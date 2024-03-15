It Doesn't Seem Like Anything Can Stop This Market

Mongkolchon Akesin/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader equity and debt market with a focus on how the bull market has continued largely uninterrupted in early 2024. I will examine what has been going on, the reasons why, and where I think readers can profit in the months ahead. As we all know, markets don't rise in a straight line forever, but these consistent gains are hard to ignore. Staying on the sidelines can often mean missing out, and I think this exercise will help identify some spots that may offer continued gains.

It Feels Like Everything Is Up

I can sum up, 2024 to date with one word - Up. What I mean is, it just feels like everything in the market is appreciating and making money is getting easier and easier. Large-cap US stocks have compounded their rise from last year to the point where we are now seeing "new record highs" in the headlines on what seems like a regular basis:

YTD Returns (Major Indices) (Google Finance)

This is certainly great news and as a US-dominated investor, it is music to my ears.

But if we look past just the major indices, we see it isn't just stocks that are rising. Assets like gold and Bitcoin have been on the upswing too. This is a stark contrast from a few years ago, when higher interest rates were taking their toll on bullion and digital currencies. Now, the market seems to have shrugged off those concerns (or at least is banking on lower rates in the near term):

Recent Headlines (Yahoo Finance)

Beyond financial markets, homeowners are sitting pretty as single-family houses also rise in value on a consistent basis across the country:

House Price Index (US) (S&P Global)

So what point am I making here? I may be stating the obvious - but this market's rise has been diverse. I think it is important to emphasize this because we are hearing a lot of talk about the "Magnificent 7" and how that is driving "market" gains. I won't argue with this point categorically. In fact, I have discussed this in-depth in recent articles in order to stress the need to diversify.

But diversifying doesn't mean sacrificing returns. As this section lays out, even investors who haven't been in the Mag 7 have been welcoming solid gains. This includes those who own the DOW, the S&P 500, Bitcoin, gold, real estate, among many other assets. So branching out of the Mag 7 hasn't really meant sacrificing gains - and I don't think it will mean that in the months ahead either.

**I own the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD), and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU).

How Has This Been Possible?

I will now dig into some of the central pillars behind this continued bull market run. As readers are aware, the Fed (and other central banks) have been steadfast in their benchmark rates. The cuts that many expected (or perhaps just hoped for) in 2023 did not materialize. And they have yet to materialize in 2024 either. But investors remain optimistic, partly driven by the fact that inflation across the developed world has been dropping sharply:

Inflation Metrics (US, UK, EU-zone) (Schroders)

This has been a tailwind for markets because it is giving consumers relief across the board. Further, it is giving hope to the belief that the Fed will act on rates at some point this year. While inflation remains elevated above the 2% target, the magnitude of the drop is consistent with the belief that this target is now in range. That could be bullish for stocks.

In fact, just this past week, Fed Chairman Powell reinforced this concept. While the Fed did not adjust rates at its last meeting, Powell's remarks this Thursday (3/7) gave investors banking on a rate cut reason to cheer. Specifically, Mr. Powell stated he believes the environment is “not far” from where it needs to be for the central bank to start cutting interest rates.

This prompted a late afternoon rally, and it remains to be seen if it has legs or not. But the takeaway for me is that equities are rallying in late 2023 and in early 2024 - despite inflation and stubborn rates - because markets are forecasting cuts in the future and that optimism is something investors can ignore at their own peril.

Another reason large-cap US stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) have continued their rise is because corporate earnings have been on the upswing too. While the "P" part of the P/E ratio is still moving quicker than the "E", the fact is that we are not in bubble territory yet. The S&P 500 has traded at higher valuations before, although we should recognize these levels are nowhere near "value":

Current P/E (S&P 500) (Charles Schwab)

I am not here to suggest investors ignore valuations or chase stocks here. My followers know I have been pushing levels of caution and diversification at this juncture. But my patience has not been rewarded the last couple of months. The big plays from Q4 '23 are still the big plays in Q1 '24, and I need to explain why. Factors such as inflation, valuations, and potential Fed action in the second half of the year are all bullish tailwinds.

Is There Anywhere To Go If You Feel Worried?

I laid out some of the backdrop for where we stand collectively as a market and how diverse the "all-time high" theme really is. But that may not put everyone at ease. Investing at all-time highs - whether in equities, cryptocurrencies, gold, or anything else - is usually something that gives people pause.

With this in mind, readers may be looking for spots that aren't making flashy headlines every day, and I don't blame them. In this vein, I see a couple of areas worth checking out.

