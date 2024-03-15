Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.27K Followers

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan de Souza Monteiro - CEO & President

Eduardo Haiama - VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Rodrigo Limp - VP of Regulation and Institutional Relations

Elio Wolff - VP of Strategy and Business Development

Italo Freitas - VP of Commercialization

Antonio Varejao De Godoy - VP, Operations and Security

Marcelo Siqueira Freitas - VP, Legal

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Junqueira - Citi

Daniel Travitzky - Safra

Marcelo Sa - Itau BBA

Giuliano Ajeje - UBS

Vladimir Pinto - XP

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting. Welcome to Electrobras third quarter earnings video conference. With us today, we have Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro, the President of Electrobras. The fourth quarter, pardon me.

We have Eduardo Haiama, the VP of Finance and Investor Relations; Mr. Rodrigo Limp, VP of Regulation and Institutional Relations; Mr. Elio Wolff, VP of Strategy and Business Development; Mr. Italo Freitas, VP of Commercialization; Mr. Antonio Varejao De Godoy, VP of Operations and Security; and VP -- and pardon me, and Marcelo Siqueira Freitas, VP for Legal. This video conference is being recorded and will be made available on the company's IR website both in Portuguese and English.

Should you need simultaneous translation, you can click the Globe icon at the bottom of the screen. It reads Interpretation. When you click on it, you can choose Portuguese or English. If you're listening to the video conference in English, you may click on Mute Original Audio to listen-only to the translation. [Operator Instructions] We would like to say that any statements made about the company in this video conference regarding future-looking statements are of only our beliefs and depend on the information that is currently available to the company.

Recommended For You

About EBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.