments of the global equity market. IOO targets the performance of the 100 largest global companies, providing a concentrated exposure to major players across various sectors. IOO's expense ratio stands at 0.41% versus the lower 0.32% for ACWI. ACWI tracks the broader MSCI All Country World Index, which includes stocks from both developed and emerging markets, offering a more diversified portfolio, indicative of a potentially more balanced investment suitable for those seeking global market representation. IOO has done better than ACWI, but this isn't shocking given how much US exposure IOO has in a cycle that has largely favored US large-caps. ACWI is to me a far better way of going global if that's your objective than IOO.

Pros and Cons of IOO

Investing in IOO carries both benefits and risks that investors should carefully consider:

Pros:

Diversification : IOO offers exposure to a wide range of large multinational companies across developed and emerging markets, allowing investors to diversify their portfolio internationally.

Potential for Long-term Growth : As IOO invests in 100 of the largest global stocks, it holds the potential for significant long-term growth.

Liquidity: Being an ETF, IOO offers high liquidity, allowing investors to quickly buy or sell shares based on market conditions.

Cons:

High Exposure to US Stocks : Despite being a global ETF, IOO has a significant skew towards US stocks, which may not provide the level of international diversification some investors might desire.

Expensive : IOO's expense ratio is relatively higher than many other ETFs, which can eat into overall returns.

Sector Concentration: IOO has a significant allocation towards the Information Technology sector, which could pose a risk if the sector underperforms.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

The decision to invest in the iShares Global 100 ETF ultimately depends on your view of US markets. If you seek to diversify your portfolio internationally and are comfortable with the fund's high exposure to US stocks and the Information Technology sector, IOO could be an excellent addition to your investment portfolio at the margin. However, it's essential to weigh the fund's potential returns against its higher expense ratio and consider the overall market conditions before making an investment decision.

This is a pass for me. Not enough differentiation and I think you might as well just be in the S&P 500 instead of this given similar results.