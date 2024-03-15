Sarah Mason/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) sold off after its recent earnings results based on tepid FY guidance, which calls for a further slowdown. Nevertheless, the work management space remains a relatively nascent market opportunity, and the company has the explicit goal to reaccelerate revenue this year. Meanwhile, the company is successfully executing on improving its profitability.

Given that Asana is spending as a growth company without currently seeing much growth, perhaps its current valuation might be warranted. But looking at the long-term potential, as shown by the 90% gross margin for example, there is plenty of opportunity to gain leverage as revenue scales. Hence, the stock remains a solid pick.

Background

Previous coverage on this work management company dates from late 2021, when the stock was around $140 (briefly), trading for 70x P/S. Although I previously had been bullish on the stock, as it was my top pick for 2021, clearly the stock had gone far ahead of financial fundamentals, and I urged investors to take profits.

At the time, I provided an example where even after 3 years of sustained high growth, the company would still be valued at an expensive 20x P/S. What has happened instead is a slowdown in growth and a reversion back to a valuation more in-line with medium - growth companies in a high-interest rate environment, resulting in a ~90% drop.

Overall, analyst expectations of the work management space TAM growth remain quite bullish, so in that regard the slowdown of growth into the low teens might provide some doubt even for long-term investors, especially given how much the company has touted (and continues to tout) its differentiated offering with its "Work Graph", in addition to (as discussed below) its high spending on sales and marketing, which at this point doesn't seem to yield appropriate returns.

Q4 results

Revenue of $171M was up 14%, with a net loss of $10M. Asana said it continues to see macro headwinds. While this may be true, investors could nevertheless note that key competitor monday.com (MNDY) continues to see strong growth. Net retention from its core customers was 105%, and 115% for its >$100k customers. Note that this untapped enterprise opportunity remains a key part of the thesis, as only a mid-single digit percentage of its customers' knowledge workers are using Asana yet.

Moving to the bottom line, operating margin loss was 9%, a strong 16-point improvement YoY. FCF saw a similar improvement. Although, spending 50% of revenue of sales and marking only to deliver 14% growth is quite paltry.

Spending is as follows:

Gross margins came in at 90.1%. Research and development was $54 million, or 32% of revenue. Sales and marketing were $88 million, or 51% of revenue, an improvement from 62% a year ago. G&A was $27.7 million, or 16% of revenue.

For the full year, revenue was up 19%, with the >$100k cohort up 29%. Non-GAAP operating loss margin improved by a significant 29 points.

Guidance

For Q1, revenue growth of 10-11% is expected, which is also the outlook for the full year. Nevertheless, as mentioned, management’s goal is to reaccelerate revenue. This means that the slowdown in growth has yet to bottom, although this isn’t too surprising given that the bulk of the headcount reductions happened in the first half of last year. On the other hand, there are plenty of companies that have seen growth slowdowns far into the single digits or even lower.

Regarding profitability, operating margin for the year is expected to be nearly flat from the Q4 performance (a 1-point improvement), although it does expect to be FCF positive by the end of the year.

Asana expects net retention to bottom in Q1-2 around 100%, so clearly any improvement would be for H2 at the earliest.

Valuation

With a market cap of $3.6B, the forward P/S valuation is just 5x. In principle, given the 90% gross margin, the company has the potential to deliver significant earnings. For example, just by reducing sales and marketing spending, which doesn’t seem to be yielding all the much ROI currently anyway (although in the call it did say it seeing those returns), the company could perhaps generate 30% operating margin, resulting in a 15x P/E multiple.

Of course, taking a longer-term view, assuming Asana achieves its goal of reaccelerating revenue as it laps some of the headcount reductions, especially in tech, and its sales efficiency improves (focusing more on the enterprise segment), then it should achieve a combination of double-digit growth over time and improved profitability.

Since a company with 90% gross margin really shouldn’t trade much lower than 5x P/S, clearly the stock then could deliver double-digit investor returns over time.

For comparison, Monday.com trades for 11x forward P/S, although it does have quite a higher growth rate. Smartsheet (SMAR), which is also forecasting a slowdown into the teens, has a forward P/S of below 5x as well, and is also profitable with a ~30x P/E. (While Asana is not, obviously, the Smartsheet comparison does show the profitability potential if Asana would adopt a similar spending discipline.)

In the software space in general, a 5-8x valuation for low to medium-growth companies is quite common, although the average has shifted more towards the lower end of this range since the rise in inflation and interest rates. Hence, unless growth would further slowdown, the valuation seems in-line.

Earnings call

Asana launched Asana Intelligence last fall.

That's why Asana is different. The Work Graph plus AI are more than the sum of their parts. Since the Work Graph acts as a map of an organizations' plan of record and preferred processes, we have a unique opportunity to solve collaborative work problems because we have the most relevant context and data to create useful and accurate generative outputs. We believe we are the only work management platform that has this combination, AI powered by a clear, structured map of how work actually gets done across organizations.

Tech has been the most impacted vertical. Asana noted that non-tech ARR grew in the high teens.

Risks

The main risk is Asana's ability (or failure thereof) to reaccelerate its growth rate. During the call, management discussed several of the tailwinds it saw, such as lapping the 2023 headcount reductions of its customers (especially in tech) and its GAI offering, which it sees as a competitive advantage and differentiator.

Investor Takeaway

In the near term, Asana has yet to the bottom in growth deceleration, which has resulted in the stock decline after earnings. Nevertheless, based on the expectation that the work management space remains a growing market with ample of opportunities, both greenfield and within existing customers, the valuation at just 5x P/S is opportune for more patient investors. The company has also made grade strides in improving its profitability.

Basically, the valuation means even without much of a reacceleration in growth, the stock could deliver double-digit annual alpha. If Asana does manage to use that heavy sales and marketing spending (currently around 50% of revenue) to more significantly increase the growth rate over the next few years, then investors could yield the benefit of both the higher growth as well as the increase in valuation that growth should result in.