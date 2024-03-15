Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CEE: The Russian Catalyst Is Back (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The recently proposed plan offer for Western institutional investors to swap their frozen investments in Russia for Western stocks currently held by Russian retail investors could be bullish for CEE.
  • The CEE's NAV is now trading at the level of the CEF price. The potential to return to the old premium alone offers the chance of 20-25% growth.
  • If there's an opportunity to get rid of its written-off Russian assets, CEE's upside could be a multiple of that.
  • So based on all of the above, I'm upgrading CEE to "Buy" today.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Sanctions Over Russia

CatLane

My Updated Thesis

Over the past six months, the number of my subscribers has increased significantly, and I assume that many do not know or do not remember my bullish thesis on The Central and Eastern Europe

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.14K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.