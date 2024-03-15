LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) should continue to do well despite the weak same-store-sales [SSS] growth seen in 3Q23. Despite the decline in share price, I thought the upside remained attractive. I am reiterating my rating that BLMN is a buy. While SSS performance was slightly soft, I think the outlook remains positive given the step-up in marketing spend, a possible macro recovery in 2025, and relative market share gains. I do expect margin to be diluted modestly in FY24, but I should see recovery in FY25 as top line recovers and operating leverage kicks in.

Financials/Valuation

BLMN reported its 4Q23 results a couple of weeks ago, on February 23, 2024. Total revenue grew 9.1% to $1.194 billion in 4Q23. Growth was primarily driven by SSS in Carrabba's Italian Grill [CIG] (2.5%), while the other brands saw negative to flattish SSS performance. The number of units also fell by 1.3% in the quarter to 1,488 units. While restaurant-level margin [RLM] improved by ~10 bps to 16.4%, consolidated adj. EBIT margin fell by 71 bps. BLMN ended the quarter with an EPS of $0.75.

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, BLMN should be able to grow at 2% in FY24, in line with the high end of management's SSS FY24 guidance, followed by a recovery to mid-single-digit top-line growth in FY25. The two key assumptions I implicitly made are that: (1) the macro situation should recover by FY25, boosting overall consumer demand, and (2) the step-up in marketing spend by management should drive growth and continued market share gains. As for earnings, while 1H24 margins are going to be impacted by lower SSS performance, the closure of non-profitable stores in February should cushion this impact. My earnings estimate for FY24 follows the guidance management provided, and I think some margin dilution should be expected because of the step-up in marketing spend. That said, as BMLN improves its top line, margins should expand. Note that BLMN now has a 50bps lower cost structure due to the lower marketing spend required over the long term. With a better macroeconomy outlook, market share gain, a step-up in marketing spend that should drive growth, and margin expansion potential, I expect BLMN to continue trading at a premium to its historical average as the market looks forward to accelerating revenue growth and margin recovery.

Comments

With SSS coming in at -0.3%, below the guided range of 0-1%, many investors might be let down by the performance, especially with Outback. Honestly, I don't think it's fair to discount management's credibility because of this; in my opinion, -0.3% and 0% are basically the same. In my opinion, things will start to improve in FY24. However, due to the weather (management anticipates a 130 bps impact on 1Q24) and the challenging comparison to FY22, it is likely to be 2H24 weighted. 1H24 results may be unpredictable because this weather problem is a wildcard and isn't expected to go away until summer. The good news is that management has noticed an uptick in February trends, and Outback has outperformed industry SSS for 12 of the past 14 weeks, indicating relative market share gains despite the likely challenging quarter. In addition, the ongoing pricing step-up effort should continue to support top-line growth. Specifically, management expects a 3.5% effective pricing increase for the year.

This market share momentum gives me confidence that the step-up in marketing expenses should continue to drive growth through gaining consumer mind share. To be exact, management plans to increase marketing spending by ~$20 million in FY24, reaching $135 million (which is approximately 3% of total company store sales), accounting for 6% of Outback US Company sales. This spending will be ramped up throughout the quarters (the expectation is for a higher year-over-year increase throughout the quarters). Based on the timing, we should see a more obvious P&L impact in 2H24, where the macro environment (weather and inflation) gets better. The fact that the increase in advertising budget is based on rising guest satisfaction rates as a result of store operations investments gives me further confidence that this step up in marketing should increase awareness and foot traffic by promoting already popular menu items at a great value. One important thing to note is that BLMN has historically spent ~3.5% of system sales on marketing, and now we expect marketing as a percentage of system sales to be ~2.5-3%, implying a 50-bps structural improvement in margins.

Summing up on SSS expectations, management FY24 guidance calls for blended company SSS of flat to 2%, but expects 1Q SSS to come in at -0.5% to -2%. As mentioned, there will be lower SSS in 1Q24, which is primarily due to the harsh January weather, the fact that 1FQ23 included the last week of December, a traditionally strong sales period, and the fact that comparisons will be tougher compared to FY22 (because of the reopening). Inverting this expectation also means that SSS growth is expected to grow sequentially through the year, which is a good thing as it paints a positive narrative.

On the other hand, what was very positive was the RLM performance, which was flattish despite the weak SSS performance. RLM should follow a trajectory similar to the trajectory of SSS performance for FY24, but slightly outsized due to the fixed-cost nature of the business. However, what could cushion this outsized impact is the closure of 41 unprofitable stores in February. Management also believes it can get modest leverage on food and opex in FY24, which is definitely positive. However, I think the labor market is going to continue to be tough, given the current hot labor market situation and sticky inflation situation, which should net off any leverage seen in food costs.

We periodically review our asset base and in our latest review we made the decision to close 41 underperforming locations. The majority of these restaurants were older assets with leases from the 90s and early 2000s. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Risk & conclusion

Of the two implicit assumptions I have made, the major one is a macro-recovery in 2025. This is pretty much anyone's guess at the moment, but based on the recent data, it seems positive for BLMN. If the economy continues to be dragged along by sticky inflation and high rates, BLMN might not see the strong consumer demand that I am expecting.

I continue to see BLMN as a buy despite the weak 4Q23 SSS performance. The notable aspect is that Outback Steakhouse has outperformed industry SSS for 12 of the past 14 weeks, indicating market share gains. This momentum, coupled with a planned marketing spend should enable BLMN to continue this share gain momentum. The closure of 41 underperforming stores should help to cushion some margin pressure in 1H24 - from increased marketing spend and weak topline performance in 1H24. That said, a potential macro recovery in FY25 and the long-term benefit of a lower marketing spend structure suggest future margin expansion.