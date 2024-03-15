CatLane

My Updated Thesis

Over the past six months, the number of my subscribers has increased significantly, and I assume that many do not know or do not remember my bullish thesis on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) published in July 2023. Since then, this small closed-end fund, or "CEF", which seeks long-term capital growth by investing at least 80% of its net assets in Central and Eastern European equities, has underperformed the broader U.S. market. However, I think that this is primarily not so much due to the failure of my thesis, but to the peculiarity of the growth of the American market, which has since clearly surpassed the European market.

Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Oakoff's notes

This week, news came out that only strengthened my bullish thesis. So I recommend that investors pay more attention to CEE again because this time the chance of significant medium-term total returns is even greater.

My Reasoning

First, let me remind you what the fund itself is and what my old thesis was based on. As I've already briefly mentioned, the CEE invests mainly in Central and Eastern European equities. It's not diversified, meaning it can hold larger positions in fewer assets, so its risk profile isn't suitable for most conservative investors. According to the latest data from Seeking Alpha, the fund holds around 64% of its total portfolio in the top 10 stocks:

Seeking Alpha

Another very important indicator that speaks for the lack of diversification in CEE is the geographical distribution. Of the top 10 stocks in its portfolio, the CEE invested in 7 Polish and 3 Hungarian companies. But this is partly the advantage of the fund, in my view, as it focuses on the most developed of all the markets in which it is obliged to invest (according to its policy and prospectus). In my opinion, Poland is one of the best countries in this respect in terms of infrastructure development and growth potential.

CEE's Fact Sheet

In addition to these investments, which are valued at market prices, CEE also has a large part of its portfolio in marked-to-zero Russian equities. The fund decided to write off investments in Russia from its book after the war in Ukraine began. This is a logical step, as these assets have fallen sharply in value because they could not be sold on the secondary market due to the sanctions and the lack of demand from non-Russian investors. This explains the sharp decline in net asset value and CEF price that CEE experienced in 2022:

CEFConnect.com, CEE

Let me now briefly address my previous article's main point. In the middle of last year, the largest Russian retailer - Magnit PJSC (think Walmart (WMT)) - announced a tender offer for up to 10.1 million of its ordinary shares to provide liquidity (at a discounted price) to Western investors looking to divest their stakes in Magnit. This sounded like a win-win situation for both Magnit and the foreign investors, as the former would get a very cheap buyback volume, while the latter would have the opportunity to leave at least one of their Russian holdings. The bullish catalyst was that Magnit was just the tip of the iceberg for CEE, which owned a large amount of Russian shares from various sectors - I expected this move of Magnit to trigger other Russian firms to follow suit and give CEE a chance to finally sell its stakes.

CEE's Holdings as of 2023-05-31 [author's notes]

And now it seems that we are a big step closer to the realization of my July thesis.

According to the report by Business Insider (published on March 11, 2024), the newly appointed broker is proposing a plan for Russian retail investors and Western investment funds to retrieve their assets which were frozen on both sides of the "iron curtain". Western investors will be able to access funds in Russia to buy foreign securities owned by Russians after the account freeze in 2022. Russian retail investors, who hold $16.5 billion in international assets (Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) stock, etc.) can't sell them due to Euroclear/Clearstream bans on Russian ops and Western sanctions against Russian depositary infrastructure. Investitsionnaya Palata, a non-sanctioned domestic broker, is expected to facilitate this kind of trade. Having a non-sanctioned broker as a counterparty is supposed to make the process straightforward for Western funds since Western sanctions do not limit their options in exiting Russian assets, it is the Russian counter-sanctions that don’t allow them to do it and the new scheme solves this problem.

Western investors can bid for them from June 3 using funds from “type C” accounts, which are not usually allowed to be transferred outside Russia. Source: Financial Times

This is a pretty big step towards the implementation of the bullish catalyst for CEE, which I wrote about earlier because the "funds held in type C accounts are comparable to the amount of Russian assets frozen abroad," said Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev in the State Duma in April 2023. This means that in addition to CEE, many large institutional investors such as BlackRock, Blackstone, and other big names are also likely interested in this deal.

A pretty big bonus for CEE and other institutional investors will be the fact that the Russian market has more than doubled since the low point in February 2022 and has continued to grow fairly steadily in recent months. That is, the price of Russian stocks has continued to rise even though they have remained 0 on the CEE's book:

Investing.com, MOEX Blue Chips

An indirect indication that the CEE could be a beneficiary is the recent anomaly in terms of the ownership structure: Institutional ownership has surged recently, suggesting that smart money has recognized the existing opportunity and started buying CEE before the price can potentially rise.

Fintel data, CEE

I always point out that I am not an expert in technical analysis. But from the tight consolidation of the CEE price over the last few days that we are now seeing, I believe there is the possibility of a classic breakout if institutional investors actively continue to buy this CEF:

TrendSpider Software, CEE, Oakoff's notes

Risk Factors To Consider

My updated thesis has plenty of risks. First off, the successful execution of the proposed plan relies on various factors, including cooperation between Russian and Western entities and potential legal obstacles, presenting execution risks.

The structure of the fund itself cannot be ignored either. As I wrote at the beginning, the CEE CEF is not diversified as well as most investors are used to. Poland accounts for around 71% of it, with 7 of the 10 largest positions belonging to this particular region. Poland is close to Ukraine, and during the active hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, this region saw challenges due to the influx of refugees. If the current war enters a hot phase again, the top holdings in CEE could suffer a lot.

Also, while there is some evidence of institutional interest and the possibility of a breakout in CEE price, reliance on my technical analysis may overlook broader market trends. Furthermore, technical analysis can be interpreted in different ways. In the case of CEE, for example, we can also say that the price is in the supply zone and therefore it will be difficult to push it higher. If this conclusion is correct, it would change the whole insight of my article today.

Your Takeaway

Despite the abundance of risks, which of course cannot be ignored, I think CEE has finally gotten a clearer signal about the existence of a bullish catalyst that few people are writing about and know about. I forgot to tell you: CEE's AUM is only ~$61 million, so few people know about this CEF, especially retail investors. This low awareness adds to the opportunity I see today in the recent news about Moscow's plans to bring back frozen investments, both for itself and for the West.

In terms of valuation, CEE's NAV is now trading at the level of the CEF price - an anomaly in terms of the long-term time frame. This offers a kind of protection in case we have to wait longer than necessary for regulatory approval.

Data by YCharts

Today, it is difficult to quantify the upside that CEE has from its rights on some Russian shares, which the fund has set to zero in 2022. But the potential to return to the old premium alone offers the chance of 20-25% growth. If there's an opportunity to get rid of its Russian assets, I believe the upside could be a multiple of that.

So based on all of the above, I'm upgrading CEE to "Buy" today.

Good luck with your investments!

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.