The first is European equities. There are a slew of ways to play this: developed world ETFs, single-country funds, or individual stocks. This has been a corner of the world that has been resilient despite elevated borrowing rates and war between Russia and Ukraine. Despite these challenges, consumers have been able to fend-off inflation because wages have been rising at a steady clip. In fact, wage growth has been accelerating in that region as we start off 2024:

Wage Growth (EU-zone) (Columbia ThreadNeedle)

It is the acceleration aspect that I really find desirable right now because I am looking for stocks/sectors that are going up and can continue to go up. Consumer-oriented plays in Europe have this potential because wage-earners there remain on the upswing. This is a positive for equity holders.

Another important point of reference is relative valuation. European stocks are not "cheap" on the surface, but they appear reasonably valued based on their own historical trading pattern and in relation to US stocks. Over time, P/E ratios are more elevated than normal, and we can see the sharp discount offered by the broad Euro-index against the S&P 500:

Valuation Table (JPMorgan Asset Management)

The summation for me is I see opportunities here. Europe has proven to be able to withstand some macro-shocks and has interested me as a value-oriented buyer. This is an area I will remain long and look to add to tactically this year.

**I own the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ), and Flutter Entertainment (FLUT).

Look At Real Estate Selectively

Another corner of the market where there is potential value is Real Estate. This is actually an area I have been very cautious on for the past few years - and for good reason! And that caution does continue to this day, in the sense that I believe investors will be wise to be tactical and strategic with their positions, as opposed to buying blanket sector ETFs. Those funds are what I normally suggest for sector exposure, but they carry the good and the bad. In the case of Real Estate, in the market, the "bad" can be very bad, and I want to continue to avoid areas like commercial office space and retail that have been hammered hard by pandemics and remote work.

It is still worth noting that the drop in Real Estate has been pretty significant. We have seen this play out before in prior cycles and - when big drops do occur - the rebound is often quite profitable:

Real Estate Draw-downs and Subsequent Returns (National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF))

Hopefully, this gives investors in this sector some confidence that while they are likely down now, all is not lost for future potential.

But again, not all "Real Estate" is considered equal. Looking ahead, I continue to like rental apartments in growing areas, such as the southeast and southwest. These are markets that continue to see growth in population, jobs, and young professionals - all of which support apartments REITs.

I also think data centers are going to see exponential growth throughout the next decade. This makes REITs that act as storage centers - both for physical products and data - a worthwhile bet in my view.

* I own Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Do We Really "Want" Rate Cuts?

I now want to shift gears and discuss something that has been on my mind for a while. Ever since equity markets began prone to rally whenever a whisper of a Fed rate cut was on the way, it got me thinking about the disconnect between traders and economists. What I mean is, job cuts typically are not a catalyst for growth or forward earnings. They are a reaction to a weakening macro-environment. What I view from this is that the Fed is going to cut rates when conditions start to deteriorate. When that happens, a slightly lower benchmark rate from the Fed may not be enough to counter-balance that economic reality. Is this really good for stocks? History is mixed on this point.

For example, let us look at past performance when the Fed begins to ease. During these time periods, the market sees a flight to safety based on historical averages. This means quality debt tends to perform well, while junk bonds and equities tend to suffer:

Sector Performance (Guggenheim)

My takeaway from this is the old adage: "be careful what you wish for". Investors look to be bidding up stocks and other riskier assets because rate cuts are coming. While that could be true, history suggests an environment where rates need to decline is not actually the most favorable for those risk-on assets.

This tells me we remain in a bit of a sweet-spot at current levels. The economy is relatively good, a recession has been avoided, rates are high - but consumers and businesses are managing to cope. This has led to excess returns in equity and bond markets. When this changes, I think we have plenty of downsides ahead because investors are banking on another run-up when rates decline. This goes against what we have seen in past cycles, so I encourage readers to be ready and able to act in the second half of the year.

Bottom-Line

The market keeps pumping out gains, and it surely has some participants worried about the sustainability of the rally. I know I have my concerns, but 2024 is off with a bang, and this current bull market actually isn't historically abnormal. In fact, based on prior bull markets, the rolling return for the S&P 500 is well within the range of what prior bulls have delivered. In terms of percentage returns, the rolling 36-month return is actually a metric one could look to if they wanted to support even higher prices ahead:

Rolling Returns (S&P 500) (Bloomberg)

I mention this because relativity is always an important consideration when feeling anxious or too euphoric. What has the market done before? In this case, the market has often seen the S&P 500 rise consistently over time. This may be an obvious statement, but it is useful here because the rise in this index has some (like myself) wondering if there is life in this rally yet.

Given the S&P 500 often has returned even stronger figures on a rolling basis, we can stay invested with some confidence that these new highs may not be the end game. But even if that is the case, be sure to remain balanced, stay within your risk tolerance, and never shy away from taking profits. I hope readers found this review useful and informative, and we look to wrap up Q1 on a strong note.